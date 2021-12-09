MONTPELIER — The Capital City could be headed for a Town Meeting Day train wreck that may require voters to cast multiple ballots in multiple ways come March.
City Clerk John Odum used a briefly comical Powerpoint presentation to deliver that sobering message to city councilors Wednesday night.
Odum’s dizzying breakdown of where things currently stand acknowledged there might be as many as four separate ballots in Montpelier early next year and the chances all will automatically be mailed to every active registered voter in the Capital City are beyond remote.
The issue, according to Odum, involves universal mail-in voting, and the extent it can — or should — be used next year following a state-sponsored, pandemic-related experiment earlier this year.
Though mailing ballots to all voters in the city at the state’s expense earlier this year didn’t generate the Town Meeting Day turnout Odum expected it would, he said it was significantly higher than other non-presidential primary years.
“We didn’t see as much of an increase as I would have thought, but it was big,” Odum said, suggesting it was worth considering doing it again — with or without the state’s assistance — next year.
The problem?
It isn’t nearly that simple and, under some scenarios, could leave voters with the mistaken impression they’ve voted on everything they were supposed to even if they hadn’t.
According to Odum, the Montpelier-Roxbury School Board is interested in going the mail-in route again, but this year needs separate approvals from Montpelier’s council and the Roxbury Select Board.
“It’s all or nothing,” Odum said, explaining the Roxbury board punted the decision to its Dec. 20 meeting, while acknowledging his counterpart there isn’t a fan of the idea.
Roxbury Town Clerk Tammy Legacy, who also serves as the clerk of the school district, acknowledged as much on Thursday.
“My voters are adults, and if they want absentee ballots they have multiple ways of requesting one,” she said.
Legacy stressed she doesn’t have a vote and the decision will be made by the Select Board.
It’s a big one, according to Montpelier’s clerk.
If councilors are intent on sending out the ballots they control to all voters and the Roxbury board declines to authorize the School Board to do the same, Odum said Montpelier voters would get the city ballot in the mail, but would either have to request a school ballot, or vote in person on Town Meeting Day.
That would be confusing and expensive — if only because separate ballots would have to be prepared.
Assuming the Roxbury board grants the School Board’s request and councilors do the same — a single ballot with municipal and school questions could be prepared and mailed to all city voters with the school district covering the cost of printing and postage.
Odum told councilors that would address the biggest, but not the only wrinkle associated with the forthcoming election and the city’s costs would be limited to printing and mailing municipal-only ballots to noncitizen registered voters.
Short of abandoning the all mail-in approach, Odum said ironing out the additional wrinkles probably won’t be possible.
One of them involves the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority — a municipal cooperative that includes Barre and Montpelier. Two at-large seats on the authority’s board are up for election this year and after opting not to ask for any money earlier this year members are contemplating a funding request for next year.
Theoretically, those articles could be added to one big ballot, as they have been in the past, but here’s where Odum included a GIF of a unicorn in his Powerpoint presentation.
“I think this is kind of a fantasy,” he said, noting the problem was Barre, not Roxbury.
Like the School Board, the board of the public safety authority would need authorization from city councils in Barre and Montpelier to go to all mail-in voting and while Montpelier’s might be willing, Odum predicted Barre’s almost certainly isn’t.
Barre City Clerk Carol Dawes confirmed that assessment Thursday. She said she plans to send out postcards encouraging people to request absentee ballots, but has no plans to send them automatically to all of Barre’s registered voters.
“That’s not happening,” she said, suggesting Odum’s unicorn GIF was on point.
Depending on what the Roxbury board decides on Dec. 20 that would mean a second, or possibly third separate ballot, according to Odum, who said there could be four.
If area school officials successfully pitch a plan to create a new school district to govern the Barre-based Central Vermont Career Center to the state Board of Education next week, Odum said there will be yet another ballot and this one will have to be separate.
With the state board’s blessing, ballots from 18 area communities, including Montpelier, will be collected and commingled before they are counted in Barre in March. Those ballots will include the election of members to what would be a new regional board.
The question Odum asked the council to think about is whether a few hundred extra votes on the city and possibly school articles is worth all but guaranteeing an unusually low voter participation on questions involving the public safety authority and the career center.
“What’s the right thing to do here?” he asked.
Though Odum said the Legislature plans to address the rules for the March elections during the first week of January and emergency accommodations may be made, it is far from clear any of them would resolve Montpelier’s problem.
Odum said the alternative would be to conduct a pre-COVID election — one where absentee ballots are available upon request and those who don’t ask for one can vote at the polls on the first Tuesday in March.
Under that scenario there would be no more than two ballots — one shared by the city, the school district and the public safety authority and one for the career center request if the state board approves plans for a new stand-alone district.
In addition to being considerably less confusing, that approach would ensure Montpelier’s voice wouldn’t be muted in two important regional decisions because everybody who exercised the right to vote wouldn’t have to wonder whether they had voted on everything.
Councilors made no decisions, though one of them — Jack McCullough — expressed a preference.
McCullough said he enjoys voting in person, but liked the idea of boosting turnout by mailing ballots to all voters and was inclined to approve doing that for the city, while authorizing the School Board to do the same.
Resident Stephen Whitaker disagreed. Whitaker said he’d prefer to tear a page out of Dawes’ playbook in Barre rather than risk disenfranchising Montpelier voters with respect to the public safety authority and possibly the career center.
“My advice is, encourage people to do absentee voting, but plan for a real election,” he said.
