MONTPELIER — A year ago city councilors adopted a $14.7 million municipal budget amid calls to cut funding for police. This year councilors appear poised to adopt a $16.1 million city spending plan amid calls to cut something — anything — or at least resist the temptation to add.
Those calls didn’t deter councilors, who last week added $150,000 to a $15.9 million administrative budget proposal, from declaring their work done Wednesday night. At least for now.
Though councilors briefly discussed dialing down one of last week’s additions, that idea was quickly abandoned. Instead, they decided to skip a second “budget workshop” that had tentatively been scheduled for Jan. 5 and unanimously agreed the draft budget — including all of their additions — is the one that will be the subject of a Jan. 11 public hearing.
“I’m comfortable with this budget,” Mayor Anne Watson said of a proposal that reflects a spending increase of more than $1.4 million, or 9.7%.
That’s roughly 3% more than the current rate of inflation, which Watson noted is now at 6.8% — a figure that matches the property tax rate hike projections suggest would be needed to fund the budget tentatively endorsed by the council.
“I don’t think this is a proposal for a frivolous budget,” Councilor Jack McCullough said, suggesting those with ideas about specific cuts were welcome to suggest them at next month’s public hearing.
McCullough’s invitation came after one resident proposed a specific cut, a second renewed her objection to what she characterized as “constant continual increases,” and a third was the first to inject the word “frivolous” into a budget conversation he noted was devoid of any substantive discussion of the spending plan City Manager Bill Fraser presented earlier this month and the council padded last week.
“You haven’t scrutinized anything in depth,” Stephen Whitaker told councilors whose public discussion was limited to what to add last week and whether to revisit two of those items Wednesday night.
One of them is a proposal to invest $100,000 in an energy coordinator and the other was a proposal to add $30,000 to the budget to pilot a program designed to increase diversity on city committees by offering $50-a-meeting stipends to currently volunteer members.
Funding for the energy coordinator’s position was never in jeopardy though councilors heard from one resident who suggested it should be.
After listening to a dizzying discussion during which councilors agreed a “memo” might be useful to help them justify the ill-defined position, resident Didi Brush said she wasn’t sold.
“I don’t know this is the year to be adding it to our budget,” said Brush, who conceptually supported pursuing energy savings, but was concerned some are buckling under Montpelier’s property tax burden.
“I just feel as though there is no limit to what is suggested and what is voted for in Montpelier, and I do worry about it’s impact, long term, on those who are living here now, those who might consider relocating here (or) starting businesses here,” she said. “I think it’s a very, very real issue.”
It is very real to Vicki Lane, a self-described “have-not” homeowner, who renewed her week-old critique of a process that saw councilors add $150,000 to the budget’s bottom line without ever discussing what might be cut.
“I can’t accept any of these additions as something that is desperately needed or crucial to our survival during the pandemic,” she said.
Lane said there are consequences to what she perceived as the council’s lack of fiscal discipline.
“Nobody can afford to live in this town any more,” she said, adding: “Montpelier is getting to be a town of the ‘haves’ and those of us who are ‘have-nots’ are suffering.”
The comments prompted McCullough to defend a draft budget he believed reflected Montpelier residents’ interest in more — not less — services. They also sparked a brief discussion that represented the closest thing to a “cut” the council has entertained during the past three weeks.
Watson, who argued the energy coordinator should have been funded last year given the city’s lofty “Net Zero” goals and steadfastly defended the position she struggled to explain, wondered whether councilors were interested in revisiting the $30,000 they added to offer stipends to those who serve on committees.
They were. At least at first.
Councilor Dona Bate said she was “lukewarm” on the idea last week and could easily be persuaded this is not the year for it.
McCullough and Councilor Jennifer Morton expressed similar views with respect to one of the recommendations contained in an “equity assessment” prepared by a consultant during the summer.
Urged by members of the city’s Social and Economic Justice Committee not to eliminate the new line item, the council briefly flirted with a $10,000 reduction.
In the end, they agreed making a $10,000 cut to a $16.1 million budget that reflects a $1.4 million increase in spending wasn’t worth it. They also agreed they were comfortable enough with those numbers to skip a previously planned budget session and go right to a public hearing.
Councilors also tentatively agreed to advance plans to ask voters to approve a full slate of bond issues — more than $27 million in all — during the city’s Town Meeting Day elections.
