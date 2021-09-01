BARRE — A new assessor is finally on the way and, with the City Council’s blessing, a super-sized flag could be coming out of retirement just in time for the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Or not.
The flag’s comeback is still an open question. A man hoping to have the answer by next week told councilors Tuesday night he was supposed to be on one of the planes that toppled the World Trade Center 20 years ago.
Getting the answer on the flag, Brian Judd was told, will depend on his ability to swiftly address a checklist of issues City Manager Steve Mackenzie shared with him earlier in the day.
One of the items on that list involved securing council approval — something Mackenzie predicted would be a formality if Judd addressed the other issues.
“I can’t conceive the council would say ‘no,’” Mackenzie said.
Councilors — some hungry for more details — didn’t say “yes” Tuesday night, with Mayor Lucas Herring informing Judd his request wasn’t on the warned agenda and his suggestion they discuss it in executive session was not appropriate.
Herring stressed that wasn’t a “no” and agreed to include Judd’s time-sensitive request on the agenda for next week’s council meeting.
Judd said he was well on his way to addressing the issues raised by Mackenzie and believed all of them could be resolved by next week’s meeting.
Judd told councilors he had secured permission from the owner’s of two buildings — the Bolster Block and the three-story structure at 105 North Main St. to hang the massive city-owned flag again from the cable that runs over the street between their two buildings. He said an engineer has agreed to inspect the deteriorated anchors on the rooftops of both buildings with an eye toward recommending repairs that would allow them to be safely used and had lined up a construction company to complete the work that is needed.
The cable strung between two private buildings was used for several years to display what turned into a parade of American flags — one of them the “Barre Freedom Flag” stitched by hundreds of residents, students and teachers 20 years ago. The huge, hand-made flag, which was something of a community collage, was briefly displayed in downtown Barre on Oct. 13, 2001, before being replaced by similarly sized but more durable flag that was replaced at least once before being removed.
Mackenzie explained the weight of the flag when wet and the condition of the anchors was cause for concern and must be addressed. Structural repairs must be signed off on by an engineer and building permits obtained.
Though the huge flag hasn’t hung over North Main Street for many years, Mackenzie said the city still has it, and there is a slight tear that must be repaired.
The flag has made at least a couple of relatively recent appearances, though neither relied on the cable, which is still suspended over North Main Street. During the Barre Heritage Festival in 2017, members of the local Elks Lodge carried the flag in the parade, and it was later suspended from the fire department’s ladder truck downtown. In 2019, when inclement weather forced the city’s Veteran’s Day ceremony indoors, the ladder truck was used to suspend the flag over the entrance of the Barre Municipal Auditorium.
Judd’s presentation was short on detail — including how long he was asking for the flag to be displayed. Attempts to reach him for clarification on Wednesday were unsuccessful.
Herring said Wednesday the request will be on next Tuesday’s council agenda.
While the decision on Judd’s request will hinge on his ability to address issues flagged by Mackenzie, councilors were told a new full-time assessor is on the way, though he’ll have to travel across the country to get here.
It took two tries over the span of eight months, but Mackenzie said the job has been offered and accepted by a California man who is expected to start work in October, but plans to virtually attend next week’s tutorial on the Grand List.
Mackenzie said he is happy with the hiring of Steve Schellhamer and the prospect of filling a position that has been handled on an interim basis by Planning Director Janet Shatney since the city cut ties with long-time contract assessor Joe Levesque last December.
Schellhamer was the product of a second search and while Mackenzie was initially skeptical, after significant vetting and two interviews, Schellhamer earned the job.
“He hit all the right bells and whistles as far as I was concerned,” Mackenzie said, describing Schellhamer as a “personable individual” with a diverse work history, who is excited to be coming to Barre.
According to Mackenzie, Schellhamer has loose ties to Vermont and relevant experience.
In addition to other professional endeavors, Schellhamer has been a private residential appraiser since 2007. He served as deputy assessor in King County, Washington, from 2007 to 2009 and held a similar post in Napa County, California, from 2010 to 2014.
Mackenzie said Schellhamer will need up to six weeks to relocate, but is hoping to be on the job by Oct. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.