BARRE — The Barre Opera House is hoping to prove you can light City Hall and it won’t get a fight from city councilors who conceptually endorsed the illuminating proposal during their weekly meeting Tuesday.
On a night when the council added its voice to the growing chorus hoping to secure federal funding to upgrade the Barre Municipal Auditorium, members said they liked the sound of showcasing City Hall’s architectural elements while spotlighting the after hours performances frequently staged by the prominent building’s second-floor tenant.
Dan Casey, the veteran executive director of the opera, told councilors attracting attention to a building, which can appear idle to passersby even when there is a sold-out show underway inside, is one of the reasons exterior lighting has long been discussed as an option.
“We want to create awareness that we’re here,” Casey said, pitching an evolving plan to strategically deploy LED lighting on the front and side facades of the historic Barre building.
“Some subtle tasteful lighting of some of the architectural features and facades … would really … make City Hall and the (Barre) Opera House kind of a showpiece during the evening,” he said.
While most of the proposed lighting would be installed on the front of the building that is home to City Hall and the recently restored opera house, Casey said some would be installed on the Prospect Street side. That lighting, he said, would address longstanding safety concerns associated with the dimly lit stretch of street that runs along the side of City Hall.
Casey said the opera house was prepared to raise the money needed for what would likely be a $50,000 project, but was looking for the council’s conceptual consent before investing time preparing a refined proposal for consideration by the Development Review Board.
Casey got a mostly green light from the council. The caveat, suggested by Councilor Thomas Lauzon was tied to the cultural significance of the building and his desire to see a more refined proposal before signing off on it.
“I’m encouraged by what I’ve seen so far, but I wouldn’t consider it a final plan,” he said.
Lauzon stressed his lingering questions abut “anchoring points” shouldn’t be misinterpreted as soft support.
“I’m excited about the project,” he said. “I like lighting buildings. I love architecture, and I love showing off handsome buildings.”
Lauzon said downtown Barre is fortunate to have more than its share.
“Some of the architecture we walk by everyday, and (that) we really don’t look at (it) is absolutely incredible,” he said.
Casey said the council’s caveat wasn’t a problem and the opera house hoped to finalize plans and apply for permits soon, even if it takes longer to raise the money needed to install the lighting.
Notwithstanding the council’s anticipated support, Lauzon stressed the Development Review Board would have the final say with respect to the project.
While lighting the exterior of City Hall is a goal for the opera house that is putting the finishing touches on a $1.25 million restoration project, councilors agreed to support a recently submitted request for a $4.5 million federal earmark that would finance improvements to the Barre Municipal Auditorium.
Working with city staff, Cody Morrison, executive director of Barre Area Development, recently submitted the earmark request to U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt.
The 83-year-old auditorium serves a broad range of functions in Barre. It is a recreation and cultural venue, a designated emergency shelter, and has been used in recent years as potential overflow space for Central Vermont Medical Center to a mass testing and vaccination location.
Funding would help pay to replace two boilers — one that recently failed and another that is nearing its end of life — and address ventilation, air filtration, electrical and accessibility issues that have all been flagged as concerns.
Councilors unanimously support the earmark request.
In other business, councilors received mixed financial news.
The good news involved this year’s operating budget. Through three quarters of the fiscal year Finance Director Dawn Monahan told councilors they should be looking at $250,000 surplus. Monahan said that was her “conservative projection.”
The bad news involved the lone bid for the replacement of the North Main Street pump station that City Manager Steve Mackenzie opened earlier in the day.
Mackenzie told councilors the bid — nearly $1.4 million — far exceeded the engineer’s $700,000 estimate.
Mackenzie said he wasn’t pressing the panic button just yet, and hoped to narrow, if not close the gap between the estimate and the bid submitted by Daniels Construction through a mix of “value engineering” and negotiation.
“I’m not willing to concede the project is dead yet,” he said.
