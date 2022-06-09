MONTPELIER — One-time mayoral hopeful and relentless City Council critic Stephen Whitaker talked himself into trouble Wednesday night when he was arrested, physically escorted from council chambers at City Hall, detained for nearly two hours and told to appear in court on Thursday.
Whitaker did — pleading innocent to charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and violations of conditions of release associated with still-pending past complaints — one of them nearly two years old.
Less than 24 hours after after Mayor Anne Watson ejected the man she trounced on Town Meeting Day from a public meeting for essentially refusing her repeated requests to sit down and shut up, Whitaker was arraigned at the criminal courthouse in Barre.
It wasn’t the first time and States Attorney Rory Thibault told Judge Kevin Griffin the pending, but unrelated cases against Whitaker, coupled with the behavior he displayed Wednesday night argued in favor of restricting his access to City Hall and requiring he attend future municipal meetings remotely.
“It’s not the first time there have been issues in terms of conforming behavior to community expectations,” he said.
Thibault described the events that precipitated Whitaker’s Wednesday night arrest as a “significant disturbance” and questioned the assertion he wasn’t able to attend meetings remotely noting he has in the past.
Despite a mild objection from Andrew Pappone, the public defender who handled Whitaker’s arraignment, Griffin agreed the requested restrictions were reasonable as long as remote participation in Montpelier’s municipal meetings were an option and the restrictions could be revisited if that were to change.
“The alleged behaviors are concerning,” Griffin said.
With former Montpelier council member and judge-in-training Daniel Richardson at his side, Griffin approved conditions of release that, absent a “confirmed appointment or a bona fide need to appear” preclude Whitaker from being at or in City Hall and require him to participate in municipal meetings remotely as long as there is a virtual option. Whitaker was also instructed not to “abuse or harass” Watson with whom he verbally sparred in the run-up to his arrest.
The charges stem from Whitaker’s alleged bad behavior during the portion of Wednesday night’s City Council meeting in Montpelier that is reserved for public comment.
As has become his biweekly custom, Whitaker launched into a harsh and often hyperbolic critique of the council and City Manager Bill Fraser — rehashing past grievances and sprinkling in some new ones.
Among Whitaker’s many complaints, which ranged from Montpelier’s too dusty streets to the city’s too-slow reaction to a shortage of public restrooms — was his objection to a recently imposed two-minute time limit on public comment.
That time limit was included in a policy councilors approved last month — establishing “rules of conduct at public meetings” and giving the mayor, or committee chair broad discretion to prevent meetings from being disrupted or derailed.
Loosely, and, in Whitaker’s view, unevenly enforced, the month-old policy set the stage for his arrest during what was just another Wednesday night council meeting until suddenly it wasn’t.
It wasn’t what Whitaker said — he’d said most of it countless times before — or even how long he took to say it. It was that he repeatedly refused to stop talking when Watson asked, and then told him to.
“Steve, you’re at three minutes now,” Watson told Whitaker, who kept right on talking.
“Thank you so much, Steve … we’re going to move on,” Watson politely prodded.
Whitaker said he had more to say, Watson reminded him he’d exceeded the time limit, she told him he had to stop and he refused.
“I still have a couple more items,” Whitaker said, ignoring Watson’s request, while questioning her authority.
Watson tried again — this time more forcefully.
“I’m asking you to stop, and you need to go sit down now,” she said, adding: “This is your first warning. … If I have to speak to you again, I’m going to ask you to leave.”
Whitaker kept talking.
“You gave me my warning. I’m going to finish my list,” he said.
“No, you are done now,” Watson replied.
Except Whitaker wasn’t.
“Strangers are coming up to me thanking me for holding your feet to the fire,” he said even as Watson said told him he had worn out his welcome.
“Twice now, you have talked over me,” she said. “I gave you a warning, and you refused. I’m asking you to leave.”
Whitaker refused.
“I’m not leaving,” he said, returning to his seat and calling Watson’s bluff.
Watson wasn’t bluffing.
“If you are not going to leave of your own volition, I’m going to ask that you be escorted out,” she said.
Police Chief Brian Peete and Deputy Chief Eric Nordenson, who attended the meeting to discuss another agenda item, promptly responded to Watson’s request and Whitaker turned from defiant to defensive.
“I’m entitled to be here under … (the) open meeting law,” he said, inviting Peete to cite him and scoffing at the suggestion he’d done anything wrong.
“Trespassing in a public meeting? No,” he said even as he was told he was under arrest.
“Don’t put your hands on me,” Whitaker said. “Don’t you dare put your hands on me!”
By that point Peete and Nordenson had started guiding Whitaker out of council chambers over his objection.
“I’m an adult, and I’m going to hold my ground,” he said. “Go write your citation and hand it to me.”
Peete said Thursday Whitaker received the citation he requested nearly two hours later and was released after being processed at the nearby Montpelier Police Station.
Peete confirmed Whitaker was cited for disturbing the peace, resisting arrest and violating the conditions of his release in a pending case involving charges of stalking and disorderly conduct, and unreasonable noise in March. That case, Peete said, is “pending” and includes a condition Whitaker “not engage in threatening or violent behavior at any time.”
Peete said Whitaker was cited for violating that condition.
It isn’t clear how many cases were pending against Whitaker at the time of his arrest, but there were at least two — one dating back to June 30, 2020, which remains unresolved and involves the same charges — stalking, disorderly conduct and unreasonable noise — as the March incident.
The two-year-old case involved a dispute that arose after Whitaker planted signs that said “Public Toilet” in downtown planters owned by Montpelier Alive and his alleged reaction to their removal.
Records indicate several downtown businesses have obtained trespass orders against Whitaker who lost his long-shot bid to unseat Watson, 1,751-318 in March.
