MONTPELIER — It hasn’t been reduced to writing and won’t be approved until next week, but the City Council has reached an agreement that will keep City Manager Bill Fraser on the job after his contract expires March 1.
For the second straight week city councilors met with Fraser in a virtual executive session and while no action was taken after it ended Wednesday night, Mayor Anne Watson said an agreement was reached, will be written up and ready for the council’s approval next week.
The terms of the agreement — including its duration — will be disclosed at that time, but Fraser, who has served as city manager in Montpelier since 1995 is poised to extend that 27-year run.
