BARRE — Plans to convert one of Barre’s old neighborhood schools into low-income housing and to hire a consultant to solicit public feedback on how the city should spend $2.5 million in pandemic-related funding got the nods they needed from city councilors Tuesday night.
Based on the council’s actions, the city will apply for a grant to advance Downstreet Housing and Community Development’s plans for the former Ward 5 School and invest in an outreach effort focused on how to use funding the city received under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The council’s unanimous decision to apply for $500,000 in funding from the Vermont Community Development Program is the logical next step with respect to a project that was first pitched by Downstreet a year ago.
Though it now has a name — the “Granite City Apartments Renovation Project” — the proposal is essentially the same as the one the council conceptually endorsed last March.
That’s when the council agreed to urge the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to drop a deed restriction that prevented the Barre Housing Authority from donating the old school to Downstreet.
Flash forward a year and it appears that hurdle has been cleared, plans for the Ward 5 building have come into sharper focus and are still part of a broader project that would involve needed upgrades to a pair of Downstreet-owned apartment buildings on Bromur Street.
Councilors were told securing funding for the “scattered site project” is the next step and the grant they agreed to apply for was a key piece of that financing puzzle.
Nicola Anderson, director of real estate development for Downstreet, walked councilors through a project that, if all goes well, would create nine new units of affordable housing, while investing in “much-needed upgrades” to 18 existing units on Bromur Street.
Anderson said the nine new units planned for the former school include the creation of four two-bedroom apartments, a one-bedroom unit and four studio apartments, as well as a paved parking area in a neighborhood where that had been flagged as an issue. The plan also includes on-site amenities, including picnic tables, bike racks and a small playground.
The tentative timeline, which is contingent on securing the necessary funding and permits over the summer, contemplates construction starting in the fall with the new apartments being ready for occupancy by the end of 2023.
Built in 1901, the Ward 5 building was part of the network of neighborhood schools that were all shuttered and sold after Barre City Elementary and Middle School opened in 1995.
The Barre Housing Authority bought the old school on Humbert Street from the city for $5,000 in 1997 and converted it into its headquarters. Those offices were abandoned in favor of more centrally located leased space on Washington Street in 2013 and the building has been vacant ever since.
Anderson said Downstreet planned to partner with a fellow nonprofit, Evernorth Inc., to convert the blighted school building into housing, while investing in overdue upgrades that would extend the life of the apartments on Bromur Street. Planned improvements range from replacing the roofs and the siding on the buildings that flank Bromur Street, while making them more energy efficient and accessible.
Councilors agreed to apply for the grant on behalf of Downstreet and Evernorth and were assured by Anderson there will be outreach to those who live in the surrounding neighborhood in coming months.
Meanwhile, councilors agreed they need to do some outreach of their own before making any decisions about how to spend the bulk of the $2.5 million in ARPA funds the city received.
Acting on the recommendation of Mayor Jake Hemmerick, councilors authorized City Manager Steve Mackenzie to retain the assistance of a consultant to spearhead an effort to “collect public feedback” with respect to what the city should do with a “once-in-a-lifetime” windfall.
The upper end estimate for a consultant-led process that will include an online component, a survey, a facilitated forum and a public outreach report, is $5,000. The report, with a projected delivery date in early June, will frame the council’s conversations about the ARPA money.
Make that re-frame.
In January, the council informally agreed to to earmark $1 million for infrastructure improvements, $1 million for housing initiatives, while inviting proposals for the remaining $500,000.
Since that time the council has changed, some of the money has been spent and Hemmerick suggested it would be prudent to take the “pulse” of the community by creating a way for residents to share their ideas.
Councilors Teddy Waszazak and Thomas Lauzon agreed.
“Everyone in Barre City has a right to weigh in on how we spend this money,” Waszazak said, suggesting councilors could conduct a meaningful public process and still wind up in roughly the same place they were in January.
Or not, according to Lauzon.
Elected in March, Lauzon noted the council never voted on anything in January and even if it had, he favored a “clean slate” and — consultant or no — a chance for residents to express their opinions.
“I don’t see the harm in listening to people,” he said, adding: “I’d like to give people the idea to dream a little bit.”
Hemmerick said a consultant was key to collecting feedback given the city’s understaffed planning department and his desire to ask a question that wasn’t contemplated during the city’s All In For Barre initiative.
The vote wasn’t unanimous. Councilor Michael Boutin renewed a suggestion he made in January that any conversation about how to divvy up the federal dollars start with a prioritized list of infrastructure improvements.
The council has already spent, or earmarked, nearly $225,000 of the money. That includes $100,000 that was used as a source of revenue to help cover the cost of two new positions included in the budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1, and $17,000 for a warming shelter that has been hosted by Aldrich Public Library. It also includes nearly $70,000 for replacing radios for the public works department and more than $38,000 in pandemic-related stipends paid to the police department.
