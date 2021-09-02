MONTPELIER — The City Council is back to full strength after members made a courtesy call critics equated to using a lifeline in executive session to summon an absent applicant they subsequently interviewed and appointed to fill a District 3 vacancy Wednesday night.
The meeting was scheduled to interview four applicants who met Friday’s extended filing deadline to fill the council seat surrendered by Dan Richardson last week. When the special session began, only two of those applicants — Alice Goltz and Cary Brown — were in council chambers at City Hall and none were among the meeting’s remote participants.
Goltz and Brown were both briefly interviewed by councilors, who were unable to speak with the other two applicants — Eugenio “Gene” Leon and Jennifer Morton — before voting to go into executive session to discuss the appointment.
When they emerged from the first of what turned into two closed-door meetings, there was no decision, just an announcement.
Mayor Anne Watson explained the council attempted to contact both of the other applicants during the lengthy executive session. Leon, she said, could not be reached, but Morton, who by that time had logged on to the meeting from her Cedar Hill Lane home, was apologetic and waiting to be interviewed.
“I had no idea you were all meeting tonight and that I was even a contender still,” she said.
Morton, a local social worker who said she was “nominated by a neighbor,” indicated affordable housing and roads would be among her priorities and, like Goltz and Brown, would run for the seat in March if she was appointed Wednesday night.
After hearing from Morton, councilors returned to executive session and when they emerged the other council member from District 3, Jay Ericson, made the motion to appoint Morton to fill the vacancy created by Richardson’s resignation.
The motion drew an objection from frequent council critic Stephen Whitaker, but was promptly seconded and passed unanimously.
It wasn’t a popular decision among others still in the room.
Goltz, who lost a lopsided race to Richardson for the District 3 council seat in March, suggested the council should only have considered the applicants who showed up for the meeting.
“I don’t think it was fair to me or (Brown),” she said.
Whitaker had a harsher critique for councilors he suggested abused executive session.
“This is an example of the way this council does business,” he said. “This is cutting corners to, in effect, install somebody (to fill a vacancy).
“(You) are manipulating the process when you call a person in who didn’t show up from an executive session,” he added. “It reeks of the constant unethical and improper actions by this council.”
It isn’t clear why the council didn’t attempt to contact both absent applicants before going into executive session if it believed that was necessary, or why it didn’t return to open session to place those calls.
Watson didn’t address that issue, but indicated the council’s motives were simple.
“We wanted to do everything we could to ensure that everybody who wanted to be involved could be involved,” she said.
That’s how the meeting ended.
It opened with councilors ratifying a new four-year contract with firefighters and engaging in a protracted discussion of a $60,000 state planning grant to study the feasibility of developing a 50- to 60-unit “carbon negative housing project” on undeveloped land on Northfield Street.
No one who spoke objected to the city applying for the grant on behalf of Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity, or the proposed housing project it would assess. However, some, including resident Peter Kelman stressed the importance of notifying those who live in the area — not just abutters — of what is being considered early on in the process.
“It should be communicated about early and often,” Kelman said, suggesting he believed that was necessary to prevent the kind of push-back that could stall the project, if it is viable, at a more critical juncture.
Watson, whose husband, Zachariah Watson, is executive director of Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity and was a remote participant in the meeting, recused herself from the discussion.
Citing a looming deadline and the preliminary nature of the planning grant, Zachariah Watson urged the council to approve the resolution so the grant application can be considered in November.
The council did, though Ericson — like Kelman — called for robust public communication that extended beyond the immediate abutters to a property that is located across the road from the Econo Lodge.
