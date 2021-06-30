BARRE — Buckling under the weight of a voluminous list compiled by Mayor Lucas Herring, city councilors struggled to get their priorities straight Tuesday night.
Councilor Samn Stockwell wondered whether part of the problem was the list itself — one Herring has kept, constantly updated and frequently reviewed with councilors since he was elected mayor in 2018.
Herring’s bullet point by bullet point reviews rarely generate much feedback on a council that has welcomed four of six new members since he started keeping the rolling list three years ago.
Stockwell, the council’s newest member, offered a gentle critique of a work plan that, she noted, can be hard to follow.
“The council priorities seem to be in no particular order,” Stockwell said, suggesting the list could use some strategic editing.
“This list seems like a lot of work that’s been well compiled that I think would benefit from some headings and linking to goals,” she added.
Stockwell’s observation came during a broader conversation of council priorities that were last discussed during an off-camera, in-person council meeting just three weeks ago.
At the time, Councilor Michael Boutin wondered why his name was linked to a pending “priority” that involved exploring the possibility of creating a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) program for tax-exempt properties in Barre.
Boutin raised a similar concern Tuesday night, suggesting an idea be scrapped — not just pushed as a priority for the fiscal year that started today to the one that starts a year from now. Alternately, Boutin asked that his name be removed from an idea he doesn’t support and was apparently added to the list based on a “side conversation” he had with Herring about the statutorily exempt portion of property owned by Downstreet Housing and Community Development.
Though it was never publicly discussed by the council before last month’s retreat, the concept of targeting tax-exempt properties as a potential revenue source was embedded in a charter change that was narrowly approved and immediately rescinded by Barre voters 15 years ago.
Though Boutin said there is $190 million in tax-exempt property in Barre, he noted much of it is owned by the city and if you exclude property owned by the Barre Unified Union School District, you’re left with churches and organizations the council wouldn’t have the stomach to ask to chip in toward municipal operations.
Herring said the revised priority list reflected what he thought was the council’s strategic decision to postpone one controversial mechanism for raising revenue in favor of pursuing another. During their retreat councilors agreed to revive a local option sales tax Barre voters have repeatedly rejected, while deferring discussion of an enhanced PILOT.
Based on that conversation, Herring penciled the PILOT program in as a priority for the fiscal year that is literally 12 months away.
Councilor Teddy Waszazak said he had mixed feelings about the concept, but didn’t believe it should be undertaken before a just-commissioned reappraisal is completed in 2024.
Waszazak questioned the wisdom of thinking that far ahead on a council where members are elected to staggered, two-year terms and half of them, along with Herring, are serving terms that will expire next March.
“I don’t think it’s a good use of brain space,” he said.
Councilor Jake Hemmerick said he didn’t favor taking the idea of generating revenue off tax-exempt properties off the table.
“It’s worth at least having a conversation about,” he said, acknowledging there are higher priorities.
Hemmerick said building the city’s Grand List, getting a firm handle on its operating expenses, as well as its long-term capital liabilities are among them.
“How big is this avalanche of deferred maintenance that the city is staring down?” he asked.
Earlier in the meeting, Hemmerick stressed the importance of having a capital equipment and capital improvement plans that would begin to answer those questions.
City Manager Steve Mackenzie said those 10-year plans are in the works and would likely be presented to the council in the run-up to their budget deliberations later this year.
“Putting together the plans is challenging enough,” he said. “Finding a way to fund them is daunting.”
Searching for a replacement for Mackenzie, who plans to retire this time next year, is among the council’s priorities as is deciding how to use one-time federal funding — currently estimated at nearly $900,000 — that will come to the city under the American Rescue Plan.
Mackenzie said he expected how to spend the pandemic-related recovery money would be the subject of a “very public process” led by the council in coming months. The city will have until Dec. 31, 2024, to spend the money it will receive in equal installments this year and next.
Councilors agreed to formally requests the funds allocated for Barre Tuesday night.
The council opted not to conduct an ordinance-by-ordinance review they discussed during last month’s retreat — favoring an approach that would provide staff the opportunity to flag problems that actually need addressing. They did agree Stockwell and Councilor Ericka Reil should serve on a charter review committee. Among other issues, that committee will consider a charter change that would authorize the council to add a 1% sales tax to the 1% tax it already charges on rooms, meals and alcohol.
City Clerk Carol Dawes told councilors she plans to run for one more two-year term in March and suggested the committee might also want to explore a charter change that would bifurcate the clerk-treasurer’s position to coincide with her planned retirement in 2024.
Dawes said an appointed treasurer and an elected clerk might make sense and the city could separate the positions as Barre Town did in anticipation of this year’s planned retirement of veteran Clerk-Treasurer Donna Kelty.
