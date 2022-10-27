MONTPELIER — Where to put it will likely be the subject of some spirited debate, but city councilors are open to creating the kind of shelter they ordered removed from a prominent city-owned lot in April following a blizzard of behavior-related complaints involving the unhoused residents who used it all winter.

All agreed “location” was what Councilor Conor Casey described as “the elephant in the room” Wednesday night and, if any on the council had answers, none were offered.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

