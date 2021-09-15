BARRE — A capital equipment plan, a plan to plan, and an outside organization’s plan to purchase, renovate and expand a South Main Street building for use as a recovery center for those suffering from alcohol and drug addiction all now enjoy City Council’s endorsement.
On a night when councilors agreed it was premature to discuss how to spend more than $2.5 million in pandemic-related federal funding — half of which the city has already received — they largely focused on the future.
There was no mention of the weekend commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks — one that was hastily staged after the council effectively blocked a request to display a huge flag over North Main Street last week. One member’s online accusations that others had been threatened with violence based on their stance on the issue never came up and the closest thing to a flag controversy occurred moments before the meeting. That’s when the flag behind Mayor Lucas Herring tipped over and landed on City Manager Steve Mackenzie.
“Workers’ comp(ensation), worker’s comp,” Mackenzie crowed, feigning on on-the-job injury.
Except for Councilor Michael Boutin’s lingering disappointment over the council’s relatively recent practice of discussing applicants for appointed positions in executive session, Tuesday’s meeting was drama-free.
The council blessed the Turning Point Center of Central Vermont’s pending application for $500,000 in funding from the Vermont Community Development Program (VCDP) — money, members were told, will be used to acquire the small commercial building next to the Tilden House on South Main Street and convert it into a model recovery center.
The ambitious project involves a mix of renovation, demolition and new construction, which, once completed would create a welcoming, safe and accessible space for those seeking support for addiction issues.
Councilors were told the planned space would be a significant upgrade over the Turning Point Center’s current North Main Street location and create a model for peer recovery centers for those with substance use disorder. The $500,000 VCDP grant would be part of a broader budget for the project, which is one Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt, has flagged for a $750,000 congressional “earmark.”
While the Turning Point Center is well on its way to making the project a reality, councilors were told the 10-year equipment plan prepared for their review and acceptance is woefully underfunded.
Described by Mackenzie as a working document, the plan identifies nearly $1 million worth of equipment slated to be purchased this fiscal year. Most of those expenses — just over $900,000 — would have to be covered by the general fund, while a little over $80,000 are expenses that would be covered by the water and sewer funds.
The good news is the plan assumes the city would pay cash for all of the equipment — from a new pumper truck for the fire department to a used vehicle for the police department. That has not been the city’s practice and most of the money reflected in the portion of the plan the city can pay for this year involves leases and other long-term finance arrangements.
For planning purposes the full replacement costs are included and the gap between available funding and the planned need was $676,000 before councilors agreed to add another $20,000 to pay for speed indicator signs to be used to slow traffic entering one of the gateways to Barre.
The “unfunded” portion of the plan ranges from a low of about $350,000 to more than $1.1 million over the next 10 years and the cumulative total for that period is nearly $6.3 million.
With equipment needs that far exceed available resources, Herring renewed his pitch for adding a 1% sales taxes to Barre’s existing menu of local option taxes. The sales tax, he said, could generate roughly $750,000 a year, with the money raised used to cover equipment costs.
While councilors were told the capital equipment plan was underfunded, their plan to hire a facilitator to oversee a strategic planning process is just plain unfunded. However, Mackenzie said the expense — perhaps as much as $20,000 — could comfortably be covered with some of a yet-to-be-audited year-end surplus.
“I don’t think funding is an issue,” he said, suggesting a request for proposals could be circulated and a facilitator likely hired in time to oversee a year-ending strategic planning process.
That would coincide with budget season, occur after the council reviews the report the Vermont Council on Rural Development is expected to deliver next month as part of a “community visit’ process that will resume on Sept. 29 and before any decisions are made with respect to funding Barre has, or will, receive under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Councilors agreed there is no rush to decide what to do with the ARPA money, which doesn’t need to be obligated before Dec. 31, 2024, or spent before Dec. 31, 2026. They said decisions with respect to that one-time infusion of federal funding, could be informed by forum feedback that is part of the community visit process and the shared goals that emerge from a strategic planning process that will involve the council, Mackenzie and his administrative team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.