BARRE — Confronted with what they described as a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity to make transformational changes in Barre, city councilors are all ears with respect to how they should spend $2.5 million in pandemic-related federal funding.

Councilors still are listening, but the message they heard during a Tuesday night public engagement forum was predictably mixed. It ranged from share the wealth to fix the infrastructure, with the latter sentiment echoed by several residents who suggested councilors couldn’t go wrong by investing in crumbling streets and sidewalks, and replacing deteriorating water and sewer lines.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.