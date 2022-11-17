MONTPELIER — A soon-to-be-shorthanded city council is hoping to limit the looming loss of two of its members — Mayor Anne Watson and Councilor Conor Casey — by immediately appointing an interim successor for one of them next month.
Casey, who signaled last week he would soon step down from his District 2 seat after being elected one of Montpelier’s two state representatives earlier this month, will be replaced immediately after he officially resigns during the council’s Dec. 21 meeting.
Watson, who was just elected one of Washington County’s three senators, is irreplaceable — at least by the council.
While the city’s charter allows the council to temporarily fill one of its six seats if any become vacant, only voters have the power to decide who serves as mayor.
Watson will remain the city’s highest elected official through the end of the year, but on Jan. 1, 2023, the office will be vacant until voters elect the Capital City’s next mayor on Town Meeting Day.
Timing matters here, but because Watson’s resignation is within 120 days of the city’s annual meeting, there is no need to warn a special election for the purpose of selecting her successor.
Once Watson steps down, her ministerial duties will temporarily fall to Councilor Jack McCullough in his role as council president.
McCullough pinch-hit for Watson when she missed last week’s council meeting due to illness and the role of running council meetings will be his until her successor is elected in March.
In an effort to avoid carrying more than one vacancy at the height of budget season, the council launched the process for replacing Casey even as it announced his and Watson’s resignation on Thursday.
The council will accept letters of interest, application forms and signed petitions from interested District 2 residents through Dec. 15 and plans to make an appointment as soon as Casey steps down on Dec. 21.
Applicants must live in District 2, which is generally northeast of the Winooski River and includes Barre Street, the College Street neighborhood, Towne Hill Road and all of its side streets, as well as Gallison Hill Road. A complete map of the district, which also includes portions of Main, Liberty and Loomis streets can be found at bit.ly/map1118
Though it isn’t a charter requirement, those interested in temporarily filling the District 2 seat now held by Casey are being required to submit nominating petitions signed by at least 25 residents registered to vote in District 2. That’s the same petition requirement the charter sets for those running for council seats in March. Those signatures will be verified by City Clerk John Odum, though it isn’t clear whether a charter provision that prohibits voters from signing more than one candidate’s petition applies to applicants.
Letters of interest and application forms can be emailed to Mary Smith at msmith@montpelier-vt.org, while petitions with original signatures must be dropped off at City Hall or mailed the City Manager’s Office at 39 Main St., Montpelier, VT 05602 by noon on Dec. 15.
Whoever is chosen to fill Casey’s seat will have to run for it in March if they want to serve the final year of his two-year term.
