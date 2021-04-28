BARRE — A plan to boost the price of parking in downtown Barre is suddenly moving again after having been stalled for well over a year.
Though only three of them were serving when the 16.67% rate increase was narrowly approved in November 2019, city councilors unanimously agreed to invest $12,000 to get it back on track during their weekly meeting Tuesday.
Credit COVID-19 for the delay because the pandemic has thus far prevented the New Jersey man from returning to reprogram the reconditioned meters his company sold the city when the rates were last adjusted in 2013.
Deputy Police Chief Larry Eastman told councilors concerns about COVID-19 and travel restrictions prompted Bill Phillips of Take A Powder Inc. to pitch an alternative proposal he urged them to approve.
Instead of coming to Barre to reprogram the meters at a cost of $6,730, Eastman said Phillips offered to program and ship the city new clocks for its 675 meters, and arrange for them to ship him the old ones, for a cost of $12,000. Phillips’ price for coming to Barre and swapping out the meter clocks himself was $17,305.
Either way, Eastman said upgrading the clocks would allow the city to reprogram them as needed in the future by purchasing a handheld device, or renting one from Phillips.
Acting on Eastman’s recommendation, councilors agreed to purchase the newer meter clocks — ones they were told won’t require expensive reprogramming when rates change in the future.
Mayor Lucas Herring, who cast what proved to be the decisive fourth vote when the council approve the still-pending rate increase in 2019, noted Phillips’ quote did not include labor cost associated with installing the 675 new devices he will ship to the city.
Eastman said that work would fall to John Mott, one of the police department’s community service officers who has been out since the pandemic hit and is now ready to return from medical leave.
“We would be bringing him back to work,” Eastman said of Mott, whose duties involve parking-related issues, including enforcement.
While councilors approved the plan, it wasn’t immediately clear when the new devices would be delivered, when installation would start and how long that process might take.
Contacted for clarification on Wednesday, Eastman provided a two-word answer.
“Pretty quick,” he said.
According to Eastman, the reconditioned meter clocks are “boxed and ready to go” and could arrive in Barre as early as next week. He said Mott could start swapping them out “right away” — a process he hoped would be near-complete, if not finished by the end of May.
Eastman said replacing all the meter clocks at once — something the city didn’t do in 2013 — will allow them all to be reprogrammed by the same device. That isn’t currently the case based on the assortment of different meter clocks in use now, requiring different devices to be reprogrammed.
Once the meters are upgraded, the cost of metered parking in Barre will be increased in keeping with the rate adjustment approved as 2019 was coming to a close.
Though some favored a 50% increase that would have matched Montpelier’s meter rates at the time, the council ultimately settled on the 16.67% increase that has been programmed into the meters Eastman received authorization to order.
What’s that mean?
It means the price of parking in Barre will be a penny a minute, which compares favorable to Montpelier $1-an-hour rate.
Since 2013, a quarter has bought 30 minutes of metered parking in Barre. That will soon drop to 25 minutes. A dime will pay for 10 minutes instead of 12 and a nickel 5 minutes instead of 6, once the new meter clocks are installed.
Councilors authorized the meter upgrade on a night when they agreed to spend more than $62,000 buying and equipping a new police cruiser and roughly the same amount, spread throughout three years, on an integrated human resources and payroll software package. They also approved the purchase of a sewer camera for $12,145.
