MONTPELIER — The City Council is poised to ratify a new 4-year contract with unionized members of its fire and ambulance department when it meets tonight.
Recently ratified by the union, the proposed contract is two months overdue and will replace a labor agreement that expired on June 30. It isn’t expected to be the subject of substantive discussion at tonight’s special meeting, which was scheduled for the purpose of filling the District 3 vacancy created by Dan Richardson’s recent resignation.
The proposed contract, like the minutes from last week’s council meeting and a resolution supporting Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity’s application for $60,000 state grant to study the feasibility of developing a 50- to 60-unit “carbon negative housing project” on Northfield Street, is part of the council’s “consent agenda.” Barring an adjustment those three items will be dealt with through singular motion to approve the consent agenda.
The proposed contract, once ratified by the council, would run through June 30, 2025, and replace a three-year deal that was negotiated in 2018.
According to the draft contract, unionized firefighters will not receive any cost of living increase during the current contract year — a nod to the fact that they received the 2% wage increase in the final year of their contract, while unionized members of the city’s police and public works departments did not.
Both of those bargaining units are still working under the terms of contracts that expired on June 30, 2020, and negotiations were deferred because of the pandemic.
City Manager Bill Fraser said Tuesday he expected negotiations with police and public works employees would soon be resolved. Both bargaining units are now more than a year — 14 months — into their next labor agreements.
The lapsed firefighters’ contract is comparatively fresh and while the draft agreement doesn’t contemplate a cost of living adjustment in the first year, it reflects a 2.25% increase effective July 1, 2022, a 2.5% increase effective July 1, 2023 and a 2.75% increase effective July 1, 2024.
That 7.5% is spread over four years, but only tells part of the story based on a one-time adjustment in a nine-step salary schedule designed to aid the department with recruitment and retention.
The starting wage for a first-year firefighter will remain at $18.28-an-hour this year, but increase to $21.64-an-hour on July 1, 2022. That’s a one-year increase of nearly 18.4%, which is tied to a negotiated agreement to eliminate the bottom three steps on the salary schedule and add three new steps at the top.
What’s it mean?
It means a firefighter on step one of the salary schedule this year would essentially be moved to step four before applying the 2.25% cost of living increase. As a result of the one-time adjustment through the life of the contract, the step one wage for a firefighter would increase from $18.28- to $22.79-an-hour — a 24.65% increase.
That’s the same four-year increase for every step on the salary schedule and every category of employees — from firefighters and paramedics to officers.
“The goal was to make the positions more attractive and retain employees,” Fraser said.
The proposed contract calls for employees eligible to move from one step to the next to receive an additional 5% increase.
The change adjustment to the salary schedule is perhaps the most notable change reflected in the proposed contract, which maintains most benefits at their previous levels, tweaks one, adds two others and includes new language with respect to employees who pursue paramedic level training.
The bonus for passing a voluntary fitness incentive test, which is offered twice a year, will be boosted from $300 to $450 under the negotiated contract.
Employees will receive a new stipend of $500 for “bedding-related expenses,” and starting July 1, 2022, they will receive annual stipends based on their education. Employees who have earned an associate’s degree will receive $500 each year, those with bachelor’s degrees will receive a $750-a-year stipend and those with master’s degrees will receive $1,000 a year.
The draft contract includes language designed to achieve the shared long-term objective of all firefighters being certified paramedics.
There are two scenarios.
Under one, the city would pay for the paramedic course and provide the employee with paid time off and shift coverage to complete the training. In exchange, the employee would commit to working for the city for at least three years after obtaining the new certification, or reimburse the city for the cost of the course and any shift coverage that was provided.
The other contemplates the employee pays for the course and the city is responsible for shift coverage. Under that scenario the employee must commit to remaining with the city for at least one year or reimburse the city for shift coverage.
Employees with more than 200 hours of accumulated vacation time would be allowed to cash in up to 48 hours on a quarterly basis under the terms of the draft contract. The old agreement set the limit at 24 hours twice a year.
Employees are still eligible for 12 holidays a year though one has been scratched, one has been added and the name of a third has been changed. Town Meeting Day is no longer on the holiday roster but Juneteenth (June 19) has been added and what the old contract called Columbus Day is now referred to as Indigenous People’s Day.
The old contract was silent when it came to daylight saving time. The one the council is expected to ratify tonight isn’t.
“Employees will be paid for a full shift on the day that clocks are moved forward,” the draft contract states, adding: “Employees will be paid for an additional hour on the day that clocks are moved backwards.”
The shifts are still 24 hours followed by 72 hours off and the overtime rules haven’t changed. A firefighter called in between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. will be paid a minimum of one hour of overtime. It’s a two-hour minimum for calls between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.
