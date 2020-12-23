BARRE — The city's contract assessor is being assessed based on concerns that stem from a $50,900 "error" he asked city councilors to correct Tuesday night.
After an executive session that was abruptly expanded to include a discussion of Assessor Joe Levesque, councilors unanimously directed City Manager Steve Mackenzie to "look into" that position.
"We're dealing with it internally," Councilor Michael Boutin said, after publicly expressing concern with Levesque's performance earlier in the meeting.
Boutin wasn't alone and as the virtual session ended, Councilor Teddy Waszazak sought to bolster confidence among those who pay property taxes in the Granite City.
"The council takes the integrity of the city's Grand List extremely seriously," Waszazak said.
The meeting-ending comments were prompted by the public discussion that preceded it — one during which councilors expressed concern Levesque may have crossed a line even as Mayor Lucas Herring urged them to stay focused on his pending request.
"We can address that separately," Herring said.
The council did. A virtual closed-door session that was initially intended to discuss the appointment of members to a newly formed "animal and fowl task force" was expanded at Boutin's request to include "personnel, contractual and possibly legal" issues all associated with Levesque's unique position.
Levesque isn't directly employed by the city, but has long provided its assessing services on a contractual basis. In the course of his duties he has frequently asked the council to adjust individual appraisals using the "errors and omissions" process outlined in state statute.
Through the years, Levesque has occasionally been criticized for his liberal use of a process that is designed to correct "obvious errors" and account for properties that were inadvertently omitted from the Grand List.
By law, Dec. 31 is the last chance local legislative bodies — in Barre's case the City Council — have to make those adjustments each year.
That wasn't the problem Tuesday night, when Levesque sought council approval for two eleventh-hour adjustments — one that required them to correct his proposed correction and the other that raised red flags about when and how he adjusts property values.
Levesque struggled to explain his request that the council set the taxable value of the North Main Street property that until earlier this year housed Project Independence and was owned by Gifford Medical Center.
The property, which was assessed at $543,200 and enjoyed a voter-approved tax exemption for $467,200 on April 1, which is the operative date for establishing values for the purposes of the Grand List.
Levesque, who confused councilors by discussing the September sale of the property for $325,000, unilaterally stripped the exemption when preparing the Grand List and determined it should be taxed based on its full value – $543,200. He told councilors that was a mistake and suggested they fix it by exempting $250,000 of the value and reducing the taxable value to $293,200.
While that might be more in line with the September sale price, Herring and City Clerk Carol Dawes said it ignored the state of the property on April 1 and suggested the appropriate fix would be to exempt $467,200 of the $543,200 value and tax the remaining $76,000.
That's what the council eventually did, but not before Boutin and Jake Hemmerick threatened to abstain in the midst of the convoluted back-and-forth.
"Am I the only person that's not understanding what's happening here," Boutin asked at one point.
Levesque's request the council reverse his decision to boost the value he placed on a flood-prone Brook Street home from $45,400 to $96,300 based on work he assumed was completed.
City records reflect a permit for assorted improvements, including kitchen and bathroom renovations and electrical work that included moving the electrical surface out of the basement to the first floor, was granted in 2014. It was later administratively closed without receiving confirmation any of the work had actually been done.
Levesque told councilors he lowered the value of the property, owned by Joseph and Sandra Lockerby, from $100,900 to $45,400 in 2016. He described the Lockerbys as "hardworking, salt-of-the-Earth people" and recounted his decision to send them a change of appraisal notice reflecting an increased assessment associated with work he assumed had been completed.
Levesque told councilors a death in the family prevented the Lockerbys from formally grieving the new assessment as required by law, though he acknowledged receiving a letter after the grievance hearings were complete insisting no work had been done on the property.
"I believed them," Levesque said. "Without even going back there, I believed them."
Boutin was concerned that the council was being asked to write off an "error" that essentially amounted to the property owner's failure to file a timely grievance.
"You made an error in increasing the assessment?" he asked.
"I did," Levesque replied.
Hemmerick pressed further, noting the "error" wasn't based on an inspection.
"It was just an increase and you've done no follow-up," he said.
Levesque bristled at the assertion, offering to return to the days when the city called property owners to see whether planned work had actually been done.
"Sometimes when people don't get a hold of me, the only way that I know for them to call me right off is to raise their assessment," he said. "I get a lot of cooperation when I do that."
Hemmerick didn't like the sound of that.
"Are you saying you arbitrarily increase an assessment to open a conversation about the appraised value of a property?" he asked.
Levesque didn't answer, so Herring re-framed the question.
"It sounds like you increased the assessment to elicit a response from the property owner," the mayor said.
"Correct," Levesque replied.
Councilors clearly weren't comfortable with that practice.
"That's not OK," Boutin said, expressing a sentiment immediately echoed by Hemmerick.
"That is really not OK."
Herring urged councilors to complete their consideration of the proposed adjustment, which they approved, and later entertained a motion to go into executive session to discuss the assessor's position.
