MONTPELIER — Thomas Mulholland’s debut as the newest member of the Public Art Commission has been indefinitely postponed and could possibly be canceled by city councilors who unanimously appointed him three weeks ago.
Mulholland, who briefly addressed councilors at the start of their Wednesday night meeting, left about two hours later as they were preparing to go into executive session to discuss concerns involving his Aug. 24 appointment. When they emerged, councilors unanimously voted to place Mulholland on “administrative leave” as part of a three-pronged motion that raised more questions than it answered.
Councilors agreed to refer the issue they’d just privately discussed to the Montpelier Community Justice Center, and authorized City Manager Bill Fraser to prepare a “fact-finding report” for their consideration in the event the dispute resolution process is unsuccessful.
That’s how public discussion of the matter ended Wednesday night. It began hours earlier with Mulholland recapping a brief conversation he told councilors he’d had with commission Chair Ward Joyce earlier in the day.
“I was astounded by what (Joyce) told me,” Mulholland told councilors.
“(Joyce) said there was a request before the city council to have my appointment rescinded. (Joyce) said that this was because some members of the commission felt threatened and unsafe by me, that I had made offensive remarks, and that I was sexist,” he said.
Mulholland, a retired master plumber and lifelong artist, sculptor and poet, said Joyce suggested that he step down.
“He advised me to quietly agree to yield, otherwise, he (Joyce) said, things could get messy — everyone could get dragged through the mud,” Mulholland told councilors, adding: “Presently, I am the only one who has mud on them.”
Mulholland said the heads-up from Joyce was surprising and inadequate, and he said the prospect of being removed from the commission before attending his first meeting as a member was troubling.
“I feel ambushed,” he said.
Mulholland said he had once attended a commission meeting as a member of the public.
“I was outside the circle, so to speak, and as such, was free to express contrary views,” Mulholland said, sharing a copy of what he said were his prepared comments for that commission meeting with councilors before they went into executive session Wednesday night.
By then, Fraser had confirmed Joyce requested the item be added to the council’s agenda and indicated he didn’t believe Mulholland's appointment had been discussed by the committee, though “a couple of individual members” had raised concerns.
The commission met two days after Mulholland was appointed, though minutes from that meeting don’t reflect that members knew at the time he had been appointed by the council to fill a vacant seat.
Contacted for comment on Thursday, Joyce confirmed some, but not all, of what Mulholland told councilors on Wednesday evening. He denied using the words “threatening” and “sexist,” but acknowledged commission members were troubled when they learned of his appointment based on his participation at a meeting that was held on July 22.
“(Mulholland) made a couple comments that just struck several members (and) made them feel unsafe,” he said.
Joyce declined to discuss specifics, but noted Mulholland offered a harsh critique of one recent art installation and suggested the commission’s members should include artists.
“(Mulholland) didn’t realize that all of us are artists,” Joyce said.
According to Joyce, the commission wasn’t aware Mulholland had applied for a vacant seat and members would have discouraged the council from appointing him if they had been consulted.
“(Mulholland) rubbed people the wrong way,” Joyce said, suggesting that is reflected in minutes for the July 22 meeting that, as of early Thursday afternoon, still hadn’t been posted on the city’s website.
“(Mulholland) came with good intentions and let’s just say that we found him a bit overwhelming and confrontational and there were some comments that struck people quite off-chord,” Joyce added, noting two current members of the commission have indicated they will resign if Mulholland’s appointment is not rescinded.
Joyce did confirm he made a “courtesy call” to Mulholland several hours before Wednesday night’s meeting.
“I gave him the ability to step down of his own accord just so this didn’t become an issue in the public realm,” Joyce said.
Mulholland didn’t take it, and the council didn’t rescind his appointment — opting instead to place him on “leave,” while enlisting the dispute resolution services offered by the community justice center.
Joyce said on Thursday he was skeptical that process would change any minds and predicted the council would eventually have to make a decision.
