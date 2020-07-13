BARRE — The City Council will consult privately with its attorney tonight as it weighs whether to settle a legal battle over a contested permit with the Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army obtained permission from the city’s Development Review Board to complete a basement to rooftop renovation of one of the oldest buildings in downtown Barre, but has challenged restrictions on the rear entrance that were imposed as part of that process.
An appeal is pending at Vermont Environmental Court, but city councilors met recently with representatives of the Salvation Army and Thomas Lauzon, the local developer who owns an adjoining building and urged the review board to impose the restrictions that remain at issue.
One of those restrictions involves the door at the rear of a building that has been a fixture in downtown Barre since 1860 and was once home to Town Hall before Barre and Barre Town split in 1895.
The rear door, the review board concluded must remain locked at all times and can only be used by those employed by the Salvation Army.
The other challenged conditions limited deliveries at the rear of the building to vehicles that are no larger than a minivan.
Robert Roesler, the lawyer representing the Salvation Army, has described the restrictions as “unnecessary and discriminatory.” He said owners of other buildings – including the one right next door – have enjoyed unfettered access to their rear entrances and has asked the council to either lift the restriction or modify it to allow the door to the building to be opened remotely by a receptionist at the front desk upstairs using a buzzer system.
Roesler said that would allow visitors using one of the three parking spaces the Salvation Army owns in the rear of the building to use the entrance and it would also allow for deliveries, including dropping off children for programs that will be offered in the Salvation Army’s new headquarters once renovations are complete.
That practice would essentially be prohibited under the permit that was issued with children required to be dropped off on Main Street. Similarly, Roesler argued visitors – including those who are elderly or disabled would be precluded from parking in the spaces at the rear of the building and simply entering a door and using the elevator that will be installed as part of the project.
The rear door was pitched by the Salvation Army and its lawyer as the safest way for some to enter the building that will serve as the organization’s new headquarters.
While Roesler has argued the review board got it wrong and the council should fix the error and save both sides the time and trouble of pursuing the legal appeal, Lauzon claims the reverse is true. He maintains there is no safe, legal pedestrian access at the rear of the Salvation Army’s building and, notwithstanding an easement claimed by Roesler, the application was deficient.
Though he did hint he might be willing to change his position with respect to dropping off children under age 14 at the rear of the building and possibly accommodating handicapped visitors, he doesn’t want the door open for all.
Councilors, who heard both sides haven’t yet had the opportunity to consult with City Attorney Oliver Twombly and Planning Director Janet Shatney. Though both attended the open discussion, they said it would be inappropriate for them publicly field questions from council members.
The council will discuss the requested settlement with Twombly and Shatney during a virtual executive session that is set for 6 p.m. and will preceded its regular 7 p.m. meeting.
david.delcore
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.