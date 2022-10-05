BARRE — City councilors just put their Diversity and Equity Committee in a three-week “timeout,” suspending the panel for the behavior of its chair while they weigh how to best address its recent dysfunction.
On a night when councilors welcomed the much-anticipated first draft of a five-year capital improvement plan and discussed what, if anything, should be done about dogs in cemeteries, they briefly flirted with dissolving the Diversity and Equity Committee in the wake of its latest meeting.
A week after encouraging the committee’s members to try and work out their differences and get back to them if they couldn’t, councilors expressed dismay with the tone Chair Joelen Mulvaney set when the panel met two days later.
Councilor Thomas Lauzon, who asked that the item be added to the agenda at the start of Tuesday night’s meeting was at the front of that line.
Lauzon said he was left scratching his head after watching and re-watching the video of the committee’s meeting last Thursday — one during which Mulvaney portrayed the council as unwilling to help and clueless with respect to diversity and equity, and committee member William Toborg as someone who “… espouses white male supremacist ideology.”
Mulvaney didn’t attend Tuesday night’s council meeting, but Lauzon said her opening statement last Thursday warranted further council discussion.
“I was disappointed,” he said. “I was disappointed in how the council was characterized. I was disappointed in how the (committee) meeting started. It’s like you (Mulvaney) poured gas and lit a match. Why?”
Others, including Councilor Emel Cambel, said she had a similar reaction and two — Councilors Michael Boutin and Michael Deering III — were prepared to dissolve the committee. Both attended last Thursday’s committee meeting and said it wasn’t what they had in mind when meeting with the committee’s members, including Mulvaney, less than 48 hours earlier.
“We want them to ‘play nice,’ we ask them to ‘play nice,’ and the first meeting after we ask them to ‘play nice’ there was a statement made (by Mulvaney) that was not ‘playing nice,’” Deering said.
Boutin actually made the motion to dissolve the committee and Deering seconded it, prompting yet another spirited discussion that started in public and later continued in private as part of a meeting-ending executive session after which the council adjourned without taking any action.
The council did take some action before going into executive session, voting 5-2 to suspend the committee for three weeks — effectively canceling its planned meeting on Monday.
Lauzon proposed the suspension as an alternative to simply disbanding the committee, which, he said, he could not and would not support.
“I will not vote to dissolve this committee,” he said. “That makes the hatred and the individuals and the hurt feelings bigger than the work and it’s not.”
On that there appeared to be emerging consensus among councilors, most of whom also expressed varying levels of dismay and surprise with Mulvaney’s performance last week — a topic they ultimately agreed was best-suited for executive session.
It took awhile to get there and councilors first heard from residents — some frustrated by what they perceived as Mulvaney’s heavy-handed tactics as chair of the committee and others eager to move on and troubled by Toborg’s pro-life views. They also heard from Toborg, who said he is contemplating suing Mulvaney for slander in the wake of last week’s meeting, as well as from committee member Greg Quetel.
Appointed to the committee over the summer, Quetel said the recent turmoil has been “disturbing and disheartening” and, in his view, exacerbated by Mulvaney.
“I do see it as a leadership problem,” he said, suggesting something has got to give.
Resident Laurel Mauer described the committee’s most recent meeting as “deplorable … disturbing … and sad,” while equating Mulvaney’s opening remarks to “bullying” and suggesting she’d squandered an opportunity for reconciliation.
“It’s like a clown show,” she said.
Resident Rosemary Averill was even more blunt, suggesting any lingering doubt Mulvaney should be removed as chair of the committee was erased last week.
“If that was a city employee, she’d be fired,” Averill said. “I don’t know how much more evidence that you need.”
Councilors weren’t there yet and resident Bernadette Rose suggested they shouldn’t be.
Rose defended Mulvaney, expressed concern about “personal attacks” that have spilled on to social media, and what she perceived as the council’s reluctance to invest in some form of dispute resolution.
“Offer this committee a(n) opportunity for mediation and a little less public vitriol,” she said.
Given where things stood Tuesday night, Deering said he wasn’t interested in that idea, but others on the council seemed genuinely surprised by Mulvaney’s suggestion last week that the council had denied the committee’s request for a mediator.
Lauzon noted there was no request from the committee for a mediator, though some members suggested that might be helpful, and the council never rejected the idea. It simply agreed to give the committee the opportunity to try and work things out first.
“We did want to help, but we also didn’t want to be overbearing, and we didn’t want to be forcing solutions on anyone,” he said.
Resident Garrett Grant was among those frustrated by the finger-pointing and struggled to see the difference between what Mulvaney did last week and Lauzon did Tuesday night. Both, he said, supplied fresh fuel to a controversy in a community where “political theater” distracted from critical initiatives, like the draft capital improvement plan, which was presented earlier in the evening.
“Why are we taking away from this important work that will move our city forward,” he said. “A motion to dissolve this committee will make Barre look like a reality show that prioritizes drama over progress.”
