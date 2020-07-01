BARRE — City councilors got a crash course in current events Tuesday night, navigating a series of race-based agenda items during a marathon meeting that produced mixed results and twice required Mayor Lucas Herring to cast tie-breaking votes.
The council approved the proposed creation of a “civilian oversight and advisory board” for the local police department, but only after Herring cast the decisive vote to keep the word “oversight” in the name of a yet-to-be-seated five-member board that still has an ill-defined role.
Councilors unanimously approved a resolution condemning “systemic racism and police brutality,” but only after editing the line that indicated their commitment to adding a Black Lives Matter flag to one of the flagpoles in City Hall Park.
The latter decision came after Herring reluctantly snapped a 3-3 tie by voting in favor of an amendment to a proposed policy that would have opened the door for the display of “special flags,” like the one that says “Black Lives Matter.” Herring indicated he wasn’t there yet and his preference would be to forward the flag policy proposed by Councilor Jake Hemmerick to the “diversity and equity committee” the council created at his suggestion last month.
Councilors unanimously agreed to do that — leaving the door open to the future display of “special flags,” but only after the policy has been approved by a committee that doesn’t yet have any members and is vetted by the city’s attorney to address liability concerns expressed by some.
On a night when the council was either united or divided, none of those conversations were short and Councilor Teddy Waszazak averted what he predicted would have been the longest of all by suggesting councilors refer the “good policing policy” he has proposed to the oversight board he suggested.
“If we picked apart the first proposal I imagine we could go on for hours about this,” Waszazak said of a proposed policy that would prohibit police from using of tear gas and choke-holds, while directing more funding to community and mental health resources and strengthening protections for immigrant communities.
Waszazak who touted both proposals in a press release he issued Monday made the course correction after encountering some Tuesday night turbulence with respect to a proposed board he believed should have broad authority to investigate allegations of police misconduct, as well as providing input on policies and procedures and hiring practices.
Though councilors were generally supportive of creating a board, some expressed reservations about its proposed name and role during a virtual discussion that saw residents weigh in on both sides.
Police Chief Tim Bombardier said he welcomed the creation of a board that would provide input on policies and hiring, but warned its ability to conduct “investigations” of alleged officer misconduct would breach contractual protocols.
That said, he noted, he’s started a citizens advisory committee more than a decade ago and suggested three for its members — resident Rachel Piper and business owners Bob Nelson and Cynthia Duprey be considered for three of the committee’s five seats.
Bombardier’s comments kicked off a conversation during which the use of the word “oversight” quickly became a point of contention — among those Herring recognized to speak and, at least briefly in the chat function of the virtual meeting.
Some maintained “oversight” had a negative connotation and others, suggesting it conveyed an essential message.
“‘Advisory’ only, to be perfectly frank, feels and sounds toothless,” resident Amanda Gustin said, suggesting the committee should have the ability to review misconduct.
Resident Ellen Kaye agreed, noting she was “shocked” Bombardier had suggested people to serve on what she argued should be a diverse committee.
“That doesn’t sit right with me,” she said.
For their part, councilors were deadlocked over whether to include “oversight” in the board’s title before Herring sided with Waszazak, Hemmerick and Councilor Ericka Reil in voting to do so.
Still, Waszazak complained the guts of his proposal were passed over, raising questions about the board’s role and what, if any “oversight” it would actually perform.
“Frankly, what is proposed misses the entire point,” he said.
It is also what passed because — name aside — councilors voted to appoint a five-member panel to review police policies and procedures and to consider “complaints,” while sharing the document prepared by Waszazak with the board when its members are seated.
Frustrated by the outcome, Waszazak said there probably wasn’t much point in discussing his “good policing policy” and suggested that document be forwarded to the new board as well.
Next up was the proposed flag policy, which generated another spirited discussion and produced another stalemate.
The policy proposed by Hemmerick would have opened the door to the display of “special flags” — an idea Councilor John Steinman described as a “slippery slope” he would prefer to avoid.
Steinman stressed his concern was about the precedent that would set not the pending request the Black Lives Matter flag be displayed.
“I don’t think we ought to be using the city flagpole to support a singular group because of what it opens us up to later,” he said.
Steinman’s concern was echoed by Councilors Michael Boutin and Rich Morey, with both worrying opening the door in one instance would preclude the council from denying any request.
At a minimum, Morey suggested the policy be vetted by City Attorney Oliver Twombly to determine whether there was any merit to those concerns.
It wasn’t supposed to be a discussion about Black Lives Matter, but it quickly turned into one. Some urged the council to follow the lead of other communities and school districts that have agreed to add the Black Lives Matter flag to their flagpoles.
“I would hate to see Barre be behind on this and not show our support,” resident Shirley Plucinski said.
Resident Ellen Kaye agreed, defending what she argued was a simple but important statement.
“The message is that Black lives matter,” she said. “That’s all, (and) we wouldn’t have to say that if they already did.”
Earl Kooperkamp, pastor of the Church of the Good Shepherd, urged councilors to support raising the Black Lives Matter flag.
“This is really a time when we need to stand and make a statement,” he said.
Hemmerick suggested concerns about legal liability were inflated, the policy should be approved and the Black Lives Matter flag raised.
“This is the right thing to do for our community in this moment in history,” he said.
A slim majority of the council disagreed, with Herring casting the decisive vote based on his desire for a “more thorough review” of the proposed policy and its legal implications.
Rather than risk adopting a policy that didn’t include any provision for “special flags,” the council agreed to ask a soon-to-be-seated diversity and equity committee to review the policy, while seeking advice from Twombly.
That decision required a last-minute alteration to the resolution condemning systemic racism and police brutality that was read aloud by Reil. The reference to displaying the Black Lives Matter flag was dropped with the understanding it could be revisited after the requested reviews are complete.
