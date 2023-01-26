MONTPELIER — Amid concerns from business owners, questions from residents, and a revised revenue estimate, city councilors agreed now is not the time to ask voters to tweak the city’s charter for a local sales tax.

Two weeks after signaling their tentative support for a proposal that was the subject of one of four public hearings Wednesday night, councilors indicated they weren’t ready to include the measure on the Town Meeting Day ballot.

