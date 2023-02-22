BARRE — Organizations angling for a sliver of the $2.5 million the city received in pandemic-related federal funding will be required to reapply with an eye toward responding to newly approved guidelines that will be used to evaluate all of those projects.

How many is an open question because while City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro recommended earmarking $200,000 of the $2.5 million the city received under the American Rescue Plan Act for “community innovation projects,” councilors discussed the possibility of doubling that number Tuesday night.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.