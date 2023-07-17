MONTPELIER – City councilors on Monday approved a pair of resolutions that will allow federal money to flow into the Capital City for costs it incurs in its ongoing flood response.

A week after catastrophic rains swamped Montpelier and much of the state, the council sought to ensure the Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse the city for costs associated with the disposal of flood-related debris that continues to accumulate in Montpelier. It also gave City Manager Bill Fraser broad authority to award contracts for work related to the flood, like the one for debris removal.

