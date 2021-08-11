BARRE — Time will tell whether it is money well spent, but city councilors just agreed to spend more of it as they explore redevelopment potential in a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district that essentially mirrors the boundaries of Barre’s historic downtown.
The first phase of a process that has thus far been shrouded in secrecy is complete. A memorandum detailing its results is being treated as “confidential,” and after meeting behind closed doors for nearly an hour Tuesday night, councilors agreed to keep White & Burke Real Estate Advisers on the clock through next June.
Absent additional authorization — a possibility contemplated in the just-executed consulting contract — the arrangement involves a not-to-exceed cost of $25,000. That’s in addition to the roughly $20,000 White & Burke has been paid in recent months as the firm weighed potential changes to the TIF plan it prepared for the city a decade ago.
That plan was approved by the Vermont Economic Progress Council (VEPC) in 2012, has since been amended twice, and would need to be again if work the council has commissioned leads to a viable project.
The only remaining TIF-eligible projects in the current plan involve construction of a parking garage that isn’t viewed as either necessary or financially viable and the redevelopment of the Merchants Row parking area. Some councilors have questioned whether investing in Merchants Row is the best use of revenue generated by the TIF district.
That skepticism led to the council’s February decision to retain White & Burke to take a fresh look at what might be possible and Tuesday night’s cryptic motion essentially approving a consulting contract and an accompanying brokerage agreement.
The latter document, obtained by The Times Argus on Wednesday, suggests the council might not be done buying property inside — and possibly outside — the boundaries of the state-designated TIF district. In a pertinent part it authorizes White & Burke to pursue: “commercial and/or residential property or properties with redevelopment potential to enhance downtown economic vitality.”
Mayor Lucas Herring was intentionally vague when asked about White & Burke’s phase one findings and even more so when it came to the phase two work.
“All options are on the table,” said Herring, who in February floated the idea of using TIF funds to acquire and demolish two chronically vacant downtown storefronts.
City Manager Steve Mackenzie was slightly more direct.
“It’s all headed in the direction of property acquisition,” he said Wednesday, explaining the need for the brokerage agreement that will give White & Burke wide latitude to negotiate with private property owners on the city’s behalf.
On Tuesday night, Mackenzie said the latest contract with White & Burke represented the “next step” in the council’s exploration of the city’s TIF options and hinted potential projects had been identified and the firm was in “the early stages of negotiations” involving the potential “acquisition of particular properties.”
Mackenzie did not elaborate Wednesday and, at least for the time-being, was treating a memo recapping work White & Burke has done to date as “confidential.”
Though it might be frustrating for some, Herring said the less said at this stage the better — if only to avoid telegraphing the council’s potential interest in properties that could drive up their price.
By it’s nature, Herring said, there will be a very public piece of the process if — and it’s still an if — the council elects to pursue a project. That, he noted, would require approval from VEPC and eventually Granite City voters. Barring another legislative extension, the city has until a year from November to incur additional bonded indebtedness that would be covered by revenue generated from increased property values associated with new development in its TIF district.
Herring said the council wouldn’t have entered into the latest consulting agreement if it didn’t believe there were potentially viable projects and predicted the phase two work would produce a document for “public consumption” later this year.
“My hope is that in November there is news,” he said.
While White & Burke is exploring TIF-related investments the city can make to facilitate private development, Herring said the firm hasn’t yet focused on what that development might be. Herring said soliciting proposals from developers and meeting with VEPC would be part of a third phase if one is deemed to be warranted.
“We’ll know more in a few months,” he said.
No property will change hands until a developer has been lined up, VEPC has blessed the proposed change and voters have approved the necessary bonding authority.
Barre voters were last asked to approve a TIF bond in 2013 — approving a $2.2 million proposal that November. Roughly half of the bond proceeds were used to acquire and demolish several buildings to make room for additional surface parking needed to accommodate new development that was in the works at the time.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
