BARRE — It wasn’t unanimous, but City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro got the nod he needed to ask Granite City voters to approve his first-ever budget request — a $13.7 million spending plan that estimates suggest would add nearly 10 cents to the tax rate.
On a night when city councilors welcomed Storellicastro’s delivery of a long-awaited capital improvement plan, bent their ballot access rules for two organizations, and agreed to let voters decide whether to fully fund the out-sized request of a third, giving a thumbs up to the budget briefly seemed as if it would be a formality.
Just when it looked like Councilor Michael Boutin’s motion to approve Storellicastro’s budget “as presented” would end a discussion that hadn’t yet started, Councilor Thomas Lauzon interjected.
“Are we going to get a little more time?” Lauzon asked, suggesting he had questions and noting the budget is weeks away from needing to be finalized.
Storellicastro said he was prepared to field questions about a budget that calls for spending roughly $530,000 more than the $13.2 million voters approved last March, an increase of just over 4%.
“This is a very responsible budget,” he said, noting that the proposed increase compares favorably to those under consideration in surrounding communities.
Storellicastro said the same is true of tax rate projections that indicate the municipal portion of the tax rate would increase 4.85% — a little less than 10 cents — if voters approve the proposal on Town Meeting Day.
The council did its part Tuesday night, and while Lauzon didn’t vote to adopt the budget, he didn’t vote against it, either.
“Present,” he said after the balance of the council voted to adopt the spending plan.
Lauzon said Wednesday his vote was a reflection on the “process” — not the product — and he had lingering questions.
Lauzon asked some of them Tuesday night, questioning some revenue estimates that seemed a little lower than he believed was warranted and revisiting the council’s months-old decision to use $149,000 in surplus money to retire a no-interest loan from the city’s sewer fund.
The loan was used to finance the acquisition of a then-vacant bar that stood in the way of the now-completed redevelopment of Enterprise Alley. Acting on Storellicastro’s recommendation, councilors voted last October to use a portion of a projected surplus to pay off the balance — shedding a $15,000 expense for each of the next 10 years.
Lauzon, who objected to the proposal at the time and questioned it again Tuesday night, suggested the decision depleted the portion of the fund balance that, by charter, would have had to be used to reduce the tax impact of the budget voters will be asked to approve in March.
Storellicastro defended the strategic use of surplus funds, and Mayor Jake Hemmerick noted Lauzon was covering old ground.
“We discussed this, we made a decision, and the decision of council is final,” Hemmerick said.
“I can talk about whatever I want to talk about, and I am,” Lauzon replied.
Lauzon also questioned some revenue estimates — including what he argued was a lower than realistic projection of the state highway aid — that were included in the spending proposal.
“It seems like we’re building a little too much cushion into the budget,” he said.
Storellicastro acknowledged many of the revenue estimates were “conservative” by design and, forced to guess how much the city will take in for everything from permits to parking fees, he’d prefer not to come up short.
Storellicastro defended what he characterized as “a thorough and engaging budget process,” which led to his recommendation councilors approve his budget request Tuesday night. It is why, he said, he asked department heads to attend Tuesday night’s meeting, as he did during a budget discussion that was held Dec. 20.
“I think it’s important for us to move forward,” he said. “The budget takes up a lot of oxygen out of the room from the work that we do.”
Councilors obliged, adopting a budget that will be presented to voters for their consideration in March.
The municipal budget proposal will have company on the ballot that it wouldn’t have absent council action Tuesday night.
Councilors heard from two organizations that missed the Jan. 3 deadline for submitting annual funding requests and a third that was asking for more money than Storellicastro was comfortable including in his budget request.
The latter request, from Barre Area Development Corp., prompted a protracted discussion that ended with councilors agreeing to let voters decide whether to approve $20,492 of the $28,566 increase the organization requested to underwrite its marketing and strategic planning efforts. Hemmerick and Councilor Samn Stockwell voted against that motion.
The council rejected a proposal that the entire request — a 54.1% increase — be included in the municipal budget, which allowed for an $8,074, or 15.3%, increase that Storellicastro noted was significantly higher than the increases afforded other organizations the city supports.
Councilors generally praised the work of the organization, which has proven to be a worthwhile investment, but some openly struggled with a one-year increase in excess of 50% at a time the city was struggling to keep costs down. A majority agreed to let voters decide, while Storellicastro noted approval of the ballot article would push the projected tax rate increase over 5%.
How to handle two nonprofits that both missed last week’s deadline for submitting funding requests was a considerably shorter conversation.
Though City Clerk Carol Dawes suggested the council abide by the policy it adopted, members unanimously agreed to place Washington County Mental Health Services’ $10,000 funding request on the ballot despite the missed deadline and agreed to do the same with respect to the People’s Health and Wellness Clinic’s request for $3,000. Lauzon voted against the latter motion.
Both organizations missed the deadline and would have been required to collect the signatures of roughly 600 registered voters by next Thursday in order to have their funding requests included on the ballot. Both have been supported by voters in the past and neither was requesting an increase in funding that was approved last year.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
