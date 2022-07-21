MONTPELIER – An ill-defined “public-private partnership” is approaching an important pivot point as a nonprofit that has big plans for a small portion of the 133-acre property that was the longtime home of the Montpelier Elks Club says it needs answers.
On Wednesday night, city councilors punted when faced with what they were told was a time-sensitive request from the organization — The HUB — responsible for sparking the year-old discussion that eventually led to the city’s acquisition of the property earlier this month.
Using proceeds from a $2 million bond approved by voters in March, and an additional $1 million from a recreation reserve, the city purchased the property and is a month away from hiring a consultant to lead a public process that will help determine what should be done with it.
That work isn’t expected to start until October, and won’t be finished until a master plan for the property is delivered in 2024.
Representatives of The HUB said they support that process and are eager to be part of it, but can’t wait that long for the city to commit to a vision councilors were told has been the subject of months of discussions between members of The HUB and city staff.
Councilors were told the clock is ticking on a letter of intent The HUB received from the Vermont Community Loan Fund, guaranteeing a $400,000 loan at a fixed-interest rate of 5%.
That offer expires next month and could potentially jeopardize The HUB’s plans to partner with the city and advance its mission to create “a safe, vibrant, equitable and inclusive space for leisure activities and recreational programs to enhance and promote the social and physical well-being of the community.”
Ethan Atkins, president of The HUB’s all-volunteer board, urged councilors to authorize city staff to swiftly negotiate a memorandum of understanding with The HUB. He said councilors needn’t sweat the details, but should be aware of three important components.
One, Atkins said, involves designating The HUB as a “stakeholder” in a planning process that hasn’t started. Another would involve executing a short-term lease that would give The HUB control of over the currently vacant half of the former Elks lodge — complete with a relocation clause, that would be triggered if the planning process determines there is a better use for that portion of the property.
Finally, Atkins said, The HUB is seeking an “acreage commitment” — essentially guaranteeing it the right to lease between three and six acres of the property on a long-term basis. That commitment, he said, would demonstrate “site control” the organization needs to pursue state and federal grants and commercial loans as part of its long-term plan to invest $3 million in a recreational and social center on the property.
A decision Wednesday night would have been nice, and councilors were told a decision next month will be crucial in order for The HUB to pursue its short-term plans for the property.
Councilors were told those short-term plans involve sub-leasing a portion of the building to Three Penny Taproom, which would operate a satellite bar and restaurant capable of accommodating large gatherings, and install two or three virtual golf simulators that would enable golf enthusiasts to play courses from Pebble Beach to St. Andrews.
Had The HUB needed an answer Wednesday night, it wasn’t clear they would have liked the one they got.
Though Councilor Dona Bate enthusiastically supported the request, and Councilor Conor Casey indicated he liked what he’d heard from The HUB, it wasn’t clear there was a third vote to do anything other than maybe enter a short-term lease.
Councilor Jack McCullough said he was “torn” with respect to the lease request, and wasn’t prepared to make any long-term commitments at this juncture.
“We need to be very clear with the public that anything we do with this land is being driven by the needs and wishes of our constituents,” he said, echoing apprehension expressed by others on the council.
Mayor Anne Watson framed the discussion, suggesting the central question involved the council’s comfort level making commitments that could be interpreted as pre-empting a public process that hadn’t yet started?
Not very, according to Councilor Cary Brown, who said she feared accommodating The HUB’s request would fuel the notion expressed by some that decisions about the property the city now owns are “being made behind closed doors” without promised public involvement.
“I do feel it’s very important for us to honor the public process that we laid out,” she said, suggesting honoring the requested commitments would undermine that goal.
Councilor Jennifer Morton agreed that honoring the process was paramount in her view, and the last-minute nature of the request was a complicating factor.
“I don’t know how comfortable I am rushing into something,” she said.
Brown said the phrase “public-private partnership” sounded nice, but was devoid of detail with respect to the one that was mentioned so often Wednesday night. Providing clarity about who would be responsible for what, and actually putting it in writing would be useful for the council and the public, she said.
Watson acknowledged the process-related concerns while noting the potential to generate revenue from the property was something to consider.
McCullough bought the council a month, suggesting he wasn’t prepared to vote on anything Wednesday night.
The decision was deferred to Aug. 24.
