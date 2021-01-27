BARRE — City councilors have endorsed a local nonprofit organization’s plans to acquire a Keith Avenue apartment house and convert it into a recovery residence for homeless women — including those with children — who are battling addiction.
On a night when they approved the warning for the city’s Town Meeting Day elections, councilors gave Downstreet Housing and Community Development’s departing executive director, Eileen Peltier, the local approval she needs to pursue $500,000 in state funding for the Keith Avenue project.
Citing a “strong need” for recovery residences in Vermont, Peltier said a study commissioned by Downstreet indicated three recovery residences — specifically in Barre — were warranted to support women, and women with children, who are dealing with substance use disorders.
“This is our effort to begin to meet that need,” she said.
Downstreet is poised to apply for the $500,000 grant from the Vermont Community Development Program to help finance the renovation project councilors were told should be under construction by late spring and finished by the end of the year.
The Keith Avenue property is across the street from the four-story building that houses Downstreet’s ground-floor offices, as well as three floors of affordable housing.
“It’s really an ideal location,” Peltier said, noting that in addition to being close to Downstreet’s existing building and the accompanying green space, it is within walking distance to a broad range of services typically used by those with substance use disorders.
Once renovated, the 120-year-old building will house three units — one of them a shared apartment with common space — and a total of 10 bedrooms.
If all goes as planned, Peltier said, Downstreet would purchase and renovate the property and the Vermont Foundation of Recovery would operate the residence, which would provide transitional housing for homeless women who are working to overcome addictions.
“The program will be well run, and there shouldn’t be any problems,” Peltier said, noting the project is the product of a collaborative effort involving several organizations and agencies.
Downstreet and the Vermont Foundation of Recovery partnered on the planning with the state Agency of Human Services, the state Department of Children and Families and Circle — central Vermont’s domestic violence advocacy organization.
“We feel really confident we have the right people at the table,” said Peltier, who noted the women’s only recovery residence would be only the second of its kind in Vermont.
Peltier, who said she has visited several other recovery residences, predicted the one proposed for Barre would fill a critical need without disrupting the neighborhood.
“These programs work,” she said. “They keep people safe. They keep them housed. They give them the opportunity to reintegrate back into our communities in a healthy positive way.”
Councilors, who unanimously approved a resolution endorsing Downstreet’s grant application, were told by Peltier she will leave Downstreet in April to move closer to her children and extended family in Massachusetts.
In other business during Tuesday night’s virtual meeting, councilors adopted the warning for the city’s March 2 elections and approved a plan to fill a projected gap in financing for an important upgrade at the city’s wastewater treatment facility.
Approving the Town Meeting Day warning was a formality. There were no last-minute additions or deletions from the list of municipal questions — 30 in all — Granite City voters will face this year.
City Manager Steve Mackenzie’s $12.8 million budget proposal is at the top of that list followed by a request to raise $380,000 to finance planned street and sidewalk improvements, as well as equipment purchases.
A series of previously discussed charter changes, including one that would prohibit the display of “special flags” on city-owned flagpoles, will be on the ballot, as will Good Samaritan Haven’s request for a renewed five-year tax exemption.
The balance of the articles on the warning — nearly two dozen of them — represent annual funding requests from area organizations. Those requests range from a low of $500 for OUR House of Central Vermont to a high of $38,401 for Green Mountain Transit.
Acting on Mackenzie’s recommendation, councilors authorized the potential use of up to $200,000 of a $2.3 million surplus in the water fund to cover potential cost overruns associated with yet-to-be-completed work on the city’s wastewater treatment facility.
Mackenzie stressed that money would be repaid, with interest, and some — if not most of it — may not even be needed. However, estimates suggest finishing the work that was contemplated in a $900,000 bond issue that was approved by voters three years ago could cost nearly $160,000 more than originally projected.
Mackenzie noted the work, which includes replacing a stainless-steel cover on one of the digesters, needs to be done and the city hopes to obtain a grant that would cover a significant chunk of the increased cost. However, borrowing up to $200,000 from the water-fund surplus was a viable way to cover any increased expense.
“Our hope would be we would not need to use all of it, or much of it,” he said.
Mackenzie said soon-to-be-solicited bids for the remaining work and whether the city lands a grant to help pay for the project will dictate how much of the $200,000 will need to be borrowed from the water fund.
