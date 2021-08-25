BARRE — A Seminary Street apartment house is regrettably coming down, water and sewer rates are going up — again — and, if all goes well Barre will have a new police chief in time for Christmas.
Those were among the takeaways from Tuesday night’s City Council meeting — one that was immediately preceded by a crash course in strategic planning, featured updates from outside organizations, and a presentation on a freshly tweaked animal and fowl ordinance.
Despite extensive efforts to find a new home for the now-vacant three-unit apartment building, Sue Minter, executive director of Capstone Community Action, told councilors her organization will proceed with previously permitted plans to raze the structure and make room for a parking lot.
Minter said the parking lot is needed to accommodate the looming expansion of the Head Start program, which has been run for more than two decades out of the former Brook Street School.
While tearing down affordable housing when it is in short supply wasn’t Capstone’s preference, Minter said it appeared to be the only viable option when the organization sought and obtained approval for the parking lot project in June.
Minter said nothing the organization has learned since altered that view and it hasn’t been for lack of trying.
“We’ve really been turning over every stone that we could to come up with an alternative to deconstructing this home, and we have not been successful,” she told councilors.
According to Minter, conversations with city officials, and representatives of Downstreet Housing and Community Development, Washington County Mental Health Services and Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity didn’t produce any realistic relocation options.
Even if they had, Minter said the cost likely would have been prohibitive.
According to estimates moving a portion of the apartment house would cost at least $150,000. Moving the entire structure would be a $500,000 proposition.
“With grave disappointment we will proceed with deconstruction,” she said.
Councilor Teddy Waszazak who was among those who prodded Capstone to explore moving the structure, said he was satisfied the organization had “gone above and beyond” in evaluating — and ultimately ruling out — that possibility.
“Capstone … did absolutely everything they could to try and find an alternative,” he said, describing expansion of the Head Start program as “a vital project” and acknowledging safety-related concerns involving relying almost exclusively on on-street parking.
Although some questioned why they needed to, councilors ratified a resolution approved in 2019 outlining a series of four annual incremental increases to water and sewer rates.
The plan approved by the council two years ago contemplated four annual 20% increases in the consumption-based component of the sewer rates. At the time that portion of the rate was $2.70-per-100 cubic feet of sewage generated and the plan was expected to increase, in 20% increments, to $5.60-per-100-cubic feet used — less than was already being charged in Burlington, Rutland and Montpelier at the time.
The plan also called for the sewer “base rate” — the quarterly fee you pay just for having the service — to increase 4% a year. That quarterly fee, which was $44.28 in 2019, and barring a deviation from the plan is expected to increase to $51.80 when rates are set this time next year. For the billing that will be sent out next month the base rate will be $49.81 — a 4% increase — and the consumption fee will be $4.67-per-100 cubic fee — a 20% hike.
Water rates are also increasing 4% under a four-year plan that is now in its third year and was ratified by the council Tuesday night.
Councilors were told those rates are still a bargain compared to comparable communities — including Montpelier — and are needed to generate revenue to operate the municipal utilities and prepare for anticipated upgrades.
Meanwhile, City Manager Steve Mackenzie outlined the process he envisions will be used to select a replacement for Police Chief Tim Bombardier who plans to retire after 15 years with the department on Oct. 29.
That process doesn’t involve hiring Bombardier’s successor before he retires, but, barring any setbacks, should have a new chief on the job some time in December.
Mackenzie said he plans to advertise the position starting next Monday with a Sept. 30 application deadline. He said that would provide time to finalize membership on a committee that will screen and interview applicants. Mackenzie and Bombardier will both be members of that committee, as will Human Resources Director Rikk Taft and Fire Chief Doug Brent. Mackenzie has also proposed asking State’s Attorney Rory Thibault to participate and expects to recruit representatives from the council, the city’s police advisory and diversity and equity committees, the Barre Partnership and a member of the community.
Though the schedule is subject to adjustment and there was some discussion of extending the application deadline, Mackenzie is hoping the screening and interview process can be wrapped up before Bombardier retires and a selection made days later.
Mackenzie has left time in November to make a formal job offer and for the favored candidate to consider and accept it and a full month before who ever is hired is to start work.
It is conceivable the post-selection portion of the process comes together more quickly.
Councilors, who will soon launch a search for Mackenzie’s successor, said they were generally comfortable with the process. Mackenzie is planning to retire next July.
