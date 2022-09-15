MONTPELIER — Thomas Mulholland’s debut as the newest member of the Public Art Commission has been indefinitely postponed and could possibly be canceled by city councilors who unanimously appointed him three weeks ago.

Mulholland, who briefly addressed councilors at the start of their Wednesday night meeting, left about two hours later as they were preparing to go into executive session to discuss concerns involving his Aug. 24 appointment. When they emerged, councilors unanimously voted to place Mulholland on “administrative leave” as part of a three-pronged motion that raised more questions than it answered.

