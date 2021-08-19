MONTPELIER — Addressing homelessness, reducing the city’s reliance on fossil fuels and confronting systemic racism were all topics of conversation during a marathon meeting that ended late Wednesday night with city councilors agreeing masks will again be required apparel for those entering city buildings.
The unanimous vote to require employees and visitors to wear masks in city buildings was one of the few definitive decisions made during a session that spanned more than four hours and saw councilors cover a lot of ground.
Citing a spike in COVID-19 cases associated with the delta variant, councilors agreed employees and visitors to all municipal buildings will be required to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status starting Thursday.
Acting on the suggestion of Mayor Anne Watson, councilors agreed the indoor mask mandate would remain in place until they decide otherwise, or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention drops the COVID case-related recommendation with respect to Washington County.
“If tomorrow we’re in a better place, it goes away,” Watson said of the revived mask mandate that will apply to the council and other boards and commissions that regularly meet in City Hall.
Masks were still optional Wednesday night and while Watson was wearing one in council chambers, City Manager Bill Fraser and Councilor Conor Casey were among those who weren’t.
Casey said he supported a safety-based proposal he viewed as a reasonable precaution given the recent spike in COVID cases in Vermont.
“It seems like a logical first step,” he said.
The masks-for-now decision didn’t take long and came on a night when most other agenda items did.
It was a night during which a summer-long discussion of a proposed homeless encampment policy didn’t end as expected because it didn’t end. Before it was over councilors received a sobering “equity audit” and were told getting most of the way toward achieving Montpelier’s goal of becoming the first carbon-neutral capital city in the country by 2030 would come at an estimated cost of $5.8 million.
Nearly a month after councilors appeared poised to adopt a policy that would establish new guidelines for homeless people looking for a place to pitch a tent on public property the list of possibilities had narrowed to next to none.
“It appears to me as if most, if not all, of the areas within Montpelier that might be suitable enough to camp are (now) proposed to be off limits,” said local resident and homeless advocate Morgan Brown, who joined a small chorus of people who urged councilors to table action on the policy.
The council did — in part because members shared a concern expressed by Brown, Dawn Little and others with respect to an expanded list of “high sensitivity areas” where camping would be prohibited.
All city parks were recently added to that list at the recommendation of the parks commission — producing what Casey characterized as a head-scratching result.
“It’s a farce,” he said. “If you eliminate parks, it’s nothing. There is no policy at all.”
While others didn’t go quite that far, they worried adding all of the parks and most of two cemeteries to the list of areas where camping would not be allowed might be going too far.
“It’s hard to tell what’s left when we take out what’s now identified as highly sensitive areas,” Councilor Jack McCullough said.
Casey suggested the council scrap the “high sensitivity” concept in favor of a criteria-based approach for prohibiting camping in some locations. He said camping has and will continue to occur in areas — including the parks — that would be off-limits under the latest draft of the policy, but unless a campsite impairs government operations or represents a clear health or safety risk it should be left alone.
Watson and others on the council quickly warmed to the idea of creating criteria that could be used to assess the attributes of particular areas — from riverbanks to roundabouts — instead the all or nothing approach that resulted in all of Hubbard, North Branch and Blanchard parks being dropped from consideration.
Councilors voted to table action on the policy and draft new language reflecting the different approach for consideration at an upcoming meeting.
Dan Dickerson, who serves on the Parks Commission, requested that panel be consulted as part of the process.
“This will impact parks,” he predicted.
The duration of the homelessness discussion — one that included the participation of Sean Brown, commissioner of the state Department of Children and Families, and Sarah Phillips, director of the department’s office of economic opportunity, prompted Watson to drop a planned presentation on “traffic calming” from a packed agenda.
Councilors heard the results of a consultant-led “equity assessment” — one that suggested the city has work to do when it comes to making underrepresented members of the community feel valued and received a road map for advancing its “net zero” initiative.
The latter had councilors brimming with optimism. The former, not so much.
While City Clerk John Odum lamented the fact that nearly one in four people of color who responded to a survey conducted as part of the process never felt “engaged and valued” by his office as a sign that something was terribly wrong, his numbers were comparatively good.
An interesting comparison that wasn’t flagged by the consultants suggested Montpelier’s progressive City Council has more work to do with that subset of residents than the city’s police department.
Nearly a third of the respondents of color said they felt “engaged and valued” by the police department “always” (8%) or “often” (24%). Another 30% opted for “sometimes.” Responding to the same question involving the council only 3% chose “always, 14% “often” and 32% sometimes. In both cases 27% went with “never.”
The survey was part of a broader months-long process that produced recommendations ranging from creating stipends for service on city boards and commissions to help cover child care and transportation costs to clarifying roles and expectations for police officers.
Meanwhile, councilors were told getting most of the way to eliminating the city’s reliance of fossil fuels by 2030 could be a $5.8 million investment away.
That was viewed as good news, because Watson, who has been one of the biggest boosters of Montpelier’s “net zero” policy thought it would be much higher.
Based on work that has already been done councilors were told doing nothing over most of the next decade the city would replace 55% of the fossil fuels used by the city and the school system with renewable energy. They were also told there is a cost-effective path to bump that number to 88%.
Much of that would require the support of the Montpelier-Roxbury School Board and, presumably the company it contracts for school buses.
Replacing diesel-fueled buses with those powered by electricity accounts for $2.5 million of the projected expense and the costliest building-related improvements involve installing wood chip-fueled boilers at Main Street Middle School and Montpelier High School.
While the School Board might take some prodding from the council and the community, Watson was already thinking out loud Wednesday night.
“My head is already in ‘next steps,’” she said, suggesting obtaining an estimate for engineering studies to install pellet boilers at the water plant and the department of public works garage while thinking about a bond issue wasn’t out of the question.
With federal money starting to flow to the city under the American Rescue Plan Act, infrastructure money on the way and potential incentives for renewable energy projects available, Watson said the level of local debt that might actually have to be incurred could be considerably less than anyone might think.
“I could picture having a large bond and not necessarily needing to use all of it,” she said.
While councilors were told there is a clear and cost-effective path to get to 88% renewable energy by 2030, the last 12% would be challenging and potentially more expensive based on technology that exists today.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
