MONTPELIER — It’s time to set the tax rate in Montpelier, but it’s apparently too soon for a detailed discussion about how the city fared financially during a fiscal year that ended nearly two months ago.
Now that reappraisal-related grievances have all been heard and responded to, city councilors will be asked to set the tax rate for the fiscal year that started July 1 when they meet Wednesday night.
However, they have been told a financial report for the fiscal year that ended June 30 won’t be ready for their review until Sept. 27, even as a formal audit is in the works.
The delay is associated with “significant year-end accounting entries that need to take place in order to provide a complete picture of the financial statements” for the recently ended fiscal year, according to a memo that accompanied a budget to actual report for the month of July.
It’s too soon to make much of that report, which recaps spending during a month that included a catastrophic flood. The report reflects labor and overtime costs incurred during and after the flood, but other disaster-related expenses are being accounted for separately.
According to the report, 8% into the fiscal year the city had taken in 8.75% of projected revenue and a little less than 7% of the $17.4 million budget voters approved in March had been spent.
Those nothing-to-see-here numbers are seemingly at odds with the accompanying memo.
“At this time, we are operating under a discretionary spending freeze and only making purchases to keep the city operating, continue projects under contract, and for flood recovery efforts,” it states. City Manager Bill Fraser said some of that is due to the flood, which devastated downtown Montpelier, throttling parking revenue, as well as proceeds from local options taxes on rooms, meals and alcohol. The latter revenue stream is generated by establishments, most of which have been closed since mid-July and may stay that way for some time. He said it also reflects the looming reality that abatement requests for flood-damaged property will cut into the city’s largest and most reliable revenue stream.
Property taxes were projected to generate nearly $11.5 million of the city’s $17.4 million budget, and that number will be trimmed some based on approved abatement requests.
While the flood amplified the need for fiscal discipline, Fraser said there were earlier signals the city was drifting toward “a not strong year end.”
The first hint of trouble in surfaced in January when, halfway through the fiscal year, the city already had spent 63% of last year’s $16.1 million budget. Through three quarters, the city had spent nearly 90% of its budget and was tracking toward what looked at the time to be a $408,000 shortfall.
“We expect the final number will be in excess of that, but we don’t have hard numbers yet and don’t want to speculate,” Fraser wrote in a follow-up email to Tuesday’s brief telephone interview.
“The council and I are working with the understanding the news is not good,” he added.
The city’s finance department, which was relocated due to flood damage to City Hall, is working on that and expects to complete end of year adjustments in time to provide a report to the council on Sept. 27.
Fraser said the city had hoped to limit any deficit to the size of last year’s operating surplus, though it isn’t yet clear whether and to what extent attempts to heed a late-April recommendation the city “spend conservatively for the remainder of the fiscal year” worked.
The city carried a general fund surplus of nearly $2.65 million into the fiscal year that ended on June 30 — an increase of $466,590 over the previous year. While some of that money was committed for other purposes, most of it — just over $2 million — was “unassigned,” according to a year-old audit.
That figure is expected to take a hit — widening the divide between the council’s goal of carrying 15% of the municipal budget, or roughly $2.4 million, in unassigned reserve.
While the council waits for word on the size of the operating deficit incurred during the recently concluded fiscal year, it is poised to set the municipal tax rate at its Wednesday night meeting.
The decision, which is typically made in early-July, was delayed this year due to a citywide reappraisal that saw the city’s Grand List grow from roughly $8.8 million to more than $13.3 million.
The sharp increase in property values will allow for a significant reduction in tax rates.
Assuming it is approved as recommended, the new municipal rate of 89.49 cents will be roughly 36 cents less than the $1.2596 rate that was used to calculate tax bills last year.
Though they are set by the state, both education tax rates reflect similar reductions.
The new homestead rate is $1.1201-per-$100 assessed property value — a year-over-year reduction of about 56 cents. When you add in the municipal rate, the total tax rate used to calculate bills for single family homes in Montpelier will drop about 92 cents from $3.027- to $2.105-per-$100 assessed property value.
The non-homestead rate reflects a 96-cent reduction. It will drop from $3.165- to $2.208-per-$100 assessed property value.
The council is scheduled to approve the tax rate as part of its consent agenda, triggering a chain of events that should see bills printed and mailed in coming days. The first quarterly installment will be due on Oct. 2 — a Monday. The due dates for the remaining installments — Nov. 15, Feb. 14 and May 15 — won’t change.
david.delcore
@timesargus.com