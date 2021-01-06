BARRE — City Manager Steve Mackenzie's penultimate budget proposal is still subject to change, but the $12.85 million spending plan — and the 7-cent rate hike it's approval would require — hasn't yet provoked any serious push-back from city councilors.
Briefed on the latest adjustments to the draft budget during their virtual meeting Tuesday night, councilors didn't suggest any major adjustments, though one — Jake Hemmerick — said his comfort level with the proposal would increase if a just-revived plan to hire two grant-funded police officers was scaled back to one.
Both grant-funded positions were contemplated in the context of the budget for the current fiscal year, neither has yet been filled, and when school officials signaled plans to eliminate the resource officer's position at Spaulding High School as part of their budget-building process, Mackenzie initially believed grant constraints would prevent the city hiring two new officers while eliminating a position.
Mackenzie's concern about "supplanting" tax dollars with federal grant funds have since been cleared up by Police Chief Tim Bombardier.
Bombardier said the grants the city was awarded last year could be used to fill two new patrol positions because neither would be hired to perform the unique duties of the school resource officer at Spaulding.
Councilors were told that position will be eliminated, along with nearly $56,000 in revenue the city has received from the school district for its 69% share of the officer assigned that has been assigned to the high school. Plans to expand the police department from 20 to 22 officers — including Bombardier and Deputy Chief Larry Eastman – would be revised to reflect a 21-member force with two new grant-funded patrol positions.
Mackenzie said the latest draft of his budget includes an additional $42,000 in grant revenue that would largely offset the $60,000 expense of the second officer. The net tax impact associated with restoring the previously cut position would be roughly $18,500, he said.
However, Hemmerick who opposed accepting grants for either of the new positions last year, expressed concern that the municipal portion of the tax rate is now projected to climb roughly 3.8% in a year when property owners who receive Social Security benefits will receive a 1.3% increase.
"I would be much more inclined to support the budget if it added one officer instead of two," he said.
Mayor Lucas Herring said that move would trim less than $20,000 from the amount to be raised in taxes and asked councilors to think about the proposed increase and whether and where they would support reductions in the budget's bottom line.
Herring proposed one change tied to Mackenzie's plans to retire when his latest contract expires on June 30, 2022. The budget Mackenzie prepared includes $12,500 to cover the cost of bringing on a new manager before he leaves. Herring acknowledged there would be some value to that overlap, but suggested the cost could be pushed into the next fiscal year if Mackenzie would remain on the job through July 2022. That, he said, would free up $12,500 in funding this fiscal year and he suggested $10,000 of it be used to cover the cost of an administrative search that would start later this year.
Mackenzie budgeted $5,000 for the search for his successor, but Herring predicted $15,000 would be closer to the actual cost. The change he proposed would trim $2,500 from the budget's bottom line, while boosting funding for the search and postponing the decision on the transition until next year.
Mackenzie provided councilors a template for a capital improvement plan that has been a major undertaking and promised to present them with a more substantive edition on Jan. 19. He said the exercise has been useful and underscored the significant expense associated with fully funding a plan in a city that has aging infrastructure and limited resource.
One idea Mackenzie said he would likely lobby for before leaving would be expanding local option sales tax, that would be similar to the 1% tax on rooms, meals and alcohol the city already has in place. The tax, he said, would be a new source of revenue in a city with enormous capital needs and a limited tax base.
It was a struggle to secure approval for the local option taxes that were narrowly approved in 2018 and even pre-pandemic hadn't generated the hoped-for revenue. The local tax on rooms, meals and alcohol, passed only after it was decoupled from the more controversial sales tax that was part of a package Barre voters rejected 1,274-626 in 2016.
It won't be on the March ballot, but Mackenzie said, he would likely ask the council to give the local sales tax a fresh look before he retires.
Councilors did agree to include a $10,000 funding request for Washington County Mental Health Services on the March ballot without requiring a petition signed by 10% of the city's registered voters. Because of staff turnover, the organization inadvertently missed the deadline for requesting funding last March, but did receive the $10,000 it asked for from voters during the Town Meeting Day elections in 2019.
