MONTPELIER — It’s time to set the tax rate in Montpelier, but it’s apparently too soon for a detailed discussion about how the city fared financially during a fiscal year that ended nearly two months ago.

Now that reappraisal-related grievances have all been heard and responded to, city councilors will be asked to set the tax rate for the fiscal year that started July 1 when they meet Wednesday night.

