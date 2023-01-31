BARRE — Three incumbent city councilors will all be challenged in their respective reelection bids, and there is a four-way race for two soon-to-be-open seats on the Barre Unified School Board.
Throw in a pair of contested school board races involving a couple of incumbent school directors in Barre Town, and the campaign trail in the neighboring communities should see a lot of traffic in the run-up to Town Meeting Day.
A few of the races materialized at the 11th hour thanks to candidates who filed nominating petitions shortly before Monday’s 5 p.m. deadline. One rematerialized when a city council candidate, who last week withdrew the nominating petitions she’d filed with City Clerk Carol Dawes, changed her mind a second time.
If you’re running in Barre — the city or the town — you’ve got a race on your hands this year. That goes for all three city council incumbents, including one — Samn Stockwell — who got a brief reprieve when Tina Routhier signaled she wouldn’t be running last week.
Routhier, who serves on the city’s transportation advisory committee, filed her nominating petitions earlier than most — setting the stage for a head-to-head race with Stockwell, who is running for her second consecutive two-year term representing voters in Ward 3.
Concerned by the tone of social media posts directed at candidates in recent weeks, Routhier had a change of heart last week before deciding Monday she will be running as previously planned.
That means Stockwell will be tested for the third straight year. Stockwell briefly served on the council in 2019 when she defeated Ericka Reil, 10-9, at a Ward 3 caucus, but lost the Town Meeting Day rematch to Reil, 276-180, less than three months later.
Stockwell tried again the following year and defeated Sherry Prindall, 224-144, in a race where she was the closest thing to an incumbent.
This year, Stockwell is the incumbent, Routhier is the challenger, and Ward 3 voters will pick the winner on March 7.
Just change the names and the story is the same in Wards 1 and 2 where incumbents Emel Cambel and Teddy Waszazak have challengers.
Cambel’s race is a rematch against Tim Boltin. Both were serving on the school board two years ago when Cambel defeated Boltin, 330-247, to win the Ward 1 council seat. Now eyeing a second term, Cambel is hoping for a similar result on Town Meeting Day.
Boltin has opted not to run for reelection to his expiring school board seat and is looking to unseat Cambel in Ward 1.
Waszazak is running for what would be his third consecutive two-year term in Ward 2, where the incumbent councilor who moved to the Granite City in 2017 has a knack for narrowly beating Barre natives and will get another chance on March 7 thanks to Rosemary Averill.
Averill will try to do what Renita Marshall couldn’t in 2019, when the Barre native lost a close council contest to Waszazak, 156-121; and what Barre native Brian Judd didn’t in 2021, when Waszazak earned a second term, 247-209. Neither were runaway wins, but both were more than enough to earn Waszazak two terms on the council — a string he’s hoping to extend.
Once a relative rarity in Barre, contested Town Meeting Day races have become more commonplace in recent years, and that is as true of the school board as it is of the city council.
Thanks to a late flurry of nominating petitions — two in Barre and two in Barre Town — that will be the case again this year. In all, four seats on the board — two from each community — are up for grabs.
Neither incumbent is in the mix in Barre, where School Director Sarah Pregent and Boltin chose not to run again. Michael Boutin, who represents Ward 2 on the city council, and Sarah Helman, a member of the city’s development review board, filed their nominating petitions for the two three-year board seats several weeks ago.
Boutin and Helman were the only two candidates for the seats now held by Boltin and Pregent until Monday, when Patterson Street resident Ben Moore and Christopher Roberts, who serves on the city’s diversity and equity committee, filed their nominating petitions.
With the deadline now passed, that sets the stage for a four-way race for two of Barre’s four seats on the nine-member board. The two candidates who receive the most votes in the citywide election will replace Boltin and Pregent.
Though both incumbents are running in Barre Town, the story is similar there. Board members Alice Farrell and Paul Malone indicated they would be running for reelection early on, and on Monday challengers emerged for each of them.
Town resident Emily Wheeler, who serves on the city’s diversity and equity committee, is running for the three-year board seat now held by Farrell. Mindy Woodworth, who last week wrote a letter critical of the board, is running against Malone for what amounts to a one-year term. Malone who chaired the board for two years before stepping down when his term expired in 2021, was appointed to fill a vacancy last year. Wheeler was among the other applicants for the seat at that time.
