BARRE — Organizations angling for a sliver of the $2.5 million the city received in pandemic-related federal funding will be required to reapply with an eye toward responding to newly approved guidelines that will be used to evaluate all of those projects.
How many is an open question because while City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro recommended earmarking $200,000 of the $2.5 million the city received under the American Rescue Plan Act for “community innovation projects,” councilors discussed the possibility of doubling that number Tuesday night.
No decisions were made, but councilors indicated they would be willing to entertain increasing the suggested allotment even if it means diverting some of the $2 million Storellicastro has earmarked for infrastructure projects.
Confronted with a list of what he characterized as potentially “transformative” projects and a tiered funding formula proposed by Storellicastro, Councilor Thomas Lauzon suggested his fast math pointed to a possible problem.
“I’m getting way higher than $200,000,” he said, referring to projects he would like to see funded if the money was available. “I’m closer to $400,000.”
Though no formal decision was made, others on the council indicated they would entertain increasing the amount of ARPA money that could be used to help underwrite requests received during a public solicitation late last year.
That list is shorter than the 21 proposals the city initially submitted. One of those requests — $250,000 for the planned transformation of the former Ward 5 school into an affordable housing project — was recently approved by the council. Another — $316,250 to finance upgrades to the Barre Municipal Auditorium — is no longer needed because of federal funding obtained through U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
Four smaller requests, including $12,000 to fund a warming shelter at Aldrich Public Library and three modest accessibility-related requests will be addressed in other ways.
That leaves 14 pending requests for projects with a combined price tag of roughly $4.9 million. The $4.9 million figure is the estimated cost of all the projects combined, while the requests the city received total just over $1 million.
If the council were to fund all of the requests based on the formula prepared by Storellicastro, it would require allocating nearly $600,000 of the unspent ARPA funds.
Lauzon said he wasn’t suggesting that, but he and other councilors left the door open to revisit the possibility of increasing the amount of money that could finance an array of projects, ranging from lighting a ball field in neighboring Barre Town to lighting the exterior of City Hall to draw attention to the Barre Opera House.
Councilors expressed some reservations about funding projects in other communities and two proposals fall into that category. The Bond Field in Barre Town is one of them, though Lauzon suggested he could comfortably support funding for that project provided the city contribution is matched by officials in Barre Town. Children from both communities use the field and Barre Community Baseball and Softball submitted the request for $150,000.
Based on the funding formula proposed by Storellicastro, projects in excess of $50,000 will be eligible for 50% funding from the city if they are approved by the council. Based on the information provided, the city’s share of lighting the field would be $75,000.
Projects that cost between $20,000 and $50,000 would be eligible for a 67.5% match; and those that cost between $5,000 and $20,000 could receive 75% from the city. There is no match for projects that cost less than $5,000 and, while there currently are none, that could change.
Councilors agreed to ask applicants to submit refined proposals in coming weeks, while responding to guidelines they will use to evaluate them.
Among other things, councilors agreed ARPA money shouldn’t be the sole source of project funding, and other money required must be in place before an approved project receives reimbursement from the city.
Councilors also agreed that covering recurring operational expenses wouldn’t be a prudent use of the one-time money. Several of the proposals could be excluded for that reason.
Those projects would be collectively eligible for just over $200,000 under the tiered reimbursement system proposed by Storellicastro. The vast majority of that money is tied to CVTV’s request for “programming operational support.” The local public access channel requested $300,000 and, based on Storellicastro’s formula, would theoretically be eligible for $150,000, or what amounts to a 50% of the estimated project cost.
A pair of $20,000 requests — one from an out-of-town after-school program — also involve operating expenses, and so does the $25,000 request submitted by the Rainbow Bridge Community Center. Based on the council-approved formula and the size of the community center’s pending request, it could receive up to $16,750 in ARPA funding if it can demonstrate that “providing services for youth in transition” isn’t part of its routine operations.
Councilors generally agreed projects within the city limits should be prioritized, while stopping short of ruling out requests, like the one to light Bond Field, that are based in other communities.
Based on the guidelines approved by the council, Storellicastro said he would ask applicants to refine their earlier proposals and resubmit them for the council’s consideration.
The process is expected to take a couple of months. The deadline for the second round of applications likely will be in May.
