BARRE — History is repeating itself when it comes to one of the oldest buildings in downtown Barre, as city councilors again flirt with the prospect of selling the quintessential Wheelock Building.
Though Tuesday night’s vote wasn’t unanimous — Councilor Thomas Lauzon was absent and Councilor Michael Boutin was a hard “no” — members authorized City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro to list the city-owned structure that was built as a law office in 1871, and is best known for its decades-long run as the local senior center.
The possibility of selling the Wheelock Building has surfaced before — most recently in 2019, when the council agreed to entertain offers from prospective buyers but changed its mind months later before actually soliciting any proposals.
The change of heart was fueled, in part, by misgivings about potentially parting with a historic structure and, in part, by skepticism the formal process would generate any meaningful offers given its condition.
Instead, the council allowed the Barre Partnership to set up shop in the front third of the then-vacant building and solicited proposals for using the rear portion. It received three. Two were later withdrawn and one, which contemplated creating a teen center, eventually fizzled.
What to do with the Wheelock Building hasn’t been the subject of much public discussion since, but Storellicastro sought and obtained authorization to list the property with a local Realtor, even as the Barre Partnership expressed interest in possibly acquiring and renovating the architecturally interesting building it has occupied for the past three years.
Storellicastro’s pitch was a relatively simple: The city is ill-suited to be a landlord; and the property doesn’t generate revenue under an expiring rent-free arrangement that requires the Barre Partnership to pay a portion of the utilities in exchange for the using the space.
On top of that, Storellicastro said repairs are needed, resources are in short supply, and the city-owned building — a Victorian remnant of late-19th century Barre — doesn’t generate any tax revenue.
All that said, Storellicastro stressed listing the property was a far cry from actually selling it and wouldn’t commit the council to doing anything.
“We may, or may not, get compelling offers, but we won’t know if we don’t list it,” he said.
Enter Chandra Pollard, president of the board of the Barre Partnership.
Pollard told councilors the downtown organization is seriously interested in making what has been a temporary home permanent, by acquiring and renovating the property.
Pollard acknowledged that would be a heavy lift financially, but it is one the organization is actively exploring, understanding that its current lease expires in May.
Pollard suggested the council table action on Storellicastro’s request, or alternately give the partnership a “right of first refusal” for 30 to 60 days while it evaluates various funding options.
“All I’m asking for is time to figure it out,” she said.
Storellicastro acknowledged the partnership’s interest but suggested listing the property would provide some information — the city’s asking price — that it would need to take into consideration.
Mayor Jake Hemmerick said he supported a proposal that was consistent with one of his campaign promises.
“I feel like I ran hard on growing the grand list,” he said. “Right now, this is a property that is a pretty big liability to the taxpayers.”
Boutin pushed back, noting the building, which is currently assessed at $191,000, wouldn’t generate much in the way of tax revenue.
Boutin, who opposed attempts to sell the building in 2019, said his mind hadn’t changed much.
After listening to Pollard, Boutin said he was open to entertaining selling the Wheelock Building to the Barre Partnership, which receives most of its funding from the city.
In the end, Boutin voted not to list the property, though the rest of the council — some with caveats — approved Storellicastro’s request.
Councilor Teddy Waszazak, who joined Boutin in opposing selling a property described Tuesday night as a “gem,” suggested his mind hadn’t necessarily changed.
“I’m very cautiously willing to go along with this,” he said.
Councilor Michael Deering said his support was linked, in part, to a desire to facilitate the Barre Partnership’s efforts try and buy the property.
“It gives the partnership the opportunity to do what they need to do,” he said.
Others expressed confidence the city’s regulatory process would protect what is widely viewed as an architectural asset if it is eventually sold, while Hemmerick suggested there was little risk in taking the first step down that path.
“There’s nothing to lose by at least testing the waters and seeing what’s out there,” he said.
After authorizing Storellicastro to list the property, councilors briefly met in executive session to discuss the listing price. Boutin objected to the closed-door meeting, and the councilors took no action when they emerged.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
