BARRE — Mayor Jake Hemmerick’s proposal to create a standing committee to do a deep dive on a lengthy list of potential changes to the city charter during the next year was a belly flop this week.
Some city councilors were more open to the idea of creating a “governance committee” than others on Tuesday night, but none were completely comfortable with a sweeping charge they’d never publicly discussed and only saw for the first time days earlier.
That was a problem given some of the “areas of inquiry” Hemmerick included in a resolution that — if approved as presented — would have paved the way for the creation of a new seven-member committee at a time when City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro is evaluating committees that already exist.
Pitched by Hemmerick as a way to explore ideas and propose possible changes to the charter, the committee would serve an important function without having any real decision-making power, he said.
“It brings more process to the amendment(s) to the most important governing document we have,” Hemmerick said, noting any recommended changes to the charter would require the support of a majority of the council, Granite City voters and, ultimately, lawmakers.
Hemmerick suggested a committee that could thoroughly evaluate the advantages and disadvantages of making potentially controversial changes, including some that could raise “very thorny legal questions.”
Most councilors seemed less concerned about the proposed creation of a new committee than the daunting list of items Hemmerick suggested it should tackle before next November.
Councilor Thomas Lauzon was one of them.
Lauzon said he was leery of some of the proposals and suggested the council “pump the brakes” before adopting a resolution it had three days to digest.
“I’d just like to have the discussion at the council level first before we shoot this stuff to a committee,” he said.
If Lauzon wanted to “pump the brakes,” Councilor Michael Boutin wanted to park the car.
Boutin expressed frustration with a resolution that would ask a committee to explore a range of issues, including whether the clerk-treasurer’s position should continue to be elected; or whether the city’s practice of electing council members by ward should change.
“This list is a ‘I’m the mayor and I want this stuff to happen,’” he said. “That’s what it looks like to me … I’m a complete ‘no’ on this.”
Hemmerick stressed he wasn’t advocating for any particular outcome, and said he wasn’t invested in many of the items he included in the resolution he had prepared for the council’s consideration.
“Some of these areas of inquiry I put on this list not because I feel strongly about them, but because other people have mentioned them,” he said, adding, “It’s not just my list.”
Councilor Teddy Waszazak said it wouldn’t matter to him if it were, suggesting it was Hemmerick’s prerogative to advance his vision for the city and the council’s role to “push back” if it felt the need.
Waszazak suggested the resolution be scrubbed of the specifics in favor of asking the committee to prepare a report recommending charter changes that could be included on the Town Meeting Day ballot in March, and a second report recommending changes that could be presented to voters a year from now.
Councilor Emel Cambel said she struggled with Waszazak’s motion, in part because — like the rest of the council — she said she hadn’t had much time to consider the proposal and in part because it provided no guidance for the proposed committee.
“It seems like a really vague mission for folks to prepare a report,” she said. “It’s like they have nothing to take aim at.”
On the other hand, Cambel said she was concerned the resolution proposed by Hemmerick would create an unreasonably heavy workload for the proposed committee.
“It seems like a really formidable list as far as I’m concerned,” she said.
Lauzon proposed a compromise — one that would have created the proposed committee while taking time to clarify precisely what it would be asked to do. Either way, he noted, the window is closing on preparing charter changes that might be presented to voters in March.
Lauzon said he firmly believes City Clerk Carol Dawes should be one of the committee’s seven members — suggesting she would be an “apolitical” addition to a committee he feared might not be.
“My biggest concern about this … is, it’s going to get all political and it shouldn’t, and it can’t,” he said, adding, “I’m counting on this not becoming political and not becoming an ‘us against them.’”
By then, Waszazak had withdrawn his motion and Lauzon eventually did the same after Hemmerick stated the obvious.
“I don’t think there’s enough consensus around this,” he said.
