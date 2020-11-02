MONTPELIER – The nucleus of a committee that will take a critical look at the future of policing in the Capital City is fixed, but that doesn’t mean more members won’t be added.
Though city councilors appointed the first six members of the panel last week, its marching order are to consider its composition, determine whether additional perspectives should be represented and make a recommendation on that point in the next 60 days.
There isn’t a shortage of interest.
In all, 20 residents applied to serve on the recently proposed committee.
Councilor members Lauren Hierl and Jack McCullough were both appointed to the committee, as were residents Jen Duggan, Alyssa Schuren, Michael Sherman and Dan Towle.
Following private deliberations, the council made those appointments even as Mayor Anne Watson wondered whether more would follow, and Councilor Dan Richardson proposed a mechanism to answer that question.
Watson, who expressed her preference for an odd number of committee members, said the six that were chosen were a good start.
“I don’t feel done,” she said.
Richardson suggested the committee be tasked with helping determine whether the voices of additional stakeholders would be helpful and councilors agreed to put a 60-day clock on the recommendation.
McCullough said that could mean reaching out to one, or more, of the other 16 applicants, or recruiting additional ones.
“We could also be reaching out to other people once we look around the table and see who is not there, but really should be,” he said.
Although councilors left the door open to appoint new members they agreed the panel should have no more than nine – including the six they just seated.
Those six represent a solid start, according to Richardson, who said they come to the exercise with “diverse points of view and backgrounds” that should generate a lively discussion about policing in Montpelier and the strategic plan prepared by Police Chief Brian Peete.
Though none of the residents chosen were among those who spent the summer demanding the eventual abolition of the police department, most have voiced interest in taking a hard look at what the department does and how it might be done differently.
That includes Duggan, a lawyer who has served as vice president of the Conservation Law Foundation for more than two years is on the board of the Vermont Public Interest Research Group, and told she is eager to evaluate the local police department with an eye toward identifying inequities.
“We need to grapple with and confront systemic racism,” she said.
Now retired, Sherman has lived in Montpelier for 30 years and currently serves on its Social and Economic Justice Advisory Board. The local historian is the product of civil rights-era Chicago and the father of a park ranger, who has served the city in a variety of capacities over the years. His late wife, Nancy, served on the City Council.
Schuren is a management consultant who has lived in Montpelier for 18 years and has been a participant in discussions involving the role of the school resource officer. She said she has seen successful community-oriented policing models in other states and wants to be a part of that discussion in Montpelier.
Towle is retired and serves as a mental health peer support worker and advocate. He said he can represent the mental health perspective on the committee, which will be asked to prepare a report for the council’s consideration by June 30, 2021.
Part of that planning exercise will involve reviewing the historic functions of the Montpelier Police Department, as well as modern policing trends and practices. It also will involve discussing the preferred role and function of the department with various community stakeholders, analyzing relevant department data and trends, reviewing its policies and assisting with the strategic plan.
