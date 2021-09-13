MONTPELIER — After spending 20 minutes behind closed doors with their attorney Monday morning, city councilors unanimously rejected a resident’s claim they violated Vermont’s Open Meeting Law during a recent executive session involving a now-filled District 3 vacancy.
At issue were telephone calls Mayor Anne Watson said were placed in executive session to two of four applicants for the District 3 seat on Sept. 1.
The council was able to reach one of those applicants — Jennifer Morton — while leaving a message for the other — Eugenio “Gene” Leon — during the first of two executives sessions on Sept. 1. After interviewing Morton, councilors returned to executive session, briefly deliberated and subsequently appointed her to fill the vacancy created by Dan Richardson’s resignation last month.
The episode prompted resident Stephen Whitaker to allege Morton’s brief telephonic participation in the closed-door meeting violated the Open Meeting Law. That, he argued, invalidated her appointment following a virtual interview that was conducted long after councilors interviewed Alice Goltz and Cary Brown, both of whom attended the Sept. 1 meeting in person without prodding.
Led by Watson, councilors acknowledged and summarily dismissed Whitaker’s complaint after meeting privately with attorney, Michael Tarrant, during Monday morning’s virtual meeting. They essentially agreed the Open Meeting Law had not been violated and no “cure” was necessary.
Prior to the council’s entering the executive session, Whitaker accused members of conducting “a charade of a public process” to fill the District 3 vacancy created by Dan Richardson’s recent resignation.
“I don’t dispute that the council has the authority to fill a vacancy, the question is how the council went about this,” he said, describing the closed-door decision to reach out to candidates who didn’t attend the meeting was “a kick in the teeth" to those who did.
“It just seems to all observers … that this is just ‘dirty pool, backroom hardball politics,’” he said before the council met privately with Tarrant.
When the council emerged, Tarrant suggested he didn’t see the procedural misstep alleged by Whitaker.
“Under the executive session statute the (council) has the sole discretion to invite (people) into that executive session … to discuss the matter that the executive session was called for,” he said.
Tarrant noted the private meeting in question was called to consider filling the District 3 vacancy and, he believed, reaching out to two of the four applicants was reasonable and appropriate.
Though the council didn’t publicly disclose its would try to contact applicants who, unlike Alice Goltz and Cary Brown, weren’t at the meeting, he said it was under no obligation to share the list of people invited into executive session, as has been its long-standing custom.
Based on Tarrant’s opinion, Watson credited the council for going “above and beyond” in terms of transparency and offered an innocent explanation to the chain of events challenged by Whitaker.
“The intention around calling the two candidates who were not present at that meeting (Morton and Leon) was really to give everyone an opportunity — every opportunity — to participate in the meeting if they were able,” she said, noting all of the applicants received the same notice of the meeting.
Councilor Jack McCullough bristled at the suggestion the council’s motives were suspect in any way.
“I believe that the claim by Mr. Whitaker is utterly without merit and any claim that efforts made by this council ... (were) somehow a way to make a secretive and inside decision is simply absurd,” he said.
Morton, who was sworn in over Whitaker’s objection before the council had formally responded to his allegation, attended Monday’s meeting. However, she did not participate in the discussion and recused herself from the vote based due to her conflict of interest.
Absent a legal challenge, which Whitaker later indicated he had no plans to pursue, the council's word on the matter will be the last.
