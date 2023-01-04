BARRE — History is repeating itself when it comes to one of the oldest buildings in downtown Barre, as city councilors again flirt with the prospect of selling the quintessential Wheelock Building.

Though Tuesday night’s vote wasn’t unanimous — Councilor Thomas Lauzon was absent and Councilor Michael Boutin was a hard “no” — members authorized City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro to list the city-owned structure that was built as a law office in 1871, and is best known for its decades-long run as the local senior center.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.