MONTPELIER — The City of Montpelier won’t be seeing the Friends of Montpelier in court … again.
When the City Council went into a meeting-ending executive session Wednesday night, the stated plan was to “return to adjourn,” but before heading for home, councilors unanimously voted to “end all litigation” relating to the Friends of Montpelier’s pending appeals involving a massive downtown redevelopment project.
The decision comes nearly four months after Hilton Corp. pulled the plug on plans to construct a 5-story hotel on land owned by Capitol Plaza — effectively ending the need for the 348-space parking garage the city was prepared to build nearby.
The Friends of Montpelier appealed permits issued for both structures triggering a protracted legal battle that city officials said was partly to blame for the Hilton Corp.’s decision to terminate the franchise agreement it signed with Capitol Plaza in 2017.
At the time, the appeals were still pending, and a trial in at least one of them was tentatively scheduled for next month.
It isn’t any more, according to a news release issued late Thursday afternoon by City Manager Bill Fraser.
Though attempts to reach Fraser for comment were unsuccessful Thursday, the release suggested “changing financial circumstances caused by appeals filed by local residents who opposed the project” were responsible for the council’s unanimous decision. It also indicated the decision to end all litigation was made in conjunction with the owners of Capitol Plaza.
Before going into executive session Councilor Lauren Hierl pressed Fraser about what, if anything, could be said publicly about the reason for going into executive session with respect to the pending litigation.
Fraser indicated there had been a “recent decision from the courts,” and said an update was in order as the city weighed how to proceed.
It didn’t appear action was anticipated.
“We will return to adjourn basically,” Mayor Anne Watson said.
Watson was right and wrong.
The council did return and adjourn, but not before unanimously approving a motion ending litigation involving the Friends of Montpelier’s appeals.
In a prepared statement, Fraser referred to the $10.5 million bond voters handily approved for the garage project nearly three years ago and blamed the Friends of Montpelier for thwarting a redevelopment project that has been dead for months.
“We are disappointed that a small group of individuals chose to disrupt vital downtown economic development projects and overturn the results of a local election,” he said. “We are confident that the projects met all legal requirements and would have received approval.”
Fraser renewed his claim that the city and Capitol Plaza “prevailed on virtually all substantive legal arguments,” and that “delays resulting from the appeal … made the projects' financial viability uncertain.”
James Dumont, the lawyer representing the Friends of Montpelier, disputed those claims in April. At the time, Fraser described Dumont’s objections as “disingenuous.”
Attempts to reach Dumont for comment were unsuccessful Thursday.
According to the news release issued by Fraser, the council’s decision was rooted in a desire “not to spend additional taxpayer money fighting under the current scenario.” The release suggests the city has spent about $1 million — in April that figure was more than $1.1 million — on the garage project. One thing hasn’t changed. Taxpayers are on the hook for costs that would have been covered with a mix of revenues generated by the city-owned garage and tax increment finance (TIF) revenues generated by the hotel. Though the city and Capitol Plaza haven’t ruled out revisiting the projects in the future, there are no plans to pursue them at this time.
