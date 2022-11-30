BARRE — A city that is sporting a just-audited $666,584 surplus is owed a jaw-dropping $650,000 in unpaid parking tickets, as city councilors prepare to dig into a budget that would trigger a comparatively modest 4.95% increase in the tax rate.
On a night when City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro delivered a promised plan that would shrink the number of “discretionary committees” from 13 to seven, the figure that generated the most animated reaction wasn’t the tidy surplus that has been forecast for some time. It was the amount of money the city is owed for fines and fees associated with unpaid parking tickets amassed over who knows how long.
Finance Director Dawn Monahan was surely rounding when she said “$650,000” and Councilor Michael Boutin was literally sure he couldn’t believe his ears.
“No, you heard right,” City Clerk Carol Dawes replied, though Boutin wasn’t convinced.
“No, I don’t think I did,” he said. “I could have sworn you (Monahan) said 600-and-some thousand (dollars).”
That’s because Monahan did — prompting Councilor Michael Deering to openly wonder how that was possible, even as Councilor Thomas Lauzon assured him it was.
“We didn’t invent this discussion,” Lauzon said, noting that during his 12-year run as mayor — one that ended when he opted not to seek a seventh term in 2018 — the figure consistently hovered above $400,000.
By June 30, 2020, Monahan told councilors the number had swelled to $565,000 and it now sits at $650,000.
Like Boutin, Deering was dumbfounded.
“I’m speechless that we’re talking about $600,000 in parking violations,” he said. “I don’t even know what to say.”
Councilors were told much, if not most of that money, isn’t collectible because the tickets were written more than three years ago and some are much older than that. However, a sizable chunk could still be collected and Storellicastro said a “concerted effort” at collections could easily net $15,000 in revenue.
Storellicastro is counting on it because he has penciled the $15,000 in as part of a plan to generate $60,000 in additional revenue to support a draft budget proposal he said would boost city spending by just over 4%, and increase the tax rate by 4.95%.
Storellicastro noted those numbers are considerably lower than the ones being floated in neighboring communities and represent a starting point for the council’s budget deliberations, which will begin on Dec. 20.
To date, Storellicastro said he has worked with department heads to identify $227,000 in spending reductions and another $60,000 in new revenue. Pursuing those with unpaid parking tickets to pay up is part of the latter package. In addition to that $15,000, Storellicastro is proposing increasing the per-unit fee landlords pay to the city’s rental registry by $10. That would generate an additional $23,400 in revenue.
A combination of new fees and increased fees account for the balance of the additional revenue, with most of it coming from the proposed creation of a $25 excavation fee, tweaks to the fees for the municipal swimming pool and a $10-an-hour increase for ice rental at the BOR.
Storellicastro is projecting the excavation fee would generate $5,000 and modifications to the pool fees would equal that amount. Increasing ice rental would bring nearly $5,500 in new revenue.
Councilors haven’t yet been presented with a complete budget proposal, but received the last installment in a series of department budget overviews from Public Works Director Bill Ahearn Tuesday night.
The proposal for that department reflects a spending increase of roughly 1.5% and prompted a discussion over whether that was sufficient, as well as questions from Mayor Jake Hemmerick.
Hemmerick noted the department is currently carrying a number of vacancies and wondered whether the salary the city is offering was a “recruitment barrier” for those and other open positions.
“Unequivocally, yes,” Storellicastro replied.
Hemmerick said he was also worried that with an unprecedented amount of federal funding available for infrastructure projects the city had the bandwidth to successfully compete for that money.
“I’m looking for the assurance that this budget is going to meet this moment in terms of capacity,” he said.
“I can’t say with confidence this budget does that,” Storellicastro replied, suggesting the council could consider restoring money that was trimmed from the proposal in order to limit the increase.
“We want you to buy some of these things back,” he said when Councilor Teddy Waszazak questioned a decision to cut $2,000 from roadside mowing.
Storellicastro said belt-tightening during the pandemic led to budget requests that were lower than they probably ought to have been. Had spending increased 3% a year, he said, the bottom line of this year’s budget would be roughly $1.16 million higher than it is.
“We’re starting from an under-funded base,” he said during a meeting that opened with the council approving a $5,000 donation to Capstone Community Action’s fuel assistance program and — after some discussion — agreeing to earmark $6,000 from pandemic-related federal funding to help cover the cost of a warming shelter planned at the Aldrich Public Library.
Storellicastro also presented a plan that would significantly reduce the number of discretionary committees by consolidating several of them. He has proposed seven remain and encouraged councilors to review a proposal that would allow the city to predictably staff the committees that remain.
