BARRE — A divided City Council inched closer to running a Black Lives Matter banner up one of the flagpoles in City Hall Park by approving a policy that gives its seven members sole say over whether and where “special flags” are displayed on city-owned property.
Tuesday night’s, 5-2, vote was closer than it sounds and capped a 90-minute debate that featured wildly different views about a policy some feared would further fuel “division” in Barre and others argued would enable the city to make an overdue statement in the interest of social justice.
It ended on a hopeful note — one that belied much of the bickering that preceded it and neatly side-stepped the fact that Barre had just been portrayed as a community with problems far bigger than can be cured by publicly displaying a two-tone flag for up to 30 days.
Resident Danielle Owczarski, a member of the recently created committee that recommended the policy and urged councilors to use it to approve the display of a Black Lives Matter flag, supplied the happy ending during Tuesday night’s virtual meeting.
“I don’t think that feeling differently about things means there’s something wrong with our community,” she said, moments after the policy was adopted. “I think this is a good thing. I think it’s good that we’re talking about this. I’m excited to continue the dialogue. I don’t want people to see this as something negative because we disagree.”
That’s how it ended. It opened with two other members of the Diversity and Equity Committee offering dueling views of the proposed policy and a companion recommendation the council use it to raise the Black Lives Matter flag.
The committee’s chairwoman, Joelen Mulvaney, said the dual recommendations reflected a sense of “urgency” and came in response to a council-approved resolution involving systemic racism and police brutality that was approved during the summer.
“The committee recommends flying the Black Lives Matter flag as soon as possible to signal our community’s commitment to real, structural change and a continued focus on honoring diversity by establishing equity for all residents of Barre City,” she said.
Committee member William Toborg told councilors he didn’t share that view — primarily because of his concern about the Black Lives Matter organization.
“While I agree with the sentiment that ‘Black lives matter,’ one cannot fly the flag without appearing to give an endorsement to the national organization,” he said. “That organization has been associated with violence, riots, the destruction of Black communities, and I do not wish to bring that to the City of Barre.”
Toborg said his proposal the committee recommend the city display a flag that said “All Black Lives Matter” was dismissed and his preference would be to limit the flags displayed by the city to the U.S., Vermont and Barre flags, as well as one that commemorates prisoners of war and those missing in action.
The competing views were a recurring theme on a night when Councilor Michael Boutin agreed with Toborg and suggested placing a nonbinding question on the Town Meeting Day ballot, even as Councilor Teddy Waszazak said it was beyond time for the council to lead by example.
“Right now, we have an opportunity for Barre City to be on the right side of history,” Waszazak said, decrying what he characterized as “hate rallies” that have become a flag-waving Friday night fixture in City Hall Park in recent weeks.
“Silence is complicity,” he said.
Others maintained the message matters and some said they were struggling to reconcile their concerns about what they perceived as the divisive nature of the Black Lives Matter movement with their support for the concept that “Black lives matter.”
Councilor Rich Morey was one of them.
Morey expressed reservations about a request he predicted would be celebrated by some, blasted by others and likely lead to other requests for special flags that could prove equally — if not more — divisive.
Councilors, committee members and some residents spent most of their time discussing the merits of the Black Lives Matter flag and relatively little focused on the proposed policy that could pave the way for its display.
Despite Mayor Lucas Herring’s admonition some of that back and forth occurred in the “chat” function of the virtual meeting as residents sought to be make their points without actually speaking.
Some who spoke — most of them members of the council or the committee — painted an unflattering portrait of Barre — home of Friday night “hate rallies” and at least one council member who said she is now afraid to “walk down the street.”
Councilor Ericka Reil offered a blunt assessment of Barre.
“There is racism here,” said Reil, who claimed she has been the target of angry name-calling for promoting the Black Lives Matter movement. “I’m scared now to live in Barre City, and I never thought I would be.”
Reil is white, unlike Marichel Vaught, who serves on the Diversity and Equity Committee, and expressed similar concerns.
“I’m a little scared going downtown,” she said. “I won’t walk into town without my white husband.”
Committee member Ellen Kaye, who said she personally witnessed the display of the Confederate Flag, chants of “all lives matter,” and other racially insensitive behavior at one of the park rallies urged the council to act.
“To be silent is to condone what the loudest voices are saying,” she said. “Many individual residents have taken the risk to say publicly that ‘Black lives matter’ knowing the repercussions they may face.”
Kaye said it was time for the the council to speak and members cleared their collective throat after rejecting an “unfriendly amendment” to the proposed policy and then adopting it by identical, 5-2, votes.
The amendment offered by Boutin would have essentially stripped all references to “special flags” from the policy and maintained the city’s long-standing practice of displaying the four familiar flags in City Hall Park.
Waszazak and Reil were joined by Councilor Jake Hemmerick and, ultimately, Morey and Herring in voting against the amendment, though Morey openly acknowledged his vote was reached with some reluctance. Boutin and Councilor John Steinman voted in favor of the failed amendment.
The policy was adopted, 5-2, with Boutin and Steinman voting “no.”
Councilors didn’t take up the question of deciding whether to fly the Black Lives Matter flag, but Waszazak said he would make that request, and it will likely be on the agenda for next Tuesday’s council meeting.
