MONTPELIER — Where to put it will likely be the subject of some spirited debate, but city councilors are open to creating the kind of shelter they ordered removed from a prominent city-owned lot in April following a blizzard of behavior-related complaints involving the unhoused residents who used it all winter.
All agreed “location” was what Councilor Conor Casey described as “the elephant in the room” Wednesday night and, if any on the council had answers, none were offered.
That included Casey, who recalled the “polarizing and emotional” discussions that precipitated the decision to remove the decorative wooden structure many argued at the time had become more nuisance than necessity.
“We’re not going to answer this tonight,” said Casey, suggesting the council defer the discussion of where to put what was repeatedly described as a “covered gathering space” until after it received a formal proposal from its Homelessness Task Force.
Casey, who serves on the task force, cast the lone vote against removing the pergola-meets-gazebo structure that sat for months a few feet from the sidewalk on the vacant lot between Shaw’s supermarket and The Drawing Board.
At the time, some suggested moving the structure to the rear of the lot would preserve a space for unhoused residents to congregate, while reducing conflicts they argued were at least partly attributable to poor placement.
Though council members steered clear of where to put it and one — Dona Bate — said she isn’t sure there is a suitable central location, some task force members revived the suggestion that moving the shelter away from the sidewalk would resolve many, if not most, of the concerns that generated complaints earlier this year. An alternative, they said, would be placing it on the other side of the river in the area where Confluence Park is planned.
The latter spot is somewhat less convenient, but is where several unhoused residents are gathering now and would work.
Those two options were floated by some task force members and their recently hired consultant, Dan Towle, who stressed the importance of a central accessible location.
Pitched as a pressing need given the looming seasonal shift and recently announced changes in state policy many fear will increase Vermont’s homeless population, a covered structure would provide some protection from the elements, a measure of privacy, and a safe place for service providers to connect with the population they are trying to help.
Towle said it could involve construction of a new structure, but didn’t rule out recycling the one that was placed in storage after being moved for the second time in response to behavior-related complaints. Either way, Towle said, it would be possible to economically address an identified need at a time when solutions are in short supply.
“This is something we can do,” Towle said, adding: “There’s a lot of hand-wringing going on right now and getting even a small ‘win’ I think is crucial — not only for the people we’re trying to serve, but for the community to try and build some hope.”
Towle didn’t pretend behaviors that prompted Police Chief Brian Peete to advocate for removal of the shelter earlier this year wouldn’t return, but he suggested placement of the structure would help.
“What we did didn’t solve any problem beside the level of complaints,” he said. “It just pushed the problem into the shadows.”
Dawn Little, who serves on the task force and is local street outreach coordinator, said creating a covered gathering spot — even if its no more than a tarp and some two-by-fours — would make her job easier, and the lives of those who used it a little bit better.
“I don’t think we’re causing bad behaviors I think we’re just causing them to happen in a place that is safer,” she said.
Towle said the task force, with his assistance, was prepared to come back with a proposal that includes a communication plan and a budget will likely involve tapping some of the money earmarked for a more permanent solution than the one that was repeatedly referred to as a “Band-Aid” Wednesday night.
City Manager Bill Fraser said unless a staffing issues can be satisfactorily addressed it isn’t clear there will be an emergency overflow shelter in space offered by Christ Church this winter. Though there are still questions to answer, he said that very real possibility argued in favor of creating some covered shelter.
“This isn’t great, but it might be literally better than nothing,” he said.
Councilors made no commitments, but agreed to authorize the task force to bring back a proposal for their consideration.
