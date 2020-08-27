MONTPELIER — Those pushing for the gradual abolition of the local police department received a gentle brush back from the City Council during its virtual meeting Wednesday night.
The renewed call came from an informal group that includes a mix of Capital City residents and those who live nearby. The group warned earlier this summer it would keep coming back and members have kept that promise.
This time they didn’t read essentially the same statement over and over again, but each largely stuck to a prepared script – some speed-reading to stay within the two-minute time limit for public comment.
Hours after applauding the council for its resistance to a street painting proposal some feared would dilute the message of the “Black Lives Matter” mural on State Street, Montpelier resident Shaun Stephens kicked off another lengthy round of public comment.
Members of the group are passionate and persistent and, Stephens said, insistent the city wean itself off a police department they argue is rooted in racism and a waste of valuable resources.
“What we are proposing here is a ‘mission roll back,’” he said. “That we move funding away from police and toward true community safety.”
Toward that end, Stephens ticked off a list of 11 demands that range from eliminating a school-based police officer to prioritizing shifting funding from police to things like “… affordable housing, health care, food security and economic empowerment.”
Among the group’s other demands include a three-year moratorium on pay raises for police personnel, a hiring freeze and a requirement officers employed by the city must live in the city without exception.
Those are among the thornier demands the group’s members agreed were aimed at eventually eliminating the police department they view as a symbol of systemic racism.
Councilors patiently listened to the same argument made in slightly different ways.
East Montpelier resident Alison Byrnes said “swift and sweeping changes” were possible and called on the council to take concrete steps toward abolishing the police department.
Montpelier resident Stephanie Gomory conceded that wouldn’t happen overnight.
“That’s OK,” Gomory said. “I just want a commitment from you … that it will happen. I don’t want to raise my child in a place that is brave enough to emblazon ‘Black Lives Matter’ on its main thoroughfare, yet it is not committed doing anything more substantial to reduce the effects of systemic racism.”
Councilors heard from Police Chief Brian Peete as well, who nearly two months after taking the helm of the department, has conducted significant outreach in the community and condensed his findings in a report that suggests he inherited a department of “committed professionals.”
That said, Peete acknowledged there is always room for improvement, but he feared focusing on current events created by police departments in other states wasn’t any more useful than claiming policing is rooted in racism.
“The whole country is rooted in racism – do you abolish the whole country?” he asked, encouraging the group’s members to narrow their focus when it comes to police misconduct.
“I haven’t heard what’s happening in Montpelier,” he said, adding: “If I saw something in the Montpelier Police Department that gave me concern, I’d be the first one to say so, and I’d be the first one to break it up and do everything in my power to break it up.”
Based on his review of traffic and arrest data, Peete said there was no indication of any racial bias on behalf of the Montpelier officers.
Meanwhile, Peete said while he is sensitive to “mission creep” and understands his officers aren’t social workers, he is concerned about the call for “mission roll back,” because drugs, domestic violence and sexual assault are real.
“They’re there. They exist and somebody has to respond to them,” he said.
Mayor Anne Watson praised Peete for his outreach and his report, said the findings were heartening, and the strategic planning process he proposed was intriguing and should serve the city well.
Watson hedged with respects to the group’s demands.
“The reality is that the City Council is not well structured to dive deeply into complex topics like the police department,” she said, suggesting perhaps it was a topic for another day.
Councilor Jack McCullough was more blunt.
“I do not think the city of Montpelier is over-policed, and I do not think it’s realistic to think we’re going to abolish the Montpelier Police Department,” he said.
McCullough said there was an opportunity to discuss some of what the group was advocating for in the context of the strategic planning process outlined by Peete.
Councilor Dan Richardson agreed, challenging the group’s assertion that all policing is rooted in racism and suggesting it’s take-no-prisoners approach with respect to the department wasn’t helpful.
“We have members of the community that are members of the police force that are serving and protecting all of us,” he said. “There is a legitimate purpose for them.”
Richardson stressed he wasn’t dismissing the group’s demands, though he wasn’t calling them that either.
“All these ideas are welcome,” he said. “All these ideas are worth considering and vetting, but it has to be part of a thoughtful process.”
Councilor Conor Casey called them “recommendations” and said there were some – most notably those tinkering with the collective bargaining process and freezing wages – he could not support.
The council did agree to authorize Peete and City Manager Bill Fraser to begin implementing the strategic planning recommendations in Peete’s report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.