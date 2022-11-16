BARRE — Confronted with what they described as a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity to make transformational changes in Barre, city councilors are all ears with respect to how they should spend $2.5 million in pandemic-related federal funding.
Councilors still are listening, but the message they heard during a Tuesday night public engagement forum was predictably mixed. It ranged from share the wealth to fix the infrastructure, with the latter sentiment echoed by several residents who suggested councilors couldn’t go wrong by investing in crumbling streets and sidewalks, and replacing deteriorating water and sewer lines.
A couple of impacted residents suggested it should cure what ails a wastewater treatment facility that has been the source of chronically intermittent odor issues in the city’s north end.
Heading into Tuesday night’s forum, councilors had frequently acknowledged that $2.5 million is dwarfed by a beyond-daunting list of capital and infrastructure needs that must be tackled in coming years.
Some councilors have suggested that’s where every penny of the money the city received under the American Rescue Plan Act should go, while most agreed to at least entertain other ideas before making any final decisions.
The city received 16 discreet proposals totaling more than $1.4 million in response to its outreach efforts. At least some of the proposals call for making strategic investments to municipal facilities. They total nearly $350,000, with most of that money stemming from a city committee’s request for $316,250 to be earmarked for upgrades to the Barre Civic Center complex. The balance of the request involving publicly owned property are nominal and would address accessibility issues at City Hall and an unspecified playground.
A collection of other organizations, ranging from Downstreet Housing and Community Development and the Spaulding High School Foundation to the Barre Opera House and the Barre Historical Society, submitted proposals.
On a night when councilors and those in an audience of roughly 40 people first heard from the city’s department heads, they also received brief overviews of many of the projects they were told would benefit from some ARPA assistance.
City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro kicked the session off, encouraging those in the room, those online, and those who weren’t able to attend to weigh in by filling out an online survey, which will be posted on the city’s website — www.barrecity.org — through Dec. 10.
Storellicastro said the survey results coupled with feedback from the forum would aid the council in deciding how to strategically invest the $2.5 million for the betterment of Barre, while leveraging outside money to stretch those dollars.
“The $2.5 million sounds great — it’s a lot of money … but it is a drop in the bucket in terms of what we need in the next two years or the next five years,” he said. “We need to turn those $2.5 million into $5 million (or) $10 million.”
Though most councilors simply listened, Mayor Jake Hemmerick briefly spoke.
Hemmerick said he was encouraged by the turnout, impressed by the proposals and sensitive to the concerns expressed by those, like Ulysses “Pete” Fournier that the money be used to improve the city’s aging infrastructure.
Hemmerick said that concern prompted him to run for council three years ago and for mayor last year. He noted the city has since compiled a comprehensive list of capital needs, voters approved a local sales tax that is generating revenue that will help chip away at those needs, and is interested in getting as much mileage out of its ARPA allocation as possible.
“The needs are immense,” he said.
Councilor Michael Deering briefly lobbied for the Spaulding High School Foundation’s request for funding for a feasibility study to flesh out a 12-year-old master plan to expand and enhance the athletic fields behind the Ayers Street school.
Though the foundation asked for $250,000, President Ed Rousse suggested a feasibility study would cost considerably less and could help build momentum for plans that have been gathering dust for more than a decade.
Downstreet also asked for $250,000 to help finance its plans to create nine low-income apartments in the former Ward 5 School.
The same is true of the Barre Opera House’s proposal to tastefully light the exterior of City Hall — attracting attention to the opera house upstairs. Though the request submitted by Dan Casey, executive director of the opera house, was for just more than $111,000, he told councilors Tuesday night the city’s share likely would be about $85,000 — enough to pay for the new LED lighting the opera house would pay to install.
No one spoke to the only other six-figure requests Tuesday night. Barre Community Baseball is asking for $150,000 to light Bond Field on Upper Prospect Street; and the council has been asked to invest $200,000 in ARPA funds to buy electric vehicles for the local Meals on Wheels program.
The remaining proposals were more modest and two involved the Old Labor Hall on Granite Street. Karen Lane, president of the Barre Historical Society, told councilors replacing the labor hall’s existing lift would allow it to access newly renovated space on the second-floor of the structure. That request is for $15,000. A separate proposal calls for nearly $20,000 in assorted upgrades that include improving the labor hall’s sound system to buying chairs to increase its seating capacity.
The Barre Area Senior Center is asking for $12,000 to purchase new computers and improve its ability to reach out remotely to members.
Sue Higby, executive director of Studio Place Arts, urged the council to consider a proposal to fund an aesthetic and safety-related investment in the downtown. The $37,200 request would involve installing lighting, cameras and some relief carved granite components in the “walk-through” that runs between Merchants Row and North Main Street.
Higby, who also chairs the local civic center committee, plugged that panel’s request for $316,250 to help fund upgrades to the complex that includes the Barre Municipal Auditorium, Alumni Hall and the BOR ice arena.
Bern Rose, chair of the city’s ADA committee, proposed a series of modest investments to address accessibility issues. Those improvements ranged from upgrading the city’s website and modifying a City Hall restroom to installing new signage in that building and an accessible swing at a local playground. The combined cost of the proposed work was about $35,000, with most of it — $26,000 — requested for the restroom upgrade.
A couple of shelter-related proposals were submitted. Circle submitted an $18,000 request to fund upgrades to its Barre-based women’s shelter; and Ericka Reil, chair to the city’s Homelessness Task Force, asked for $12,000 to create warming shelter at Aldrich Public Library.
With snow in the forecast, Reil said that request couldn’t wait until 2024 — the date by which the council must commit the ARPA funds.
Most of those proposals were briefly explained after city department heads outlined their needs for the next two years. Most didn’t use dollar figures, but the ones that did added up quickly.
Among the big-ticket items include replacing the HVAC system at the city’s public safety building, purchasing a new pumper truck for the fire department, replacing an aging ambulance, and assorted “life-saving equipment.”
When residents were asked to weigh in, Fournier spoke first, urging the council to stick to upgrading neglected infrastructure when deciding how to spend the money.
Though others echoed Fournier’s request, and two spoke of the need to fix the odor issue at the wastewater treatment facility, Sonya Spaulding, chair of the Barre Unified School Board, said the city should consider upgrading the municipal swimming pool to facility to accommodate a “full summer program” — complete with affordable child care for parents.
Tina Routhier said she was intrigued by some of what she’d heard, and suggested the council could exercise its discretion, but generally agreed with Fournier that addressing the city’s infrastructure needs would be benefit all residents and should be a priority for the council.
