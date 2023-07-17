MONTPELIER – City councilors on Monday approved a pair of resolutions that will allow federal money to flow into the Capital City for costs it incurs in its ongoing flood response.
A week after catastrophic rains swamped Montpelier and much of the state, the council sought to ensure the Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse the city for costs associated with the disposal of flood-related debris that continues to accumulate in Montpelier. It also gave City Manager Bill Fraser broad authority to award contracts for work related to the flood, like the one for debris removal.
Fraser said FEMA, which had boots on the ground and was canvassing neighborhoods in Montpelier on Monday, doesn’t pay for “commercial garbage removal” and the emergency resolution declaring the debris represents a “public health threat” was a semantic hurdle that needed to be cleared in order to secure funding.
Fraser said the upper-end estimate for debris removal was $1 million and, based on the council’s action, that’s the level of contract he is permitted to award without going through the competitive bidding process outlined in the city’s procurement policy.
Fraser said both resolutions should satisfy FEMA and allow the city to secure reimbursement for a variety of flood-related projects – some that are underway and many that haven’t yet started.
It wasn’t a tough sell to councilors, who waived fees for a range of permits that will provide relief to owners of flood-damaged properties.
City councilors in Barre approved a similar motion during an emergency meeting on Friday, along with a moratorium on meter enforcement.
In Montpelier, councilors agreed to revisit question of fees at its Sept. 13 meeting, while the council in Barre indicated when it decides to end the accommodation it will sunset two weeks later.
Fraser, who attended the meeting from his office in mostly empty City Hall, provided councilors with a brief update involving the temporary relocation of most other City Hall offices.
The building took on significant water last week, displacing the basement offices of the planning and zoning department, the public works department, as well as the Montpelier Community Justice Center.
All are on the move as part of a plan that will include the temporary relocation of some functions of the City Clerk’s office.
Though City Clerk John Odum plans to continue working out of City Hall, the rest of his office staff will be moving into makeshift offices being set up in classooms located in the Barre Street building the houses the Montpelier Senior Activity Center. The Planning Department and the justice center also will occupy office space there that is being cobbled together with a mix of city office equipment and desks and other furnishings donated by National Life of Vermont. The Finance Department will also operate at of that location.
Public Works Director Kurt Motyka and his administrative team, who were among the occupants of the City Hall basement, will be sliding into upstairs offices being created at the DPW garage.
Fraser said he remains at City Hall, as does Assessor Marty Lagerstedt, who is in the middle of reappraisal-related grievance hearings.
Councilors, who said they’ve been fielding questions –ranging from possibly enlisting the assistance of the National Guard to what to expect from FEMA – indicated it might be helpful to schedule a virtual community forum.
In the interest of providing good information, Fraser said attendance of a FEMA representative would be important, but he was otherwise open to the idea.