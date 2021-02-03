BARRE — Beaver that behave don’t have anything to worry about at the Dix Reservoir in Orange. Same goes for rabbits and otter that inhabit the 1,100 acres that is home to Barre’s drinking water supply, as well as the city’s water filtration plant. It is now off limits to trappers.
City councilors who have struggled at times with animal issues much closer to home were all on the same page with respect to trapping on city-owned property in Orange Tuesday night. It just took awhile for one of them to realize it.
Councilor Michael Boutin was among the first to object to a policy that would have codified the city’s practice of permitting hunting and trapping on the land that surrounds the reservoir.
Boutin said was he fine with hunting, but winced at the thought of leg-hold traps being used with the council’s blessing.
“I’d rather have someone shoot an animal rather than trap them,” Boutin said, expressing his disdain for spring-loaded leg-hold traps and his desire their use on city property be prohibited.
They will be, though Boutin voted against the amendment that incorporated his suggestion and registered the lone dissent when Mayor Lucas Herring called the question.
“For the otters I say: ‘nay,’” he said even as Councilor Teddy Waszazak wondered what about his motion to prohibit recreational trapping and the use of leg-hold traps on the reservoir property Boutin found objectionable.
The short answer was nothing and Boutin promptly changed his mind — and his two “no” votes — and joined the rest of the council in unanimously approving a policy that prohibits the use of leg-hold traps and limits trapping to “nuisance” animals.
Public Works Director Bill Ahearn, who pitched the policy to councilors during their virtual meeting Tuesday night, said the revisions met his needs.
Ahearn recently hired a professional trapper to remove the eight beaver that fit the “nuisance animal” profile, and while the council’s action will dictate the type of trap used, it won’t stop those animals from being dealt with.
Ahearn said Wednesday it will prevent two abutting landowners from trapping rabbits on the city’s property that they use to train their hunting dogs. That arrangement will be immediately revoked.
“Rabbits are out,” he said. “There will be no trapping rabbits.”
According to Ahearn, the offending beaver are behind three dams that have swamped an area that includes a 1,000-foot section of water line. That, he said, is problematic because while the water line, which was installed in 1933, is underground the fact that it is now underwater makes it difficult to determine whether and where it might be leaking.
Ahearn said state officials haven’t yet agreed to allow the city to breach the dams and drain the affected area, but that remains a topic of conversation.
For their part, councilors were more concerned about the prospect of allowing recreational trapping on city-owned property. Several expressed concern with the practice and once Boutin realized they were all on his side he supported the proposed changes.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
