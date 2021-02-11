MONTPELIER — Plans to expand the Capital City’s most prominent park and zoning changes that could ease development of a much-discussed “pasture” are now are now squarely on the table.
Though neither is a given, both inched forward during the City Council’s Wednesday night meeting.
During the virtual session, councilors authorized staff to negotiate an option to purchase an undeveloped parcel that abuts Hubbard Park and set the stage for a public hearing on zoning changes — including three requested by the “development team” for Sabin’s Pasture.
The park-related decision followed a meeting-ending closed-door session with Parks Director Alec Ellsworth.
The cryptic motion unanimously approved by councilors mentioned “the Heney parcel” and its only park-related reference involved a request a letter be drafted to support the Parks Commission’s ongoing efforts to secure a grant from the U.S. Parks Service.
On Thursday, Ellsworth confirmed the property in question — 49 mostly wooded acres off Windham Drive — abuts Hubbard Park.
The property, which is owned by the Heney family, was listed for sale last month and its proximity to the park figures prominently in Heney Realtors’ description of the land.
“An extraordinary opportunity to build your dream home on this amazing 50 acres with Montpelier’s cherished Hubbard Park as your immediate neighbor,” it states, noting the land shares more than 2,100 feet of “common boundary” with the park.
The asking price is $312,000.
Ellsworth said the council’s decision to attempt to secure an option to buy the property reflects the city’s interest in “expanding our most used and highly trafficked park.”
“It’s a regional destination,” he said, noting the park is home to a well-used trail system, a pair of picnic shelters, and a stone tower that is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Ellsworth said grant opportunities — including one with the U.S. Park Service — are actively being explored and the prospect of adding nearly 50 acres to the existing 175-acre park was attractive.
However, Ellsworth said it was far too soon to seriously consider how the Heney property might fit in the context of the larger park.
“It’s putting the cart in front of the horse to be talking about a management plan (for the property),” he said. “Nothing is set in stone at this point.”
The same is true of proposed zoning changes councilors discussed earlier in the evening and agreed will be the subject of a Feb. 24 public hearing.
Planning Director Mike Miller walked councilors through the changes — some that are necessary, some that are optional and three, he said, reflect an effort to accommodate development that has been on the portion of Sabin’s Pasture — about 15 acres — that is in the city’s “Riverfront District.”
Miller said all of the changes had been vetted and recommended by the Planning Commission and three were requested by the Sabin’s Pasture “development team,” which includes Doug Zorzi and Alan Goldman.
Two of the three changes are traffic-related and would delete an existing requirement involving a proposed development’s effect on the levels of service of surrounding road networks and intersections.
Miller said that language was potentially problematic given the already failed intersection of Main and Barre streets.
Miller explained the city hopes to upgrade that intersection with tax increment financing (TIF) revenue that would be generated by the Sabin’s Pasture project, but the existing language is viewed as a potential barrier to that development.
Miller said planning commissioners are comfortable the language that remains provides the Development Review Board the “flexibility” to address, and mitigate traffic-related concerns while removing what could be an impossible to meet requirement.
“They (developers) will still have to demonstrate there is no ‘undue, adverse” effect on traffic in the area,” he said, suggesting the local review board would retain its ability to modify projects in ways it believed would satisfy that standard.
The third change essentially applies only to Sabin’s Pasture because it is the only property in the Riverfront District that is larger than 10 acres.
Miller said that proposed change would exempt that portion of the property from needing to meet the planned unit development requirements of the zoning ordinance. He said the property doesn’t need density bonuses provided for in the ordinance and some of the trade-offs associated with being a planned unit development would preclude incorporating underground parking or constructing a building that fronts on Barre Street.
Given the city’s interest in developing additional housing, the scale and location of the project in a high-density area, he said creating the exemption makes sense.
Miller said the change would not apply to the bulk of the property — roughly 85 acres — that are located in the Rural District.
Councilors seemed satisfied with the explanation and didn’t propose substantive changes that would have required further review by the Planning Commission. Instead the agreed to schedule a public hearing on the changes in conjunction with their Feb. 24 meeting.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.