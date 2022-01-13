MONTPELIER — With one public hearing down and one public hearing to go, city councilors haven’t hinted they are at all interested in cutting a $16.1 million budget that would boost spending for the day-to-day operation of the city and add 8.1 cents to the tax rate — a 6.8% increase.
They also appear poised to ask voters to approve more than $27 million in bond issues — including one they were told would likely cost $500,000 more than the previous $1.5 million estimate.
The budget and the bond issues were the subject of the first of two public hearings Wednesday night as a process that began with councilors adding $150,000 to an administrative budget proposal last month lurched closer to next week’s finish line.
On a night when councilors learned a hot-off-the-presses audit revealed the city carried an unrestricted fund balance of $1.6 million into the fiscal year that started last July, they heard from residents who expressed mixed opinions about the budget and one of the bond issues.
Fresh questions surfaced about the council’s decision to add $100,000 to the budget to cover the cost of what was characterized as an “energy coordinator” last month, but lacked that clarity Wednesday night.
City Manager Bill Fraser said the money could still be spent on a full-time position, but left open the door that a consultant could be retained to help the city achieve its “net zero” goals by 2030.
Some questioned the necessity of the new expense, while one noted funding for a similar position was approved by the council in 2018, but never filled.
Fraser has acknowledged money was spent in a different way to address a separate staffing need that surfaced at the time.
Some residents also questioned the council’s decision to add $30,000 to the budget last month to offer stipends to those serving on volunteer boards and committees with hope of making public service more accessible to those for whom child care might be an obstacle.
That line item is the closest thing to a cut the council has made during deliberations that saw the budget’s bottom line swell from $15.9 million to $16.1 million and the projected tax rate increase needed to pay for it increase from 6.4 cents to 8.1 cents. The council was asked by members of the Social and Economic Development Committee to add $42,000 for the committee stipends and agreed to start with $30,000.
Councilors were told those increases add up and should be considered carefully in light of a tax rate increase that would add $81 in taxes for every $100,000 in assessed value. Barring any adjustments, the tax bill for a home assessed at $250,000 would increase by just over $200 and the bill for a home assessed at $300,000 would go up by nearly $245.
Fraser noted most, but not all, of that increase is tied to an operating budget that includes more than $1.4 million in new spending.
According to Fraser’s estimates, the budget accounts for 7.4 cents of the 8.1 cent increase, while the balance is tied to the $45,225 increase reflected in the Kellogg-Hubbard Library’s $365,596 funding request, and Montpelier’s $14,100 share of the $30,000 budget for the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority.
Councilors, who in recent weeks have heard some buckling under the burden of what they claim is an already too-high tax rate, said the fact that other costs are rising isn’t lost on them.
“I understand, and I really feel the concerns that I’ve heard about increasing taxes right now, but this is where I’m landing for now,” Councilor Lauren Hierl said.
Hierl suggested the city has been operating in “crisis mode” and should position itself to leverage pandemic-related federal funding to make what she and Councilor Jack McCullough both described as “generational investments.”
Like Hierl, McCullough said he would wait to see what next week’s public hearing brings, but wasn’t inclined to propose any changes Wednesday night.
“I’m satisfied with where we’re at for right now,” he said.
Of the bond issues — there are four — the council appears ready to ask voters to support only one generated substantive discussion and not because Fraser warned the cost of acquiring the former Elks Club property — golf course and all — likely would climb from $1.5 million to $2 million.
Residents who spoke generally liked the idea of acquiring the property — some for its recreational potential, others for housing possibilities and at least one potential use needn’t be pitted against the other.
“We can have both,” Peter Kelman said.
Plans to completely reconstruct East State Street from Main to College streets at a cost of $7.2 million was barely discussed, and if Fraser hadn’t flagged it in his overview a $1.8 million bond to pay for projects ranging from developing Confluence Park to upgrading the intersection of Main and Barre streets — wouldn’t have been mentioned at all.
But for odors emanating from the city’s wastewater plan, the same is likely true of a $16.4 million upgrade that would, among other things, address that nagging problem.
Councilors didn’t delve too deeply into an audit that showed the city started the last fiscal year with an unrestricted fund balance of just over $1.4 million and ended it with $1.6 million in unrestricted cash reserves. The latter figure was after diverting just over $200,000 of a $315,000 operating surplus to cover a revenue shortfall in the parking fund.
The council agreed to revisit the audit at next week’s meeting, which also will feature the second and final public hearing on the budget and the bond issues. Following the conclusion of that public hearing the council is scheduled to adopt the budget they will ask voters to approve and finalize the warning for the March 1 elections.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.