MONTPELIER — City councilors appear poised to adopt a policy that would establish new guidelines for homeless people looking for a place to pitch a tent on public property, but it isn’t yet clear where that will be permissible.
The most vexing question with respect to the proposed policy — one that won’t be definitively answered before the council meets again Aug. 18 — remained a moving target Wednesday night when councilors agreed to wait for the Parks Commission to weigh in.
The commission, which met Tuesday night at Hubbard Park and scheduled an emergency session Thursday at City Hall, requested the delay councilors granted Wednesday night.
Though Mayor Anne Watson briefly flirted with the prospect of voting on the bulk of an administrative proposal that outlines how city staff will respond to homeless encampments while deferring a decision on where those encampments will be allowed, she later talked herself out of it.
“I think we should just wait,” Watson concluded, following a discussion that spanned roughly 90 minutes and featured feedback — both in-person and remote — from homeless and soon to be homeless residents, homeless advocates, interested citizens and councilors.
Watson’s plan to wait to see what the Parks Commission has to say quickly became the consensus of councilors who, like the mayor, were generally supportive of the proposed policy absent its most controversial detail.
“I think this is the right direction for us to go in,” Watson said, noting she would entertain “tweaking” the proposed policy to incorporate some of the suggestions that were made earlier in the evening.
None of them had to do with where emergency camping for those who are homeless would be allowed. That, all seemed to agree, was a discussion best held after the Parks Commission’s recommendation was in hand.
Watson said she could support incorporating language that reflected one woman’s concern homeless campers not be disturbed by city staff while they are sleeping. She also acknowledged a concerns that providing 72 hours notice before dismantling an apparently “abandoned” campsite might be inadequate and an automatic invitation to Washington County Mental Health Services to provide outreach to campers may be unnecessary and unwanted.
The latter concerns were aired earlier in the day at a meeting of the city’s Homelessness Task Force and raised Wednesday night by Dawn Little and Morgan Brown.
Little, who serves on the task force and is the city’s “street outreach” in Montpelier, said transportation is a huge hurdle from many unhoused residents and it can take much longer to do simple things others take for granted. The fact that many of the sites identified on a draft map of potential camping locations are relatively remote and public transportation isn’t an option doesn’t help, she said.
Little said a week would be preferable and creating an option to contact the city to prevent the contents of campsites from being bagged and stored was an option.
Brown agreed the 72-hour time limit should be extended.
“That’s not enough time,” he said.
Brown also objected to a provision of the proposed policy that indicates the city will dispose of property collected from abandoned campsites after 30 days. He said 90 days would be preferable and 120 days would be even better.
Brown, like Little, also questioned the need to involve Washington County Mental Health in outreach to homeless people who are camping on public property.
“That should be voluntary,” he said. “It shouldn’t be automatic.”
Though several — including some councilors — referenced comments and social media posts that have been critical of the proposed policy and disparaging of those who are homeless, they weren’t evident in Wednesday night’s conversation.
Most who spoke said they were supportive of the proposal, pleased with the process and hopeful a short-term strategy could lead to some longer term solutions.
Brown doesn’t support the policy and fears the city has proposed it in an effort to unnecessarily regulate the homeless people whose subsidized pandemic-long motel stays have either ended or will soon. That said, he noted the changes being discussed would be improvements and was among those who expressed frustration with some of the intolerance directed at the homeless that he’s witnessed in recent weeks.
“It goes beyond ‘not in my backyard,’” he said, his voice cracking. “It’s: ‘not on planet Earth.’”
Ken Russell, chair of the Homelessness Task Force, said the tone of Wednesday’s meeting was perceptibly different, people are engaged and the discussion of longer term solutions was refreshing.
“It’s heartening to see people affirm something that’s already happening,” he said, adding: “Human lives do matter.”
While Mary Messier lobbied the council to consider investing in tiny houses produced by the Pallet Shelter Co. and Stephen Whitaker said he preferred the look of Conestoga huts, both spoke of the need for bolder solutions.
The proposed policy isn’t one. It is an acknowledgment that enforcing rules you think are unconstitutional and the states attorney has publicly said he won’t prosecute is probably a bad idea.
It’s why City Manager Bill Fraser said he asked that the policy be drafted in the first place and why he continued to believe it is important that city staff have clarity about how to respond to homeless campers who might turn up in unusual places.
Homeless campers are not new to Montpelier. Pressed for a number, Little said there are perhaps 15 or more “habitual campers” and she expects the number to increase by about 20 in coming weeks as Montpelier gets its share of homeless residents who had been staying in motels under a voucher program that has ended for many and will end soon for others.
Councilor Conor Casey and others agreed establishing guidelines that would be clear to staff, the homeless campers they may interact with and to city residents was a prudent move.
“Any policy we pass is going to be more restrictive than what we’re doing now because we’re not going to arrest people, (and) we’re not going to criminalize homelessness,” he said, suggesting he was “alarmed” by some of the comments and generalizations recently posted on Front Porch Forum about people who have no place to live.
“We need to think of a long-term solution, we need to think of mid-term solutions, but what we shouldn’t be doing is vilifying people for being homeless,” he said.
That view was shared by others on the council, and in the audience, and councilors agreed to wait to hear from the Parks Commission before taking action on the proposed policy.
