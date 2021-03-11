MONTPELIER — City councilors have tossed a lifeline to local restaurants with an April 1 start date that is no joke.
Though Mother Nature might have the last laugh and all acknowledged it is possible — if not probable — the last gasps of winter will occur some time next month, councilors unanimously agreed to allow restaurants to establish street-side “parklets” as soon as April 1.
The decision capped discussion during which the owner of the Three Penny Taproom offered his “two cents” and — if need be — his shovel to regain valuable outdoor seating that helped keep his establishment afloat last summer.
Wes Hamilton told councilors he could live with the conservative May 1 start date reflected in the temporary ordinance presented for their approval Wednesday night, but the man whose business is bleeding $25,000 a month despite welcome federal assistance, said sooner sure would be better.
“We need our parklet out there as soon as humanly possible,” Hamilton said at the end of a sunny springlike day during which he said he could have put it to good use.
Hamilton told councilors he knows winter isn’t over and is willing to work with the city if a significant snowstorm hits and his parklet is an impediment to plows.
“If a foot of snow comes, I will shovel around our parklet,” he said, noting the alternative is his “reality” given pandemic-related restrictions that have made staying in business a losing proposition.
Given the layout of his establishment and social distancing requirements, Hamilton said operating at the 50% capacity now allowed isn’t achievable. It’s why the parklet was such a huge help last year and why he’s so eager to get that outdoor seating back.
“We’ve lost $100,000 since we took our parklet out,” Hamilton said.
Councilor Conor Casey said he spoken with several restaurant owners — some who took advantage of relaxed restrictions allowing them to have parklets last summer and share Hamilton’s “the sooner the better” sentiment with respect to their return, and others who are interested in trying them this year.
Casey said he doubted all — or even most — would test the weather in early April, but some would and few would waste a forecast calling for a run of warm weather days in the last half of the month.
Councilor Jay Ericson wondered whether “pop-up” parklets — not the more permanent version — could be a solution and said giving restaurant owners and other businesses the flexibility to be creative appealed to him.
“What I want to do is empower local businesses to do what works for them,” he said.
Councilor Dan Richardson echoed Ericson’s call for flexibility and suggested the council consider thinking outside the Main Street-State Street-Langdon Street box and include Elm Street between State and School streets where parklets could be administratively approved by City Manager Bill Fraser.
Richardson said the change would accommodate what councilors were told is the Uncommon Market’s interest in having a parklet and might appeal to two nearby restaurants — the Hippie Chickpea and the Royal Orchid.
Councilors said they were willing to consider parklets in areas where they have never been allowed. That includes farther up Elm Street in front of Birchwood Bakery and in front of the Bohemian Bakery on Barre Street. However, they ultimately agreed to consider those requests on a case-by-case basis.
That decision was reflected in a pair of amendments proposed by Councilor Jack McCullough that were unanimously approved. The other established the dates parklets will be allowed. The starting date — April 1 — is a month sooner than initially proposed, but coincides with the end of the city’s winter parking ban. The end date for the parklets had been Oct. 25, but Hamilton said a few more days couldn’t hurt and would enable businesses, like his to participate more fully on Halloween, which typically draws a crowd downtown. The ordinance adopted by the council will require parklets to be removed on Nov. 2.
Councilors didn’t address resident Steven Whitaker’s suggestion they consider creating outdoor seating by using barricades on bridges and deferred a discussion of whether parklets should be treated as public spaces when they aren’t in use.
