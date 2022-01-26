BARRE — A local option tax that was left for dead a week ago was revived by city councilors Tuesday night and will join several other less controversial charter changes, as well as a $13.2 million municipal spending request, on Barre’s just-approved Town Meeting Day ballot.
Councilors, who last week signaled they weren’t ready to request authorization to impose a new 1% sales tax in the Granite City, changed their mind with respect to that historically unpopular charter change Tuesday night.
Barely 24 hours after joining former council member Rich Morey in the race to replace Mayor Lucas Herring, Councilor Jake Hemmerick joined Councilor Michael Boutin in opposing the rekindled plan to ask voters to approve the twice-rejected tax in March.
“I’m not saying putting it on the ballot is a bad idea. I’m saying, putting it on the ballot right now is a bad idea,” Hemmerick said of the proposed tax which estimates indicate could raise as much as $1 million in local revenue if approved.
That money, like an existing 1% tax on rooms, meals and alcohol, would be used to upgrade the city’s streets and sidewalks and replace aging equipment.
Hemmerick stressed he has been beating that drum since he was first elected to his Ward 1 seat on the council two years ago, and remained committed to making those improvement and open to a tax he argued wasn’t quite ready for prime time.
Hemmerick said a concrete capital improvement plan, coupled with a coordinated communication campaign could position the council to seek approval of the charter change as early as November, but he feared asking the question in March might yield the same lopsided results it has in the past.
According to Hemmerick, that would be unfortunate because he said he appreciates the need for an alternative revenue stream, conceptually supports the local sales tax, but is concerned about the risk it will again be rejected.
“I think there is a potential cost to asking a question and being continually turned down,” he said, suggesting waiting and building a comprehensive case for a tax he supports would be the smarter play.
City Manager Steve Mackenzie disagreed.
Mackenzie, who lobbied councilors behind the scenes to correct what he characterized as the “strategic mistake” they made last week by including the local option tax proposal on the Town Meeting Day ballot, publicly made that pitch Tuesday night.
Though Mackenzie acknowledged the capital improvement plan cited by Hemmerick is still a work in progress, he said a council-approved capital equipment plan is not and, on its own, was “ample evidence” an infusion of non-property tax revenue could be put to good use.
Mackenzie said a 1% sales tax, which would be paid by those who live in Barre, as well as many who don’t, would provide a predictable source of revenue to fund a daunting list of unmet capital needs in a city that boasts one of the highest property tax rates in the state.
“It’s a no-brainer,” he said long before it was clear there were enough votes on the council to add it to the ballot for the March elections.
Councilor Emel Cambel said she was swayed by Mackenzie’s arguments and confident voters could distinguish between a tax they may not support and the city budget. Like Mackenzie, she said she saw no harm in giving them the opportunity to weigh in on both.
Initially, it appeared Cambel’s motion to include the charter change the council indicated it had abandoned last week would die for lack of a second.
However, following a pregnant pause, Councilor Samn Stockwell, one of the meetings virtual participants indicated she had seconded the motion.
Even then it appeared Herring might have to cast a tie-breaking vote, because Boutin has consistently opposed the charter change, Hemmerick was concerned about the timing, and Councilor Teddy Waszazak indicated he wasn’t prepared to alter his week-old position.
“I have not heard from any constituent who supports this and I feel that I made a commitment to the voters last week,” said Waszazak, who like Hemmerick conceptually supports a local option tax he described as a “smart way to capture revenue” to cover needed capital investments.
Waszazak wavered when one of his constituents — resident Ellen Sivret — indicated she would support putting the measure on the ballot. A virtual participant in Tuesday night’s meeting, Sivret used the “chat” function to relay her opinion voters should be given the opportunity to consider the question.
That echoed sentiments expressed by Cambel and Stockwell, who both indicated they saw no harm in asking the question.
“They get to choose,” Cambel said of voters.
Resident Bern Rose also voiced support for adding the question to the ballot during the first of two public hearings on a short list of charter changes.
Heading into that hearing councilors indicated the local option tax would be dropped from consideration and no one in attendance Tuesday night spoke against it.
Waszazak joined Cambel, Stockwell, Herring and Councilor Ericka Reil in voting to include the question on the ballot, while Hemmerick and Boutin were on the short end of that, 5-2, vote.
Herring, who is stepping down in March, said it was the right cal,l and Mackenzie, who is retiring in July, acknowledged the onus is on him to educate voters about the merits of the proposal in the run up to Town Meeting Day.
“It’s up to me to make the case,” Mackenzie said.
History isn’t on his side. Though Barre voters narrowly approved a 1% tax on rooms, meals and alcohol, that took two tries in back-to-back years after the council abandoned the more controversial sales tax.
The full slate of local option taxes — including sales — was first on the ballot in Barre in November of 2004. It was overwhelmingly rejected, 2,871-283.
The vote was somewhat closer on Town Meeting Day 2016 when the same package of taxes was rejected, 1,274-673.
In the wake of that two-to-one defeat the sales tax was dropped from a proposal that was narrowly rejected, 533-511, on Town Meeting Day 2017, only to pass the following year by the same 22-vote margin, 682-660.
The local rooms, meals and alcohol tax has underperformed initial revenue estimates since it was enacted more than three years ago, rekindling interest in the sales tax. Frequently mentioned during budget deliberations it's a charter change that would expand Barre’s menu of local option taxes to include sales destined to be included on the ballot until last week. That’s when councilors intentionally excluded it from a list of charter changes they agreed voters should be asked to approve and no one made a separate motion to add what some viewed as a more controversial proposal.
The council’s non-decision decision prompted Mackenzie to privately encourage the council to reconsider and set the stage for a discussion that ended with them doing just that.
