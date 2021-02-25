MONTPELIER – Preliminary plans to develop affordable housing on Sabin’s Pasture got an assist from city councilors Wednesday night and help appears to be on the way for downtown businesses struggling to stay afloat in the midst of a pandemic.
A series of zoning changes — including three proposed to accommodate potential development of Sabin’s Pasture — were unanimously approved following one virtual public hearing. Councilors agreed to schedule another next month as they consider reviving a temporary ordinance in place for several months last year.
Based on Wednesday night’s discussion whether to adopt the latter ordinance doesn’t appear to be a serious question, though when it should go into effect — and lapse for that matter — could be the subject of some discussion on March 10.
The council — from Mayor Anne Watson on down — said they supported plans to bring back a business-friendly ordinance that significantly relaxed restrictions, which among things, limited the number of “parklets” that could be installed in on-street parking spaces.
The underlying ordinance limits the number of parking spaces — six — the city is willing to forfeit to make room for “parklets” when parking is at a premium and state offices aren’t empty.
Thanks to COVID-19 parking still isn’t at a premium, offices are still empty and the street-side structures once viewed as an aesthetic amenity in a bustling downtown were a lifeline for restaurants forced to operate at half capacity since last summer.
City Manager Bill Fraser told councilors pandemic-related restrictions aren’t likely to change in the near future, interest in outdoor seating options remains and the return of state workers is uncertain.
“That’s what drives the demand for parking,” he said, noting things haven’t “returned to business as usual” and recommending the council renew the relaxed ordinance for the period between May 1 and Oct. 25.
Fraser acknowledged those dates were somewhat arbitrary and there would no doubt be interest in starting sooner and ending later.
Watson and several council members said they would be willing to entertain an April start date and possibly extending the season into early November. They are eager to hear from business owners, but wary of the weather. An April-ending snowstorm could be a problem for plows if the parklets were already in place and councilors agreed feedback from restaurants at the public hearing on March 10 could influence their decision.
Dates aside, Watson said the temporary ordinance worked well last year and should serve the same purpose this year.
Fraser has proposed eliminating language he said might have discouraged some from investing in constructing parklets last summer. That language essentially would have allowed the city to charge the business for lost revenue in the event the demand for parking increased.
“If we’re going to do this, let’s just make it available to businesses,” he said. “We’re not exactly rolling in the cash with our parking right now.”
Councilors unanimously agreed and one — Jack McCullough — is pondering an amendment that could allow parklets to be installed by those who don’t own businesses downtown. The council didn’t discuss that idea in detail, but McCullough said a parklet designated for parking bicycles could be a consideration.
Fraser said the temporary ordinance did not presume any change to the traffic pattern on Langdon Street, though the council did allow the Langdon Street Tavern to use one lane of traffic for outside seating last year. He said that request might be renewed, but would have to be separately considered and approved.
Councilors did approve a series of zoning changes proposed by the Planning Commission following a public hearing that began with a presentation by Planning Director Mike Miller and ended with a pair of unanimous votes.
Councilors first approved changes unrelated to Sabin’s Pasture and then approved three adjustments they were told were an accommodation to the development team exploring the possibility of constructing affordable housing on a portion of the property.
Two of the three changes are traffic-related and would delete an existing requirement involving a proposed development’s effect on the levels of service of surrounding road networks and intersections.
They would not, Miller stressed, eliminate the need to conduct a traffic impact study or prevent the Development Review Board from imposing restrictions designed to mitigate traffic-related impacts it viewed as “undue” and “adverse.”
The third change essentially applies only to Sabin’s Pasture because it is the only property in the Riverfront District larger than 10 acres.
Miller said that proposed change would exempt that portion of the property from needing to meet the planned unit development requirements of the zoning ordinance. He said the property doesn’t need “density bonuses” provided for in the ordinance and some of the requirement for obtaining them would preclude ideas the developers might like to incorporate in the project.
Miller answers to questions posed by resident Phyllis Rubinstein satisfied the council and members agreed they were ready to adopt the proposed changes following Wednesday night’s hearing.
Miller said the changes would allow the Sabin’s Pasture development team to take the “next step.”
“This is a precursor to them looking to put together an application,” he said.
