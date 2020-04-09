MONTPELIER – City councilors were presented with a new design for a slightly smaller proposed parking garage.
At its regular meeting Wednesday night, the council met via Zoom because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. More than 30 people participated.
Part of the meeting was to discuss a new design for a parking garage the city is planning on building in a joint project with the Bashara family, which plans to build an 81-room Hampton Inn hotel on land it owns behind its Capitol Plaza Hotel off State Street.
The project has been in a legal battle for over a year because a group of residents who oppose the garage has appealed to the state’s Environmental Court the project’s Act 250 permit and its zoning permit from the Development Review Board.
Project Architect Greg Rabideau said in an effort to address some of the concerns raised in the appeals, a new design has been created for the garage that would shorten it lengthwise by 27 feet, from east to west, and make it about 10 feet taller at its highest point.
Rabideau said the new design reduces the amount of parking spaces from 348 to 345. It also will need to have level parking decks for this design, which Rabideau said relate better to the surrounding structures. The previous design had sloped decks.
There had been discussion in the past about turning the garage into something else, such as housing years down the road. It’s unclear if that will be possible under this new design.
The design now allows for a connection for the recreation path that does not cross traffic.
David Rugh, of Stitzel, Page and Fletcher in Burlington, is one of the attorneys representing the city in the appeal. Rugh said the plan is to start depositions over the summer with a trial expected in the fall.
In a best-case scenario, Rugh said the judge would issue a decision shortly after the holidays. The project could then proceed to construction starting late summer 2021.
Rugh said if the city is successful with the Environmental Court, the decision could be appealed to the state Supreme Court, which would delay the project for about another year.
“That takes us out to probably March 2022 or so,” he said.
No action was taken Wednesday, but city councilors expressed approval of the new design. Another update on the project is expected at the council’s next meeting April 22.
