MONTPELIER — Amid concerns from business owners, questions from residents, and a revised revenue estimate, city councilors agreed now is not the time to ask voters to tweak the city’s charter for a local sales tax.
Two weeks after signaling their tentative support for a proposal that was the subject of one of four public hearings Wednesday night, councilors indicated they weren’t ready to include the measure on the Town Meeting Day ballot.
There was one exception, but Councilor Dona Bate’s motion to ask voters to approve a charter change, she noted, would empower, but not require, the council to impose a 1% sales tax in Montpelier, died for lack of a second.
“I would like to have the option to have it,” Bate explained before her motion was greeted with silence.
“We can move to the next item on the agenda,” said Council President Jack McCullough, who has been running council meetings since former mayor Anne Watson resigned last month to assume her new role as one of Washington County’s three senators.
The council’s non-decision decision provided welcome “clarity” for City Manager Bill Fraser. (A similar proposal was shot down by Montpelier voters in 2011.)
Fraser opened his presentation by explaining he had mistakenly suggested the 1% sales tax would generate $1.5 million in revenue in Montpelier. The actual number was likely closer to $500,000 based on the latest retail sales data for the city.
According to Fraser, that reliably conservative estimate represents roughly 3.1% of the municipal budget proposal and, based on the current Grand List, could shave nearly 6 cents from the tax rate.
Fraser said reducing the reliance on property taxes and the mounting tax burden on those who own residential properties in Montpelier were among the reasons to support a proposed tax that, he noted, has been successfully implemented in a growing number of communities — most recently Barre.
Perhaps the biggest selling point is that the sales tax wouldn’t just be paid by those who live in Montpelier, but also by nonresidents who shop there.
On the flip side, Fraser acknowledged what Councilor Cary Brown has been saying for weeks: The sales tax is regressive and would be paid by residents — in some cases those least able to afford it.
Fraser also noted there would be an unknown impact on businesses and suggested it was up to the council to decide whether a 1% sales tax was an appropriate source of revenue for the city and, if so, how that money should be spent.
Fraser’s recommendation — one the council never had to seriously consider — was to use 95% of the revenue generated on infrastructure improvements while earmarking 5% to the local downtown organization, Montpelier Alive.
That was all before Katie Trautz, the interim executive director of Montpelier Alive, kicked off public comments on the proposed charter change by telling councilors it was widely unpopular with merchants she surveyed.
“Businesses are concerned that implementation of the tax would contribute to the perception of Montpelier being an unwelcome town for visitors,” she said, citing concerns ranging from set up costs to increased credit card fees.
“They (merchants) are largely not in favor of the tax and feel it would hurt the downtown economy more than help it,” Trautz said.
Claire Benedict, co-owner of Bear Pond Books, was one of them.
Benedict, who lives in Montpelier, told councilors she was troubled by a presentation that relied heavily on the notion that those who don’t live in Montpelier should be taxed to raise revenue for the city.
“They’re already paying,” Benedict said. “Without tourists, without people who live outside of Montpelier, my store wouldn’t exist.
“Let’s not make them the bad guys and Montpelier homeowners, of which I am one, the victims,” she added.
Benedict said the tax would affect her credit card fees and increase the cost of businesses buying from other Montpelier businesses.
Though Lauren Andrews lives in Barre, she said she was concerned about how the tax would affect businesses, like the two — AroMed Essentials and Capital Cannabis — she owns in downtown Montpelier.
Tax aside, Andrews suggested the timing was terrible.
“This would be a horrible burden on small business owners who are still reeling from COVID,” she said.
Andrews said she feared the local sales tax could be the proverbial back-breaking straw for some businesses creating a ripple effect in a community where a vibrant downtown should get some of the credit for rising real estate prices.
“Nobody wants to move into a town with shuttered downtown businesses,” she said. “While 1% doesn’t seem like a lot, it could really be the final nail in some businesses’ coffins.”
Councilors, who acknowledged receiving emails on the subject, also heard from residents, including two — Steve Sease and Peter Kelman — who questioned how the money would be spent.
Sease, who opened the meeting by urging the council to consider repaving the full length of North Street, described himself as a “potential victim” of the proposed sales tax.
“The only thing that would make it palatable to me is … that the money be put into infrastructure,” he said, crediting Fraser for that recommendation.
However, Kelman noted that recommendation wasn’t reflected in the draft language the council was considering and, as a result, there would be no restrictions on any revenue raised.
Fraser said that was technically true, suggesting the decision was up to the council and could either be made later or incorporated in ballot language if that was their preference.
“Only you all can decide that,” he told the council.
In the end, it didn’t matter.
Some, like councilors Jennifer Morton, Pelin Kohn and Lauren Hierl, were given cause for pause by feedback — both public and private — and one, Brown, voted against entertaining the charter change in the first place.
“I’m still against the sales tax in any form for any reason,” said Brown, who acknowledged the value of identifying alternate sources of revenue.
Kohn and Hierl didn’t close the door on the concept but said this wasn’t the year to ask voters to approve the charter change.
Meanwhile, the council breezed through the second public hearing on its annual budget proposal, before adopting the $17.4 million spending plan, which reflects an increase of just over $1.2 million, or 7.6%. The $17.4 million figure won’t be the one that appears on the Town Meeting Day ballot. Voters will instead be asked to raise roughly $11.5 million in taxes to support the budget proposal, an increase of nearly 7.7%.
Based on the council’s budget request and the current Grand List, the municipal portion of the tax rate is projected to increase by nearly 9.6 cents, or 7.6%. A soon-to-be-completed reappraisal will change those numbers, but it is too soon to predict how much.
Though councilors put the budget to bed, they deferred finalizing the Town Meeting Day warning until a special meeting scheduled for noon today.
The warning will include three articles asking voters to modify bond proposals they approved a year ago.
Two of those requests involve extending the financing term for planned upgrades to the sewage treatment plant and East State Street from 20 to 30 years based on federal financing. The third, is aimed at giving the council more flexibility with respect to a $1.8 million package of infrastructure projects.
That list included, among other projects, plans to install a pellet boiler at the public works garage and funding for Confluence Park. The new language gives the council more discretion about how the money should be spent, strikes reference to the pellet boiler and replaces it with “renewable heating system and energy improvement projects” at the public works garage. Confluence Park is still mentioned but the change wouldn’t compel the council to advance that project estimates suggest will be far more expensive than previously thought.
