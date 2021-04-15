MONTPELIER — An administrative recommendation not to open the municipal swimming pool for a second straight summer provoked a wave of resistance and the City Council surfed it Wednesday night.
Technically, no decision was made during a virtual session, but the council — from Mayor Anne Watson on down — joined a parade of parents who pushed back on a pandemic-inspired proposal that would keep everyone out of the pool again this summer.
“I may jump in first here,” Watson said after listening to Recreation Director Arne McMullen and Assistant City Manager Cameron Niedermayer make the case for keeping the pool closed and several residents — most of them parents — attempt to pick it apart.
Watson acknowledged up front the recreation department is short-staffed, the city is currently projecting a deficit, the pool routinely runs at a loss, and conflicts with a city-run day camp that relies on the pool house in case of inclement weather is an issue. Add in uncertainty about what the COVID case count and state guidelines about public gatherings might look like when summer rolls around, and she said she understood the recommendation.
However, Watson said she wasn’t ready to accept it and urged McMullen and Niedermayer to rethink it.
“I would really like to figure out a way to make this happen somehow for our community,” she said.
Watson said the “demand” is clearly there, and she is willing to entertain solutions that range from scheduling public use of the pool around the day camp’s weekday hours of operation to pushing the opening of the pool a little later in the summer.
Watson’s sentiments were immediately echoed by Councilor Conor Casey.
“I think we need to exhaust every possible option,” he said.
Casey said he might ultimately be persuaded to shutter the pool, but he isn’t there yet and isn’t convinced it can’t safely operate this summer.
If Watson waded in and Casey went for a quick dip, Councilor Dan Richardson executed the City Council equivalent of a crowd-pleasing cannonball.
“I don't see this as an option,” he said. “To not open the pool after a year of it not being open. This is simply too important of a resource.”
Richardson said the presentation that included the staff recommendation seemed like “capitulation” in the face of logistical and financial problems that, in his view, are not insurmountable.
“I understand there are concerns, and I understand there are restrictions, but … this is one of … the premier assets of our community,” he said. “It really is the only resource of its kind in the area.
Richardson wasn’t done.
“I really am disappointed,” he added. “This (pool) is an incredibly important piece of this city, and I don’t appreciate the way it has been pushed aside.”
Though Richardson offered bluntest critique of the recommendation others agreed they wanted to see what a plan to open the pool might look like before seriously considering pulling the plug on the season.
Councilor Lauren Hierl said the issue had generated more emails than any other during her council service, and she logged on to the virtual meeting after being lobbied by her children over dinner to vote to open the pool.
Like others members of the council and community who spoke, Hierl suggested there are potentially promising funding sources that could be explored and she suggested collaborating with the school district that is considering summer programming of its own might be a way to address staffing concerns. Keeping the pool closed, particularly if other communities — Barre, Waterbury and Northfield among them — are planning to open theirs, should be a last resort, she said.
Councilors Jay Ericson and Jack McCullough made it unanimous.
“Our path forward needs to be to figure out a way to open the pool in whatever way possible,” Ericson said.
With one exception that was the shared view of residents — most of them parents of “avid swimmers” — who struggled to understand a recommendation some said was based, in part, on dated information and at odds with plans for pools in nearby communities.
Samara Mays, who serves on a COVID advisory group for fellow Vermont child care providers, said it has been made clear to that group that guidelines will be significantly relaxed after July 4.
“A lot of these safety assumptions that are being mentioned are not consistent with current information and current guidelines that are being put forward by the (state) Department of Health,” Mays said, adding: “Decisions about the pool should use the most up-to-date and accurate information.”
Kathleen Bryant, a nurse practitioner, said the prospect of missing out on a second summer of swimming lessons for children was a bigger “safety” concern than the possibility the disease caused by the novel coronavirus could spread among users of Montpelier’s outdoor pool.
When it comes to COVID-19, Bryant described the pool as “a very minimally risky place” and suggested concern about being able to recruit lifeguards wouldn’t be helped by deferring a decision.
“The longer we wait to decide to open the pool the more you’re going to lose this opportunity to get teenagers to work,” she said.
Other communities are actively recruiting lifeguards now and Lauren Hibbert said Montpelier should follow suit. If funding is an issue, she was one of several who suggested looking to the $71 million in federal funding available for summer programming through the “Summer Matters” initiative Gov. Phil Scott announced last week.
During summers in Montpelier Hibbert argued the public pool matters.
“Montpelier prides itself on being a family-friendly place,” she said. “The pool is crucial to that. It’s very sad to think about it not open.”
Montpelier residents Jason Woodard, Peter Mancauskas and Sophie Sauve advanced similar arguments.
“The pool space is exactly what ‘Summer Matters’ is all about,” Mancauskas said, describing it as “essential” and urging councilors to vote to open it.
“The city benefits on so many levels from the pool being open,” Sauve agreed. “I hope you'll hear us.”
Though Megan Cannella lives in East Montpelier, she said her three children are regulars at Montpelier’s pool, have been swimming safely indoors for months and are eager to get back outside.
“The pool is a magical and wonderful and life without it will stink and honestly will send us to Waterbury to swim,” she said.
The council did hear from one resident — Morgan Brown — who believed keeping the pool closed would be the right call.
“My opinion is that opening the pool would potentially be an invitation to disaster,” said Brown, who conceded he is no expert and would defer to those who are.
By the time it was over it was clear that a recommendation to skip opening the pool and invest money saved in deferred maintenance projects that were planned for last summer didn’t enjoy broad support.
City Manager Bill Fraser said that wasn’t a surprise.
“We understand the value of the pool,” he said, suggesting the recommendation is based on existing state guidelines, which may well change, but haven’t yet.
“This was not taken lightly,” he stressed. “We all understood the push back we’d get.”
Based on Wednesday’s feedback, Fraser said the council could expect a draft plan for reopening the pool at its April 28 meeting. A decision is expected to be made at that time.
Thought the clear sentiment expressed by council members is to open the pool all — including Richardson — acknowledged that might not be possible.
