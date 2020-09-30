BARRE — It was tough for members to follow and hard for most to like, because the City Council’s pre-debate social media debate threatened to turn #FacebookFaceplant into the Granite City equivalent of a trending topic Tuesday night.
Though councilors opened their virtual meeting eager to wrap up in time to tune into the 9 p.m. presidential debate they burned through a full hour discussing how to respond to a committee’s pending request to have its own Facebook page.
It was considerably more cordial than the nationally televised debate that immediately followed, but councilors picked up where they left off last week — divided over the size of the city-sanctioned Facebook footprint.
The conversation ended right where it began, as councilors couldn’t agree on any changes to the city’s social media policy.
It wasn’t for lack of trying.
The conversation was capped by a dizzying series of votes – one that narrowly failed, another that passed only to be promptly reconsidered and reversed in a pair of split decisions, before the matter was tabled to the dismay of Mayor Lucas Herring who cast a frustrated protest vote.
The council came oh-so-close to providing City Manager Steve Mackenzie with the clarity he’d requested before responding to a recently formed committee’s request to have its own Facebook page.
Councilors generally agreed centralizing the city’s social media presence by funneling information generated by various committees through the city’s higher profile Facebook page made sense.
That view was reflected in the first of five votes.
On a night when councilors were watching the clock and “time suck” was a favorite phrase a motion that would have tasked Mackenzie’s executive assistant, Jody Norway, with serving as administrator of the city’s Facebook page, as well as the pages of city departments that have them and city committees that want them failed on a 4-3 vote.
Herring cast the decisive vote – joining Councilors Teddy Waszazak, Rich Morey and Ericka Reil in opposing a motion they feared would be an unnecessary “time suck” for Norway.
Councilor Michael Boutin, who joined Councilors Jake Hemmerick and John Steinman in voting in favor of the failed motion suggested an alternative.
Boutin’s motion – one Herring hinted early on he was inclined to support – would have eliminated the opportunity for committees to have Facebook pages of their own. Instead content supplied by those committees would have been posted on the city’s Facebook page. The motion would have retained separate Facebook pages maintained by city departments, while having Norway serve as administrator of those pages.
The compromise acknowledged that pages for the police and fire and ambulance departments, each have more than 5,200 followers – a figure that far exceeds the city’s Facebook page. However, Herring noted the city page, which has nearly 1,400 followers reached far more people than the 104 people who follow the Barre Energy Committee’s little-used page.
The motion passed, 5-2, even as the man who made it said he’d had a change of heart.
“I want to change my vote because I just terminated the Cow Pasture (Stewardship) Committee’s (Facebook) page,” Boutin said.
Boutin’s motion to reconsider passed, 5-2, with Merrick and Morey dissenting. However, his subsequent attempt to amend his earlier motion by “grandfathering” the two existing committee pages died for lack of a second.
That left the proposal to have a centralized city page that included content forwarded by various committees, as well as separate pages for some city departments.
Literally minutes after that motion passed 5-2, it failed 3-3-1. Boutin switched his vote from “yes” to “no” and Steinman opted to abstain.
A motion to table the issue was approved, 6-1, and while there was some discussion of an “advisory committee,” Herring, who cast the lone dissent, said Mackenzie was welcome to return with a recommendation, but wasn’t obliged to. Committees, he said, are free to create their own Facebook pages without any moderation by the city.
“Basically its allowed in our current policy, so whatever they decide to do they can,” said Herring, who had hoped for a different result.
The protracted discussion coupled with a time-conscious council, forced Herring to speed read council’s goals and priorities in an effort to assess when they should be scheduled for future discussion. Boutin, who planned to watch the debate with a friend bailed earlier and as 9 p.m. approached Herring stopped in mid-list so that councilors could watch the debate.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
